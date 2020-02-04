Remembering Negro Leagues baseball
The Detroit Stars, seen in 1920, were organized in the 1910s and became a charter member of the Negro National League in 1921. Teams in the Negro Leagues were comprised mostly of African-American and sometimes Latin players at a time in the 19th and 20th centuries when African-American ballplayers were not accepted in major and minor league clubs. ERNIE HARWELL COLLECTION
From 1895-98, one of the top black baseball teams was the Page Fence Giants, based in Adrian, Michigan. Named after founder J. Wallace Page's fence company, they played other African-American clubs and teams in the white Michigan State League. In 1897, they went 125-12 with 82 consecutive wins. BURTON HISTORICAL COLLECTION, DETROIT PUBLIC LIBRARY
During the 1920s the Detroit Stars' home field was Mack Park, built in 1910 at the southeastern corner of Mack and Fairview. The players in this photo are Detroit Tigers, who probably played the Stars on their off days to acquire additional income, as it was common in those days. The Detroit News Archives
Norman "Turkey" Stearnes of the Detroit Stars was one of top sluggers in the Negro Leagues. He batted better than .400 three times and led the Negro Leagues in home runs seven times. Stearnes spent his summers with the Detroit Stars and his winters working in Detroit's auto plants to make ends meet. ERNIE HARWELL COLLECTION, DETROIT PUBLIC LIBRARY
Baseball fans take in a game at Mack Park in Detroit, which could seat about 6,000. The Detroit News Archives
The Detroit Stars played for eight seasons at Mack Park, until a fire destroyed the ballpark on July 7, 1929. Groundskeepers had tried to dry the wet field by dousing it with gasoline. The Detroit News Archives
The Detroit Tigers' Ty Cobb, right, talks with Detroit Stars owner John Roesink in this undated photo. Roesink bought the Stars in 1925 and sold the team in 1930. Some African-American fans, angry at Roesnick for the 1929 fire, boycotted the Stars. The Detroit News Archives
Ty Cobb throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the opening of Hamtramck Stadium in 1930, two years after retiring from Major League Baseball. The Detroit Stars played there in 1930 and '31. That season, the league folded, a victim of the Great Depression. The Detroit News Archives
Cool Papa Bell played with the Detroit Wolves, which lasted just one season in the new East-West League in 1932, as well as other Negro League teams from 1922-42. He was considered one of the fastest men to ever play the game. Bell had a lifetime batting average of .337 and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974. BURTON HISTORICAL COLLECTION, THE DETROIT PUBLIC LIBRARY
Kansas City Monarchs pitching great Leroy "Satchel" Paige warms up at New York's Yankee Stadium Aug. 2, 1942, for a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars. MATTY ZIMMERMAN, AP
The Pittsburgh Crawfords, 1935 Negro National League Champions, are considered by many to be the greatest African-American league team ever fielded. The team included five future Hall of Famers: Oscar Charleston, Judy Johnson, Cool Papa Bell, Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige. AP
Jim West, first baseman for the Negro League's Philadelphia Stars, leaps to catch a throw on Aug. 2, 1942, in New York. MATTY ZIMMERMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jim West makes another catch at first base for the Philadelphia Stars on Aug. 2, 1942, in New York. MATTY ZIMMERMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The East-West All-Star Game in 1939 drew a crowd of 40,000 at Comiskey Park in Chicago. Standing from left are Buck Leonard, Willie Wells, unknown, Sammy Hughes, George Scales, Mules Suttles, Pat Patterson, Josh Gibson, Bill Wright and Roy Partlow. Kneeling are Bill Byrd, Leon Day, Bill Holland, Condo Lopez, Goose Curry and Red Parnell. Public Domain
Sammy T. Hughes, second baseman for the Baltimore Elite Giants of the Negro National League, poses with a base runner on July 27, 1942. He led his team with a .309 batting average that year. Hughes soon was called up to military duty and served for three years, playing just one more year following the war. AP
Second baseman Sammy T. Hughes, left, and catcher Roy Campanella of the Baltimore Elite Giants of the Negro National League are photographed at Baltimore's Bugle Field on July 27, 1942. Campanella would play for the Brooklyn Dodgers beginning in 1948 and became an All-Star for eight consecutive years. AP
Kansas City Monarchs pitching great Satchel Paige poses in the dugout at New York's Yankee Stadium on Aug. 2, 1942, for a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars. AP
Team trainer Frank J. Floyd checks over Satchel Paige of the Kansas City Monarchs on Aug. 2, 1942. In 1948, Paige would pitch in the major leagues for the first time, at age 42. MATTY ZIMMERMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A father and son team played for the Memphis Red Sox of the American Negro League in 1948. Infielder Willie Wells Sr., center, was a future Baseball Hall of Famer, still playing at age 42. His son Willie Jr., right, 24, was a shortstop. At left is pitcher Ira Wells, thought to be either a brother or cousin to Willie Sr. AP
Jackie Robinson of the Kansas City Monarchs signed a contract with the Montreal Royals of the International League on October 23, 1945. AP
Jackie Robinson takes a swing during spring training with the Montreal Royals - the top farm club of the Brooklyn Dodgers - at Sanford, Fla., on March 4, 1946. The following year, he became the first African-American player in the major leagues when the Dodgers started him at first base on April 15, 1947. AP
