Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Ten of the Detroit Tigers’ spring training games will be televised and 20 will be on radio, the team announced Thursday.
All of the TV games will be on Fox Sports Detroit while the radio games will be on either 97.1 FM or 1270 AM.
The first TV game will be on Sunday, Feb. 23 against Atlanta.
The Tigers open the exhibition season against Southeastern University on Friday, Feb. 21. The Grapefruit League opener is the next day against Philadelphia.
The Tigers’ regular-season opener is Thursday, March 26 at Cleveland and their home opener is Monday, March 30 against Kansas City.
More: Detroit News 2020 Top 50 Detroit Tigers prospects
Tigers spring training broadcast schedule
All games at 1 p.m. unless noted.
Fri. Feb. 21, Southeastern University, at Lakeland
Sat. Feb. 22, Philadelphia, at Lakeland (97.1)
Sun. Feb. 23, Pittsburgh, at Bradenton (97.1)
Sun. Feb. 23, Atlanta, at North Port (FSD)
Mon. Feb. 24, Houston, at Lakeland (1270)
Tue. Feb. 25, N.Y. Mets, at Lakeland (1270)
Wed. Feb. 26, Toronto, at Dunedin (1270)
Thu. Feb. 27, Tampa Bay, at Port Charlotte
Fri. Feb. 28, Toronto, at Lakeland (FSD, 1270)
Sat. Feb. 29, N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa (FSD, 97.1)
Sun. March 1, N.Y. Yankees, at Lakeland (97.1)
Mon. March 2, Boston, at Lakeland (1270)
Tue. March 3, Minnesota, at Fort Myers (FSD)
Wed. March 4, Boston, at Fort Myers
Thu. March 5, N.Y. Yankees, at Lakeland (FSD, 1270)
Fri. March 6, Philadelphia, at Lakeland (1270)
Sat. March 7, Minnesota, at Lakeland
Sun. March 8, Washington, at West Palm Beach
Mon. March 9, Houston, at West Palm Beach
Tue. March 10, Pittsburgh, at Lakeland (FSD, 1270)
Wed. March 11, no game
Thu. March 12, Atlanta, at Lakeland (1270)
Fri. March 13, Philadelphia, at Clearwater
Fri. March 13, N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa, 6:35 (FSD)
Sat. March 14, Washington, at Lakeland (1270)
Sun. March 15, Toronto, at Lakeland (97.1)
Mon. March 16, Pittsburgh, at Bradenton
Tue. March 17, N.Y. Yankees, at Lakeland (FSD, 1270)
Wed. March 18, N.Y. Mets, at Port St. Lucie
Thu. March 19, Miami, at Lakeland, 6:05
Fri. March 20, Pittsburgh, at Lakeland
Sat. March 21, Toronto, at Dunedin (97.1)
Sun. March 22, N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa (FSD, 97.1)
Mon. March 23, Pittsburgh, at Bradenton (1270)
Tue. March 24, Pittsburgh, at Lakeland, 12:35 (FSD, 1270)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments