First baseman Kennys Vargas has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Detroit Tigers, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com.

Vargas, who is 6-foot-5 and 293 pounds, played four seasons with the Minnesota Twins, which included a spell for former Twins manager and current Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire. He has an MLB career .252 batting average with 35 home runs and 116 RBIs.

Vargas, 29, had a .179/.274/.324 slash line in 102 plate appearances last season while playing with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Pacific League, including one home run and five doubles.

He's playing with Mayaguez in the Puerto Rican Winter League where he's hitting .272/.434/.505 in 136 plate appearances in 31 games. He has five home runs and 25 RBIs.