James Edward Pendleton, a shortstop for the Chicago Giants of the Negro American League, was signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers on Feb. 23, 1949. Pendleton, who batted .340 the previous season, was assigned to St. Paul of the American Association. He eventually played with four major league teams. AP
Pitcher Bob Feller, left, talks with Satchel Paige in the Cleveland Indians dugout before a game with Chicago in Cleveland on July 7, 1948. Team president Bill Veeck purchased Paige's contract from the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro American League. AP
Minnie Forbes, right, became the owner of a new incarnation of the Detroit Stars in 1956. The team became a member of the Negro American League, but disbanded after one season. COURTESY OF THE DETROIT TIGERS
Pitcher Satchel Paige is shown in action during the Negro American League 29th East-West All Star game at New York's Yankee Stadium, Aug. 17, 1961. The last All Star game would be played the following year. HARRY HARRIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Satchel Paige poses in front of his plaque for the Baseball Hall of Fame. He became the first Negro Leagues player to be inducted into the hall, on Aug. 9, 1971. AP
Walter Fenner "Buck" Leonard is shown accepting his plaque from commissioner Bowie Kuhn as he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown, N.Y. on Aug. 7, 1972. Leonard, from Rocky Mount, N.C., was an all-star first baseman in the Negro Leagues. AP
Negro Leagues baseball star Turkey Stearnes plays with his 3-year-old grandson Tony in 1971. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000. Four more Detroit Stars also would become Hall of Famers: Ray Dandridge, Andy Cooper, Pete Hill and Cristobal Torriente. The Detroit News Archives
William "Judy" Johnson kisses his mother upon his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Feb. 11, 1975. Johnson was a slick-fielding, spray-hitting third baseman who played for the Hilldale Club in Darby, Pa., in the Negro National League. Baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn is at left. UPI
On June 15, 1958, Ozzie Virgil became the “first black player” for the Tigers. Truthfully, he was born in the Dominican Repubican and didn't consider himself black. The Detroit News Archives
Ozzie Virgil reaches to catch a ball. The Detroit News Archives
Ozzie Virgil in the dugout. The Detroit News Archives
Ozzie Virgil and two teammates. The Detroit News Archives
A photo of Ozzie Virgil taken June 16, 1958 in the Tigers clubhouse. The Detroit News Archives
A portion of Hamtramck Stadium, home field of the Detroit Stars in 1930-31, 1933 and 1937, still stands. The stadium also was the home of the Detroit Wolves of the short-lived Negro East-West League in 1932. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News
Hamtramck Stadium hosted Michigan's first professional baseball night game on June 28, 1930. The Detroit Stars played the Kansas City Monarchs, who traveled with portable lights. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News
Hamtramck Stadium was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. At least 18 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees played there, either as Detroit Stars, Detroit Wolves or for a visiting team. Todd McInturf / The Detroit News
The Detroit Tigers wear the uniform of the Detroit Stars in their annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game, played every year since 1995. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star game on July 18, 2006 in Kansas City. O'Neil, a former Kansas City Monarch, signed a one-day contract with the Kansas City T-Bones, making him the oldest professional baseball player at 94. He died three months later, on Oct. 6, 2006. CHARLIE RIEDEL, AP
Detroit Tiger Dmitri Young presents a retro uniform to former Negro League player Raymond Miller as part of the Negro League Weekend Celebration at Comerica Park on July 31, 2004. SETH LOWER, THE DETROIT NEWS
Detroit Tigers left fielder Marcus Thames, right, chats with former Detroit Stars player James "Bullett" Moore before a pregame ceremony to honor players from the Negro League on July 26, 2008. Moore played with the Detroit Stars from 1939-41 and the Motor City Giants from 1941-45. ROBIN BUCKSON, THE DETROIT NEWS
Tigers manager Jim Leyland greets Marvin Jones, a former pitcher for the Kansas City Monarchs, after Jones and several other former Negro League greats were honored at Comerica Park before the 15th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game on July 11, 2009. John T. Greiilick / The Detroit News
Ron Teasley, right, who played for six Negro League teams from 1939-48, speaks about his experiences at a Celebrate Legacy Luncheon at the Tiger Club at Comerica Park on May 23, 2014. Robin Buckson / The Detroit News
Melvin "Buck" Duncan waves his hat as he and other Negro League players are introduced during pregame ceremonies at Comerica Park on April 24, 2015. Elizabeth Conley / The Detroit News
Former Negro League player Jake Sanders poses with a bat he received during pregame ceremonies at Comerica Park on April 24, 2015. Elizabeth Conley / The Detroit News
Bronze statues of Negro League greats including pitcher Satchel Paige, front, are displayed at their positions on the Field of Legends, the centerpiece of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo. CHARLIE RIEDEL, AP
    Kansas City, Mo. — As good as the barbecue was — and it definitely lived up to its reputation — Terry Wash of Canton Township was surprised to find something he considered even better on his recent visit to Kansas City.

