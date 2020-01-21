Detroit — Maybe call it TigerFest 2.0.

The Tigers are subbing out the traditional TigerFest Saturday, which for decades had been held on a cold Saturday in January, for a series of “Signature Saturdays.”

The inaugural autograph signing event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at two locations:

Buy Photo "Signature Saturdays" will start this Saturday at M Den in downtown Detroit and Hockeytown Cafe. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

►The M Den on the new Columbia Street Plaza off Woodward Avenue (between the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Global Resource Center).

►Hockeytown Café.

Some 20 players and coaches are expected to participate.

Parking is $8 at three lots near the event — D Garage, 168 W. Columbia St. and 117 W. Columbia St.

The club is planning to host Signature Saturdays at Comerica Park prior to every Saturday home game this season.

On Thursday, fans will have another opportunity to intact with Tigers’ players at the annual Kids Rally, which takes place from 4:45-6 p.m. at Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores. The event is free.