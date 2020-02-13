Tigers spring training: Feb. 12
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd pitches in the bullpen at the first day of the Detroit Tigers spring training pitchers and catchers workout in Lakeland, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Tigers catcher Austin Romine, right, stretches.
Tigers non-roster pitcher Zack Godley stretches at the first day of Tigers spring training.
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova makes a toss to first base during pitcher fielding practice.
Tigers general manager Al Avila at the first day of Tigers spring training.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd pitches a bullpen session at the first day of Tigers spring training.
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez makes a toss to first base during pitcher fielding practice.
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova warms up at the first day of Tigers spring training.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer warms up at the first day of Tigers spring training.
From left, Tigers catcher Austin Romine talks with pitcher Daniel Norris after their bullpen session.
Tigers pitchers Buck Farmer, Zack Godley, and Jordan Zimmermann talk before stretches.
From left, Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson talks with pitcher Michael Fulmer at the first pitchers and catchers workout.
From left, Tigers non-roster invitee Hector Santiago talks with pitcher Joe Jimenez.
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez at the first day of Tigers spring training.
Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal works in the bullpen.
Tigers catcher Jake Rogers pats Rule 5 pitcher Rony Garcia on the back after their bullpen session.
Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal works in the bullpen.
From left, pitcher Alex Wilson talks with fellow reliever Jose Cisnero in the bullpen.
From left, Tigers pitchers Ivan Nova and Hector Santiago between drills during pitchers fielding practice.
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova, right, watches while Joe Jimenez does a drill during pitchers fielding practice.
From left, Tigers pitchers Joe Jimenez and Ivan Nova chat during pitchers fielding practice.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire tosses the ball to first base during pitcher fielding practice.
From left, Tigers pitchers David McKay and Daniel Norris run at the end of the first day.
From left, Tigers pitcher Zack Godley talks with Jordan Zimmermann at the end of the workout.
    Lakeland, Fla. – If you just read the words off a transcript, without knowing who was talking, you’d probably guess it was Matthew Boyd. Genetic testing, living an anti-inflammatory lifestyle, whole body connectivity, having his priorities put in proper order after taking a trip to Uganda and witnessing firsthand the horror of child sex trafficking.

    “It definitely changes your perspective on stuff and how you look at life.”

    This transformative offseason belonged not to Boyd; he had his two years ago. No, this new outlook on life belongs to fellow Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull, who joined Boyd for a visit to the Kingdom Home in Uganda in December, where victims of the child sex trade are protected, nurtured and educated.

    “I don’t want to say I was surprised, but to see what Matt and his wife (Ashley) are doing and the impact they are already having, I mean it was amazing to see what one person could do,” Turnbull said. “I was inspired by that.”

    Although Turnbull balked at the notion that he sounds a lot like Boyd – “I am still the unique creature God created me to be,” he said – he has benefited greatly from his council, on the field and off the field.

    “This whole offseason was kind of a research and development approach,” said Turnbull, who is coming off a turbulent, 17-loss rookie season. “I learned a lot. I don’t have it figured out all the way, but I learned some things to help me move forward.”

    For starters, he hired Boyd’s performance coach, Devin McKee, out of the Athletic Training Institute in Bellevue, Wash. He’s had his diet and workout program built around his genetic testing, as Boyd did two years ago.

    “I’m just trying to be more calm, more present, and more aware,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of growing to do in a lot of areas, but I am working on some stuff.”

    This root of this transformation goes back to the middle of last season when Turnbull couldn’t seem to get out of his own way. Over his first 14 starts he posted a 2.78 ERA and was getting early buzz as a rookie of the year candidate.

    His next 12 starts were miserable, an ERA over 7.0 and opponents hitting .308 and slugging .508 against him. He lasted five innings or less in seven of those starts. He was on the injured list twice with shoulder and back soreness. His temperament on the mound was, like his pitches, all over the map.

    Both manager Ron Gardenhire and pitching coach Rick Anderson were at wits end trying to find a way to reign him back in. Nothing was working. Nothing was getting through. So Anderson called on Boyd.

    “Spencer was hearing it from so many of his coaches, I just said, ‘Matty, you got him,’” Anderson said. “Sometimes you learn more from your peers than me pounding on you every day.”

    And, as Anderson pointed out, he was pounding on him about something just about every day.

    “It was like, ‘Bull, you gotta be on time for your bullpen. Bull, you gotta be on time for the meeting.’ It was constant,” Anderson said. “What did you do for your work? Just all the learning things. So hopefully he picked up a lot of things about what it takes to be consistent and to be a Major League pitcher.”

    Seems Turnbull was more receptive to that message coming from Boyd and his teammates.

    "It wasn't anything I did,” Boyd said. “With the success he had and everything that he has going for him, he was just picking my brain. I'd just tell him what I do and the thought process behind what I do."