    While browsing exhibits at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District, the longtime Detroit attorney was mesmerized by displays dedicated to the athletes and their history during a time of segregation in America. He also recalled a favorite childhood memory.

    “I saw Satchel Paige pitch (for the Kansas City Monarchs) at Briggs Stadium (in Detroit) in 1960,” says Wash, 71, citing the museum’s tributes to the legendary pitcher, who, in 1971, was the first Negro Leagues player elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. “This museum is a must-see attraction. I spent three hours here, and that wasn’t enough time.”

    That’s the kind of reaction Bob Kendrick, president of the museum, is going for as he oversees plans for this year’s centennial celebration of Negro Leagues Baseball. Founded on Feb. 13, 1920, by Andrew “Rube” Foster, a player-manager-owner of the Chicago American Giants and eventual Hall of Famer, the Negro Leagues provided a platform for 40 years for more than 4,000 black and Hispanic baseball players — including Turkey Stearnes and the Detroit Stars — to showcase their world-class baseball abilities at a time when baseball’s color line kept them out of the mainstream.

    The Detroit Tigers soon will be represented in the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, too, according to Ray Doswell, vice president of curatorial services. Ozzie Virgil, who was the Tigers’ first player of color, will be included in a new display, “Barrier Breakers,” debuting this spring. Virgil, a Dominican, joined the Tigers on Jan. 28, 1958 — 62 years ago last week.

    While Kansas City Monarchs shortstop Jackie Robinson famously broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, the Negro Leagues continued for another 13 years as star players were plucked off, according to the museum, whose stated mission is to preserve and celebrate this fading slice of American culture. Today, it’s believed there are fewer than 100 living players.

    “What Rube Foster accomplished in establishing the Negro Leagues against the backdrop of American segregation is monumental and richly deserves to be more than just a footnote in baseball history,” says Kendrick, who credits the Negro Leagues with changing not only the game of baseball but the nation. “This is as much a civil rights story as it is a baseball story.”

    The museum, founded 30 years ago, tells these intertwined stories in various — and poignant — ways, starting with a 15-minute movie, “They Were All Stars,” narrated by actor James Earl Jones. Through photos, advertising posters and film clips, visitors learn that Negro Leagues players, though often outstanding athletes and heroes in their own communities, were forbidden to travel and dine in white establishments, including railroad cars, hotels and diners.

