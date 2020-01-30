Ten of the Detroit Tigers’ spring training games will be televised and 20 will be on radio, the team announced Thursday.

All of the TV games will be on Fox Sports Detroit while the radio games will be on either 97.1 FM or 1270 AM.

Ron Gardenhire and the Tigers play their first exhibition game on Feb. 21 against Southeastern University. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The first TV game will be on Sunday, Feb. 23 against Atlanta.

The Tigers open the exhibition season against Southeastern University on Friday, Feb. 21. The Grapefruit League opener is the next day against Philadelphia.

The Tigers’ regular-season opener is Thursday, March 26 at Cleveland and their home opener is Monday, March 30 against Kansas City.

More: Detroit News 2020 Top 50 Detroit Tigers prospects

Tigers spring training broadcast schedule

All games at 1 p.m. unless noted.

Fri. Feb. 21, Southeastern University, at Lakeland

Sat. Feb. 22, Philadelphia, at Lakeland (97.1)

Sun. Feb. 23, Pittsburgh, at Bradenton (97.1)

Sun. Feb. 23, Atlanta, at North Port (FSD)

Mon. Feb. 24, Houston, at Lakeland (1270)

Tue. Feb. 25, N.Y. Mets, at Lakeland (1270)

Wed. Feb. 26, Toronto, at Dunedin (1270)

Thu. Feb. 27, Tampa Bay, at Port Charlotte

Fri. Feb. 28, Toronto, at Lakeland (FSD, 1270)

Sat. Feb. 29, N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa (FSD, 97.1)

Sun. March 1, N.Y. Yankees, at Lakeland (97.1)

Mon. March 2, Boston, at Lakeland (1270)

Tue. March 3, Minnesota, at Fort Myers (FSD)

Wed. March 4, Boston, at Fort Myers

Thu. March 5, N.Y. Yankees, at Lakeland (FSD, 1270)

Fri. March 6, Philadelphia, at Lakeland (1270)

Sat. March 7, Minnesota, at Lakeland

Sun. March 8, Washington, at West Palm Beach

Mon. March 9, Houston, at West Palm Beach

Tue. March 10, Pittsburgh, at Lakeland (FSD, 1270)

Wed. March 11, no game

Thu. March 12, Atlanta, at Lakeland (1270)

Fri. March 13, Philadelphia, at Clearwater

Fri. March 13, N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa, 6:35 (FSD)

Sat. March 14, Washington, at Lakeland (1270)

Sun. March 15, Toronto, at Lakeland (97.1)

Mon. March 16, Pittsburgh, at Bradenton

Tue. March 17, N.Y. Yankees, at Lakeland (FSD, 1270)

Wed. March 18, N.Y. Mets, at Port St. Lucie

Thu. March 19, Miami, at Lakeland, 6:05

Fri. March 20, Pittsburgh, at Lakeland

Sat. March 21, Toronto, at Dunedin (97.1)

Sun. March 22, N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa (FSD, 97.1)

Mon. March 23, Pittsburgh, at Bradenton (1270)

Tue. March 24, Pittsburgh, at Lakeland, 12:35 (FSD, 1270)