Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Curtis Granderson said he's retiring from professional baseball.

Curtis Granderson was drafted into the league by the Detroit Tigers in 2002. (Photo: Steve Perez, Detroit News)

"I'm eternally grateful to every team and every city I've had the opportunity to call 'home': Detroit, New York (both the Bronx and Queens), Los Angeles, Toronto, Milwaukee, Miami, and of course, my hometown of Chicago," he said Friday in a statement. "It is these communities that allowed me to take my Grand Kids Foundation to new heights and use my platform for positive change."

Granderson was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2002 and played for the team from 2004 through 2009.

Granderson played 16 MLB seasons and was an All-Star for the Tigers in 2009, and for the Yankees in 2011 and 2012.

In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.

Last year Granderson batted .183 in 138 games for the Marlins. He also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Dodgers and Mets, totaling 344 career homers and 937 RBIs while batting .249.

Granderson and his foundation have long been active in community work. He said he’ll continue to bring baseball to in-need youngsters.

“As I reflect on my career, I realize that not much has changed since those early days in little league,” Granderson said. “My parents and family are still my greatest fans, and they impart the same message today that they did back then: Give back, never forget to enjoy the ride, and don’t think; have fun.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez