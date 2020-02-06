Orlando, Fla. — Major League Baseball may alter its regulations on team owners and casino gambling in a manner that could impact the Ilitch family.

Marian Ilitch, the wife of late Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, owns Detroit’s MotorCity Casino. Her youngest son, Christopher, is controlling owner of the Tigers.

Marian Ilitch and her late husband, Mike, co-founded Detroit-based Little Caesars Pizza in 1959. Ilitch also owns the Detroit Red Wings and MotorCity Casino Hotel. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

“The general rule will remain that if the club has an interest in a sportsbook, it can’t take bets on that club,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said after an owners meeting Thursday. “The rule does contemplate that there could be an exception provided that there are certain safeguards built in. The safeguards would essentially ensure that there is no controlled input whatever from the club to the betting operator, has to be a completely independent betting operator.”

Manfred said the rule changes have not been finalized.

Marian Ilitch invested in the casino in 1999, became sole owner in 2005 and presided over an expansion to the MotorCity Casino Hotel.