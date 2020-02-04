The Tigers' home opener is March 30 against Kansas City. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Tigers and Red Wings have teamed up on a ticket package that includes a ticket to Detroit’s home opener at Comerica Park on Monday, March 30.

The Tigers’ home opener is against the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m.

The package, which costs $49, also includes a ticket to the Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers game at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. That game – on the same day as the Tigers’ season-opener in Cleveland – will have a “Tigers Night” theme, and fans will receive a dual-logo reversible knit hat.

