Matthew Boyd, the ace of the Tigers’ rotation, is ranked the No. 23 Opening Day starter, according to MLB.com.

Matthew Boyd (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

MLB.com ranked all 30 presumed Opening Day starters and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole topped the list, followed by the Mets’ Jacob deGrom.

Two former Tigers were next – the Astros’ Justin Verlander and the Nationals’ Max Scherzer – and Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale rounded out the top five.

The Tigers open the 2020 season at Cleveland on Thursday, March 26 and the home opener is against Kansas City on Monday, March 30.

Boyd was 9-12 with a 4.6 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 32 starts for the Tigers last season. He tied for 10th in MLB in strikeouts with 238 and he was sixth in strikeouts per nine innings (11.56). Boyd also gave up the second-most home runs with 39.

More: Home run balls just the latest hurdle in the journey of Tigers' ace Matthew Boyd

More: Tigers to play spring training game in Dominican Republic vs. Twins