    At the same time, they were welcomed in Spanish-speaking countries, according to Kendrick. “They slept in the finest hotels and ate in the finest restaurants that those countries had to offer,” he says. “Those players would then return to the United States and be treated like second-class citizens.”

    Black baseball typically drew huge crowds. One museum exhibit shows enthusiastic fans “dressed to the nines” for games, which were the social highlight of the week. Players were known for a daring, aggressive style of play that emphasized speed and showmanship.

    “You couldn’t go to the concession stands because you might miss something you’ve never seen before!” is an oft-quoted observation by the museum’s founder, Buck O’Neil, a star Kansas City Monarchs first baseman and Negro Leagues manager who made history as the first black Major League coach (Chicago Cubs, 1962).

    The era comes alive through museum artifacts such as player jerseys and other gear and an eye-popping display of baseballs, including some 300 with player autographs that were donated to the museum by Geddy Lee, the lead singer of the rock band Rush.

    The Detroit Stars, who were among the eight founding Negro League teams in 1920, are represented by a photo, jersey and bat used by Stearnes, a feared hitter who played 11 of his 19 seasons for Detroit and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000. His nickname is attributed to his flapping arms-running style — although Stearnes said it stemmed from his childhood pot belly. He was a Detroit Stars outfielder from 1923-31 and again from 1933-37.

    The Stars played for a time at Hamtramck Stadium, one of only a dozen remaining venues where the Negro Leagues played. Located in Veterans Park, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.

    Other exhibits look at the role of the media in the integration of baseball and highlight women in the Negro Leagues, including three skilled players — Toni Stone, Connie Morgan, and Mamie Johnson — and Newark Eagles owner Effa Manley, the only woman in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

    The museum’s most dramatic exhibit, Field of Legends, is a makeshift baseball field with life-size bronze statues of Negro Leagues greats including pitcher Satchel Paige, catcher Josh Gibson and centerfielder Oscar Charleston. Buck O’Neil is there, too, “managing” the team. Visitors glimpse the field as they enter the museum, and pass through a gate onto the field after they’ve toured the other exhibits, free to snap selfies among the statues.

    The Legends exhibit captured the imagination of Victoria Barksdale, who visited the museum recently from Atlanta. It reminded her of the movie, “Field of Dreams,” she said, and made her wonder if games are played there after the museum closes.

    Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Celebration

    Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday; noon to 6 p.m., Sunday

    Feb. 13 – A recreation at Kansas City’s Paseo YMCA of the document-signing that created the Negro Leagues 100 years ago. Also, kick-off for the museum’s special art exhibit, “Black Baseball in Living Color: The Art of Graig Kreindler.”

    April 11 - Jazz & Jackie, a musical salute to Jackie Robinson.  

    May 17 - Salute to the Negro Leagues at Kauffman Stadium. The Kansas City Royals will host the Los Angeles Dodgers and wear throwback KC Monarchs uniforms.

    June 13 - Hall of Game induction ceremony honoring former Major League Baseball players who play in the spirit of the Negro Leagues.

    Nov. 14 - Centennial Gala and dedication of the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center.

    Information: Check nlbm.com and visitkc.com. Also, nlbemuseum.com for archival details on players.

    Etc.: Save time for the American Jazz Museum, adjoining the baseball museum. It celebrates Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughan and others who lived in or performed at 18th and Vine; americanjazzmuseum.org. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee has produced the Negro Leagues Centennial Team Bobbleheads, 32 limited-edition collectibles; a portion of the proceeds benefit the NLBM, bobbleheadhall.com.

    Detroit Tigers set annual Negro Leagues Weekend

    The Detroit Tigers will celebrate their 18th annual Negro Leagues Weekend on July 17-19 at Comerica Park. As part of the events, the Tigers will host the White Sox in the annual Negro Leagues tribute game in which the Tigers will wear Detroit Stars uniforms and the White Sox will wear the uniforms of the Chicago American Giants. That team was owned by Rube Foster, who founded the Negro Leagues in Kansas City in 1920. The Detroit Stars, who started playing in 1919, was among the founding league teams in 1920.

    The Tigers also have plans in the works to mark the Negro Leagues’ 100th anniversary, but details are not yet available.