    Turnbull asked about everything from pitching to diet to preparation and routine.

    “He'd ask me why do I do this sort of thing and why did I do that?” Boyd said. “I just tried to help him with that. It was pitching, off-the-field stuff. What was your daily routine? How do you prepare for a game? How do you physically prepare? What do you do eating-wise?

    “He asked questions and I just poured it all out. He could take whatever he wanted to take."

    From the look of him – Turnbull has toned up his body while building strength in core muscles – and the sound of him so far this spring, he took a lot.

    “I wanted to be able to move better, full-body movement,” Turnbull said. “I wanted to make sure my mobility was right instead of trying to get strong right off the bat. Instead of lifting heavy weights right away, I worked on ankle and hip mobility, things like that.

    “The focus was on durability. Do things so my arm doesn’t take all the stress through the whole season. It was just a matter of looking at some places where I was inefficient in my movement, work on that first and then build strength from there.”

    The goal, of course, is not only to stay healthy, but also to quiet his mechanics and his emotions on the mound and let his immense talent do the work it’s meant to do. Which he seemed to have gotten back to by the end of the season.

    In his last three starts, Turnbull posted a 3.31 ERA, with 20 strikeouts and just three walks in 16.1 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .238 batting average.

    “It was a positive year, overall,” he said. “It definitely didn’t go the way I wanted it to. But I was up in the big leagues all year and that wasn’t even in the picture at the start of training camp last year. From where I started to where I finished, I think I realized the goals I set.

    “My performance wasn’t what I wanted all year, but I tried to keep myself up. I learned a lot. Now I have to move forward and try to get better.”

