Tigers’ Opening Day tickets being sold in package with Red Wings game
The Detroit News
Published 1:21 p.m. ET Feb. 4, 2020
The Tigers and Red Wings have teamed up on a ticket package that includes a ticket to Detroit’s home opener at Comerica Park on Monday, March 30.
The Tigers’ home opener is against the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m.
The package, which costs $49, also includes a ticket to the Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers game at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. That game – on the same day as the Tigers’ season-opener in Cleveland – will have a “Tigers Night” theme, and fans will receive a dual-logo reversible knit hat.
