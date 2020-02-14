CLOSE

Tigers infield prospect Isaac Paredes takes batting practice on Friday in Lakeland, Fla. The Detroit News

Lakeland, Fla. – It wasn’t all that long ago that Beau Burrows was the first name mentioned when you talked about the Tigers’ top pitching prospects.

“I felt like I was on top of the world for a year or two,” he said with a wry grin, peeking down at the far end of the Tigers’ spring training clubhouse where the current core of top prospects -- Casey Mize, Alex Faedo and Matt Manning -- were holding court Friday morning.

This is a tale about the fleeting relevance of prospect status. It’s compelling. It creates plenty of chatter and debate. It provides some weight and measure for a club’s minor league system. For most players, though, it is meaningless. For others, the weight of attending expectations can be harmful.

Prospect status might speed your ascent through the lower levels of the minor leagues. It might afford you more notoriety and a longer leash in the organization. But it can’t help you once you get between the lines. You sink or swim with your talent and performance.

Just ask Burrows. A first-round pick (22nd overall) in 2015, he was the Tigers' No. 1 prospect for nearly two years. But a rough season at Double-A Erie in 2018 and an injury-shortened season at Triple-A Toledo last year has bucked him down to No. 14 and thrown him into a fight to keep his big-league dream alive.

“It was cool being a prospect when you are 18, 19 years old,” said Burrows, still just 23. “It’s cool when you are young and in the minor leagues. I don’t really care about prospect status. Getting to the big leagues is all I care about.”

Center fielder Daz Cameron came to the Tigers in the Justin Verlander trade in August 2017 and was immediately ranked third in the Tigers’ system. There was as much buzz about him last spring as there has been already this year about the elite, young pitchers.

In fact, when JaCoby Jones injured his shoulder late in camp, there was some spirited organizational discussion about bringing Cameron north to start the season.

Didn't happen. And here we are a year and one rotten Triple-A season later and Cameron has fallen a few pegs on the prospect list (to No. 8) and there is no talk of him making the club this spring.

“My goal is just to come in and be myself,” Cameron said. “I’m not trying to do anything. I feel like when you try to prove things, you add extra pressure, and that’s when other things start to happen. That’s when you start to press.

“You want to play freely, go out and have fun and help your team win ballgames. That’s it.”

That's the opposite of what he did last year.

Cameron, just 22, is still considered one of the organization's top prospects. But when he was sent down to Toledo last spring, he made the hasty and ill-advised decision to change his swing. He’d hit eight home runs in 2018. Perhaps he thought increasing power numbers might hasten his path to the big leagues.

The result: He did hit 13 home runs, but he also struck out 152 times in 528 plate appearances, hit .214 and slugged just .377.

“A lot of it was just me not being myself,” he said. “When you think about it, me being myself and not trying to be something I’m not. What I mean by that is, by changing my stance, changing my approach. I just need to stick to what I do best.”

He tried to increase the launch angle on his swing, to get more balls into the air.

“Little bit of that,” he said. “Instead of squaring the ball up, I tried to lift it over everyone. When you get outside of what you do, you start losing your strength.”

Cameron played 21 games in the Puerto Rican Winter League, and although his numbers weren’t great (.205 average), he said he feels like he has gotten back to his old swing mechanics and hitting more balls on a line.

“I’m back to doing what I’ve done and I’m not trying to change anything,” he said. “I am just believing in myself and what I can do. I feel like I did get a little (greedy) last year, for sure. Trying to push myself and prove myself instead of letting it come to me.”

