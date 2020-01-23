The Tigers selected Riley Greene with the No. 5 overall pick in last June's draft. The outfielder from Florida is wasting little time establishing himself among the game's best prospects.

Greene, 19, is ranked ninth among MLB Pipeline's top outfield prospects for 2020, unveiled Thursday, with writer Jonathan Mayo grouping him with Jarred Kelenic (Seattle Mariners) and Alex Kirilloff (Minnesota Twins) as outfield prospects with the top hit tool.

The Tigers' Riley Greene is ranked No. 9 among the game's top outfield prospects for 2020, according to MLB Pipeline. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

"All three were considered the best pure high school hitters in their Draft class," Mayo writes. "All three are left-handed bats who consistently barrel up the baseball, have excellent approaches at the plate and keep their strikeouts down."

Greene appeared in 57 games across three levels last season, reaching Single-A West Michigan, where he hit .219 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 96 at-bats. In 221 total at-bats, Greene hit .271 with five home runs and 28 RBIs, with a .749 OPS.

In its breakdown of Greene, MLB Pipeline, calling his left-handed swing "as fluid and balanced as it is explosive." calling him a potential "middle-of-the-order run producer who hits for both average and power."

Tigers pitching prospects Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal are ranked among MLB Pipeline's top pitching prospects, which were unveiled last week.