Brad Ausmus' hands have to be clean. If his last two clubs were involved in MLB's cheating scandal, they did a darn poor job of showing it.

Ausmus is in Houston to interview for the Astros' managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports, including from FOX 26's Mark Berman.

The Astros are looking to replace A.J. Hinch, who had a successful run with the Astros, including a World Series championship in 2017, before he was fired last week after he was suspended by MLB for not stopping the Astros' sign-stealing ways.

Ausmus, 50, managed the Los Angeles Angels for just one season, before he was replaced by Joe Maddon.

Before that, Ausmus managed the Tigers for four seasons (2014-17), making the playoffs his first year, before the team's rebuild caught up with the product on the field.

He was replaced in Detroit by Ron Gardenhire.

Despite high expectations, the Angels finished 72-90 last season, four place in the American League West.

Overall in five seasons, Ausmus' managerial record is 386-422.

Earlier in the offseason, Ausmus interviewed with the San Diego Padres, but they hired Jayce Tingler as manager.

Ausmus has deep ties to Houston, of course, playing there from 1997-98 and again from 2001-08. He helped lead them to the 2005 World Series, where they lost to the Chicago White Sox.

During his 18-year playing career, which included two stints with the Tigers, Ausmus hit .251/.325/.344 with 80 home runs and 607 RBIs. He won three Gold Gloves and made one All-Star team, with Detroit in 1999.

The Astros, Boston Red Sox (Alex Cora) and New York Mets (Carlos Beltran) all have been affected by the cheating scandal, all firing their managers last week. The Mets have hired a new manager, Luis Rojas. The Red Sox remain without a manager.

