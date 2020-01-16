The Detroit Tigers announced that 25 players have been invited to Major League camp, including top pitching prospects Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal.

Matt Manning (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Also invited was utility man Brandon Dixon, who was designated for assignment by the Tigers after they signed first baseman C.J. Cron and second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Dixon played in 117 games for the Tigers in 2019 and led the team in home runs with 15.

The Tigers’ first official pitchers and catchers workout in Lakeland, Fla., will be Feb. 12 and the first full-squad workout will be Feb. 17.

Here are the 25 players invited to camp:

►Right-handed pitchers: Tim Adleman, Dario Agrazal, Sandy Baez, Nolan Blackwood, Shao-Ching Chiang, Alex Faedo, Zack Godley, Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Gerson Moreno, Wladimir Pinto, Alex Wilson.

►Left-handed pitchers: Nick Ramirez, Tarik Skubal, Joey Wentz.

►Catchers: Cooper Johnson, Brady Policelli, Kade Scivicque.

►Infielders: Brandon Dixon, Daniel Pinero, Frank Schwindel.

►Outfielders: José Azocar, Jorge Bonifacio, Jacob Robson, Danny Woodrow.