    Detroit News 2020 Top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects
    Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News list of top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning. The list includes right-hander Casey Mize (pictured), the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018.
    1. Matt Manning, 22, 6-6, 215, RH starter: That old storm warning about drafting prep pitchers, particularly in the first round? True. Peril lurks. Exceptions come when an extraordinary athlete, who hasn’t yet pitched so many innings that his arm doubles as sawdust, proves to be a steady riser, with premier stuff, which is Manning’s profile in 2020. He’ll be in Detroit soon, health holding up, after last year’s noteworthy work at Double-A Erie: 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP in 133.2 innings, with a .192 opposing batting average, as well as 148 strikeouts and 37 unintentional walks. Could be a rotation ace. Could be a No. 2 or No. 3 warhorse. Regardless, a fine pitcher emerging.
    2. Tarik Skubal, 23, 6-3, 215, LH starter: Casey Mize would make most lists at No. 2, or even No. 1. And that’s fair. The difference with Skubal is a slight edge in age and innings pitched, which could factor in 2020 as he brings his big left arm to, eventually, Toledo, or even Detroit. Skubal jumped from Single A Lakeland to Double A Erie in 2019 and pitched even better at Erie, thanks to his fiery fastball (up to 97, and even 98) and sharp slider, which makes Skubal’s change-up no fun, either. The Tigers stole him in the ninth round in 2018 and now have a potential left-handed gunslinger incubating.
    3. Casey Mize, 22, 6-3, 220, RH starter: In another year Mize could be back on top of any Top 50 Tigers Prospects rankings. He could be readying for a 2021 rotation spot because of a 2020 season that was steadily strong and might have brought him a hurry-up ticket to Detroit. Mize, though, needs innings this year after throwing 109.1 in 2019 (2.55 ERA, .094 WHIP) and dealing with some shoulder inflammation. The soreness wasn’t judged to be serious. It simply cost him starts and innings during the second half. He should be in premier shape, and status, as 2020 evolves.
    4. Riley Greene, 19, 6-3, 200, OF: Not much chance the Tigers missed here with last year’s fifth-overall draft grab. Greene is a sublime athlete and left-handed hitter who did just fine during stops at three minor-league posts, all before he turned 19. He’ll get a full taste of Class A baseball in 2020. He should confirm that his skills are long-term talents likely to grow more lustrous as he approaches 20 and beyond. He needs to stay in the lineup, minus mishaps that are always an athlete’s demon-in-waiting. But with typical health the Tigers are grooming in Greene your typical star hitter and outfielder.
    5. Isaac Paredes, 20, 5-11, 225, 3B: Not that Vegas offers odds on a specific 20-year-old (21 on Feb. 18) reaching the majors in 2020, but if there were such a betting parlor, it would be wise to drop a wad on Paredes. He has a big-league bat that’s steadily been busting loose. And at some point, perhaps this year, the Tigers will want to audition him for regular work in Detroit. It remains to be seen where he’ll play – infield, or even outfield – but he stings the ball (.784 OPS at Double A Erie in 2019) and knows the strike zone (.368 on-base percentage). And based on his farm-system ascent, he’s on his way to Comerica Park.
    6. Alex Faedo, 24, 6-5, 230, RH starter: Faedo has a handle on pitching’s intricacies, even if he is only 24. Knowing how to pitch is helped immeasurably when you throw, for example, the brand of slider in which Faedo specializes. The swerving slider is Faedo’s hallmark and a heavy reason why the Tigers in 2017 drafted him as a first-rounder out of the University of Florida. He is not the kind of pitcher who incinerates batters. Nor is he a finesse prodigy. He throws good pitches, at generally good locations, with that venomous slider his big-league billboard baby (134 strikeouts last year in 115.2 innings at Erie). Faedo needs to bamboozle big-league batters with something other than a slider, even his slider, but understand he has a repertoire and it’s being polished. Progressively.
    7. Joey Wentz, 22, 6-5, 210, LH starter: And most thought the Tigers last July traded Shane Greene to the Braves for, well, they can’t quite remember, but it didn’t seem to be anyone special. In fact, the deal was done by the Tigers primarily for Wentz, who in 2016 had been a Kansas prep star on his way to the University of Virginia until the Braves took him with the 40th overall pick. He has averaged better than a strikeout per inning during four farm seasons, with a 3.22 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. In five games last season at Erie, he struck out 37 in 25.2 innings and walked four. He has a fastball that runs at 93, a deep curveball, and a change-up that also helps. The Tigers have a nice rotation prospect in Wentz, who could get a look as early as this year.
    8. Bryant Packard, 22, 6-3, 200, OF: The Tigers might have gotten a rough, draft-day, position-player equivalent to Tarik Skubal in Packard, who was snagged in the fifth round last June from East Carolina. He has one enduring quality: Packard can hit. And that left-handed bat means the Tigers will overlook defense and speed that aren’t by any means plus skills and happily make room for him somewhere in their lineup, should the bat and his considerable power develop as they surely could. Packard last summer tore it up at Connecticut and West Michigan and even had a five-game stint at Lakeland. His box-score data will be worth following, regularly, in 2020.
    9. Parker Meadows, 20, 6-5, 205, OF: Much is riding on Meadows, which means 2020 would be a handy time to show he can hit Single-A pitching. He had, well, a rugged baptism during his first full season of professional baseball in 2019, with a .607 OPS at West Michigan. Rough stuff. In his defense, he was 19 years old. Meadows should grow more into his competition in 2020 and perhaps confirm why Tigers scouts liked him as a second-round pick in 2018. He can run, he has a left-handed bat, and if he hits along the lines scouts projected, he could be a desperately needed vitamin-shot for a farm system crying for his brand of tools.
    10. Kody Clemens, 23, 6-1, 170, 2B: Another chap who needs a big 2020, and could get it. Clemens had more power than was evident at the Florida State League’s big parks, beginning with Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clemens lost a bunch of warning-track homers there ahead of a brief and bruising move to Erie. Should he flower this year at Erie, Clemens will move delectably close to Comerica Park. The Tigers all along believed they had their next everyday second basemen in Clemens when in 2018 they plucked him, in the third round, from the University of Texas. They might indeed have gotten a sweet everyday lineup cog. But he needs to prove in 2020 that he’s big-league-grade.
