Detroit — The Tigers have filled the managerial vacancy at Double-A Erie with a baseball lifer.

Arnie Beyeler, who played in the Tigers system from 1986-1991 before embarking on a nearly 30-year coaching odyssey, will replace Mike Rabelo, who left to take over as hitting coach with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Beyeler, 55, got as far as Triple-A Toledo as a player before becoming the Tigers Florida area scout for four years. Since, he’s coached and managed in the Yankees, Red Sox, Rangers, Padres and Marlins systems.

From 2013-15, he was the first base and outfield coach for the Red Sox, winning a World Series title in 2013. Last year, he was the first base coach for the Orioles.

The SeaWolves have had a different manager every year since 2017 — Lance Parrish, Andrew Graham and Rabelo preceded Beyeler.

