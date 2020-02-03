Detroit – Details are still being worked out, but the Tigers reportedly are going to play an exhibition game in the Dominican Republic on March 7.

The Tigers and Twins will play a Grapefruit League game at Juan Marichal Stadium in Santo Domingo. It will be the first MLB game played in the Dominican since 2000.

The news was first reported by the Dominican newspaper El Nuevo Diario.

Tigers infielder Dawel Lugo is from the Dominican Republic. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers roster is littered with players from the Dominican, including Ivan Nova, Sandy Baez, Jeimer Candelario, Jose Cisnero, Dawel Lugo, Jorge Bonifacio (born in Santo Domingo) and coach Ramon Santiago.

The Twins roster includes Dominican players Nelson Cruz, Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco.

The game, as significant as it is for the rabid baseball fans in the Dominican, will be a logistical headache for the two teams. Santo Domingo is about 860 miles from West Palm Beach, Fla., where the Tigers will play games against 2019 World Series combatants the Nationals and Astros on March 8 and March 9. And West Palm Beach is about 171 miles from the Tigers spring training home in Lakeland.

The official announcement of the game is expected during the Caribbean World Series this week.

Twitter @cmccosky

More: Tigers’ projected lineup ranked 29th in MLB, topping only Orioles’

More: Tigers should be ready to spend big next winter; here's who could pique their interest