    11. Franklin Perez, 22, 6-3, 197, RH starter: A couple of years ago, Perez was numero uno on Tigers prospects report cards. The top prize from Detroit’s deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston in 2017, he already had shown during time on the Astros farm that Perez was headed for big-league glitter – a solid, mid-rotation (at least) plowhorse who could work innings and torment hitters. And then a man who hadn’t had any serious ills with the Astros ran into bad times with the Tigers, capped by last year’s LAT issues that knocked out most of 2019 and haven’t yet eased fully. The Tigers won’t concede. Not yet. And while it is getting late, even at 22, should Perez bump into his old form and power, the Tigers will reclaim a man talented enough to be that rotation big boy everyone thought they had snagged in 2017.
    12. Beau Burrows, 23, 6-2, 215, RH starter: Just as Burrows seemed on his way to pushing for a rotation spot during 2020 spring camp, he had a slight mishap. It was known as 2019. Last season saw his earlier rising prospect graph nosedive, just as it had done during a late-summer trip to Double-A Erie in 2018. His numbers at Triple-A Toledo (5.51 ERA, 1.53 WHIP in 15 starts) last year were as ugly as some body ills that pounded him: biceps tendinitis, shoulder inflammation, as well as issues with an oblique muscle. It’s always best to wait out pitchers with size and youth and talent that could find its old groove. There has been some talk of Burrows shifting to the bullpen. The Tigers don’t care where he helps. They only want him to help. Preferably, soon.
    13. Wladimir Pinto, 21, 5-11, 170, RH reliever: Chomp onto those strikeout numbers from 2019 (87 in 61.2 innings between Lakeland and Erie) and you get a sense for Pinto’s high-voltage arm and fastball. Needs to throw more strikes, for sure (31 unintentional walks in 2019), which will hint at how rapidly this Venezuelan can ponder a ticket to Detroit.
    14. Angel De Jesus, 22, 6-4, 200, RH reliever: Another of those fireballers who can make late innings no fun for batters who don’t appreciate hard stuff that moves as De Jesus’ pitches tend to bore. De Jesus turns 23 on Feb. 13, so it’s time to do at Erie this season what he did a year ago at West Michigan and Lakeland, combined: 1.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .168 enemy batting average, 37 hits in 61.1 innings, with 85 strikeouts and 29 walks.
    15. Anthony Castro, 24, 6-2, 190, RH starter: Getting a hit against Castro is not easy shopping. He throws bullets. And those bullets tend to soar in any particular direction, which gets to the heart of Castro’s soft spot: He walks too many batters: 65 in 2019 at Erie, which is nearly as many hits (75) as he allowed in 102.1 innings. He also struck out 116, which, of course, speaks to the difficulty in centering his lightning bolts. How much progress can a man make in corralling the strike zone two months before he turns 25? It’s a longshot. But with Castro’s size and hot pitches, the Tigers will grant him extended time.
    16. Eliezer Alfonzo, 20, 5-10, 155, C: He’s a switch-hitter and perhaps not stout enough to be an everyday catcher in the big leagues. But a guy named Pudge Rodriguez – no, this is not a comparison – was an inch shorter than Alfonzo and had no serious issues while filling out. Alfonzo is a native Venezuelan who has hit just about everywhere, including during a 48-game stint last summer at Single-A Connecticut: .318 batting average, with a .342 on-base percentage. This, it should be noted, was while he was still 19. The Tigers will back-slap any young catching prospect who appears a good bet to someday see Comerica Park. Alfonzo might qualify.
    17. Carlos Guzman, 21, 6-1, 185, RH starter: If the strained elbow that knocked him out in May of last season has slipped into medical history, Guzman should be back gunning down hitters in 2020 and perhaps distinguishing himself as one of the team’s farm-system pitching thoroughbreds. But, ah, elbows. They can be stubborn to heal and stay healed, which is the main concern as a talented Venezuelan approaches 2020. He was on his way, for sure, last spring at West Michigan, with a power repertoire that needs refining and more intimacy with the strike zone. But his pitches are no fun. Not when that elbow’s cooperating.
    18. Wilkel Hernandez, 20, 6-3, 195, RH starter: Hernandez was part of the ransom paid to Detroit in 2017 when the Tigers sent Ian Kinsler to the Angels. They might yet get a dividend check. Hernandez turns 21 in April and will reveal at some point during this year’s Florida State League if a man with his physique and overall pitching package is in fact a serious farm-to-Comerica candidate. He has a good overall pitching parcel, with secondary pitches that compensate for a fastball that doesn’t overpower. He also had a fielding-independent ERA in 2019 of 3.26, which is why, particularly at his age, this season looms large.
    19. Elvin Rodriguez, 21, 6-3, 160, RH starter: He had a constructive year at Lakeland in 2019 and now will be asked to repeat acts in 2020 at Erie and the more hitter-friendly Eastern League. Rodriguez arrived in Detroit in 2017 as partial payment for the Tigers shipping Justin Upton to the Angels. He has potential, for sure, with his body and age helping keep him in bounds as he gets ready for work at Double A. As with Hernandez, his fastball is not a laser, but his breaking pitch and overall three-pitch inventory keep him on plane.
    20. Andre Lipcius: 21, 6-1, 190, 3B: Third-round pick from Tennessee in 2019 who, in the Tigers’ vision, might have helped seed a future lineup. Defensive range is as much a question as his bat, but Lipcius has power and could evolve into the kind of everyday surprise the draft’s earlier rounds often donate. Most likely, this is a prospect story that will hinge on how Lipcius handles some anticipated time in 2020 in the Florida State League.
      Anderson called the change in Turnbull’s physique awesome.

      “I patted him on the stomach and it was solid, when it used to be like mine,” he said, laughing.

      Boyd, too, was impressed.

      "It got to the point where he realized he had to, that it was time to change,” Boyd said. “He picked my brain. He picked Zimm's brain (Jordan Zimmermann). He picked a lot of guys' brains – Tyson Ross, when he was here. He was just trying to figure out what was going on. What can I do better?

      “And I tried to say, 'This is what I think you need to change.' And over the course of the season, over the whole six months, I think he made good changes."

      Boyd, though, said repeatedly that he just provided information and suggestions. It was Turnbull who committed to the process and did the work.

      "It's always an evolution and he's in the process of it right now,” Boyd said. “The offseason is the time you can get ahead or you can fall behind. I think philosophically he's made some good changes. It doesn't always equate to results, but he might be a better person and a better ballplayer because of it."