Detroit News 2020 Top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News list of top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning. The list includes right-hander Casey Mize (pictured), the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News list of top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning. The list includes right-hander Casey Mize (pictured), the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
1. Matt Manning, 22, 6-6, 215, RH starter: That old storm warning about drafting prep pitchers, particularly in the first round? True. Peril lurks. Exceptions come when an extraordinary athlete, who hasn’t yet pitched so many innings that his arm doubles as sawdust, proves to be a steady riser, with premier stuff, which is Manning’s profile in 2020. He’ll be in Detroit soon, health holding up, after last year’s noteworthy work at Double-A Erie: 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP in 133.2 innings, with a .192 opposing batting average, as well as 148 strikeouts and 37 unintentional walks. Could be a rotation ace. Could be a No. 2 or No. 3 warhorse. Regardless, a fine pitcher emerging.
2. Tarik Skubal, 23, 6-3, 215, LH starter: Casey Mize would make most lists at No. 2, or even No. 1. And that’s fair. The difference with Skubal is a slight edge in age and innings pitched, which could factor in 2020 as he brings his big left arm to, eventually, Toledo, or even Detroit. Skubal jumped from Single A Lakeland to Double A Erie in 2019 and pitched even better at Erie, thanks to his fiery fastball (up to 97, and even 98) and sharp slider, which makes Skubal’s change-up no fun, either. The Tigers stole him in the ninth round in 2018 and now have a potential left-handed gunslinger incubating.
3. Casey Mize, 22, 6-3, 220, RH starter: In another year Mize could be back on top of any Top 50 Tigers Prospects rankings. He could be readying for a 2021 rotation spot because of a 2020 season that was steadily strong and might have brought him a hurry-up ticket to Detroit. Mize, though, needs innings this year after throwing 109.1 in 2019 (2.55 ERA, .094 WHIP) and dealing with some shoulder inflammation. The soreness wasn’t judged to be serious. It simply cost him starts and innings during the second half. He should be in premier shape, and status, as 2020 evolves.
4. Riley Greene, 19, 6-3, 200, OF: Not much chance the Tigers missed here with last year’s fifth-overall draft grab. Greene is a sublime athlete and left-handed hitter who did just fine during stops at three minor-league posts, all before he turned 19. He’ll get a full taste of Class A baseball in 2020. He should confirm that his skills are long-term talents likely to grow more lustrous as he approaches 20 and beyond. He needs to stay in the lineup, minus mishaps that are always an athlete’s demon-in-waiting. But with typical health the Tigers are grooming in Greene your typical star hitter and outfielder.
5. Isaac Paredes, 20, 5-11, 225, 3B: Not that Vegas offers odds on a specific 20-year-old (21 on Feb. 18) reaching the majors in 2020, but if there were such a betting parlor, it would be wise to drop a wad on Paredes. He has a big-league bat that’s steadily been busting loose. And at some point, perhaps this year, the Tigers will want to audition him for regular work in Detroit. It remains to be seen where he’ll play – infield, or even outfield – but he stings the ball (.784 OPS at Double A Erie in 2019) and knows the strike zone (.368 on-base percentage). And based on his farm-system ascent, he’s on his way to Comerica Park.
6. Alex Faedo, 24, 6-5, 230, RH starter: Faedo has a handle on pitching’s intricacies, even if he is only 24. Knowing how to pitch is helped immeasurably when you throw, for example, the brand of slider in which Faedo specializes. The swerving slider is Faedo’s hallmark and a heavy reason why the Tigers in 2017 drafted him as a first-rounder out of the University of Florida. He is not the kind of pitcher who incinerates batters. Nor is he a finesse prodigy. He throws good pitches, at generally good locations, with that venomous slider his big-league billboard baby (134 strikeouts last year in 115.2 innings at Erie). Faedo needs to bamboozle big-league batters with something other than a slider, even his slider, but understand he has a repertoire and it’s being polished. Progressively.
7. Joey Wentz, 22, 6-5, 210, LH starter: And most thought the Tigers last July traded Shane Greene to the Braves for, well, they can’t quite remember, but it didn’t seem to be anyone special. In fact, the deal was done by the Tigers primarily for Wentz, who in 2016 had been a Kansas prep star on his way to the University of Virginia until the Braves took him with the 40th overall pick. He has averaged better than a strikeout per inning during four farm seasons, with a 3.22 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. In five games last season at Erie, he struck out 37 in 25.2 innings and walked four. He has a fastball that runs at 93, a deep curveball, and a change-up that also helps. The Tigers have a nice rotation prospect in Wentz, who could get a look as early as this year.
8. Bryant Packard, 22, 6-3, 200, OF: The Tigers might have gotten a rough, draft-day, position-player equivalent to Tarik Skubal in Packard, who was snagged in the fifth round last June from East Carolina. He has one enduring quality: Packard can hit. And that left-handed bat means the Tigers will overlook defense and speed that aren’t by any means plus skills and happily make room for him somewhere in their lineup, should the bat and his considerable power develop as they surely could. Packard last summer tore it up at Connecticut and West Michigan and even had a five-game stint at Lakeland. His box-score data will be worth following, regularly, in 2020.
9. Parker Meadows, 20, 6-5, 205, OF: Much is riding on Meadows, which means 2020 would be a handy time to show he can hit Single-A pitching. He had, well, a rugged baptism during his first full season of professional baseball in 2019, with a .607 OPS at West Michigan. Rough stuff. In his defense, he was 19 years old. Meadows should grow more into his competition in 2020 and perhaps confirm why Tigers scouts liked him as a second-round pick in 2018. He can run, he has a left-handed bat, and if he hits along the lines scouts projected, he could be a desperately needed vitamin-shot for a farm system crying for his brand of tools.
10. Kody Clemens, 23, 6-1, 170, 2B: Another chap who needs a big 2020, and could get it. Clemens had more power than was evident at the Florida State League’s big parks, beginning with Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clemens lost a bunch of warning-track homers there ahead of a brief and bruising move to Erie. Should he flower this year at Erie, Clemens will move delectably close to Comerica Park. The Tigers all along believed they had their next everyday second basemen in Clemens when in 2018 they plucked him, in the third round, from the University of Texas. They might indeed have gotten a sweet everyday lineup cog. But he needs to prove in 2020 that he’s big-league-grade.
11. Franklin Perez, 22, 6-3, 197, RH starter: A couple of years ago, Perez was numero uno on Tigers prospects report cards. The top prize from Detroit’s deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston in 2017, he already had shown during time on the Astros farm that Perez was headed for big-league glitter – a solid, mid-rotation (at least) plowhorse who could work innings and torment hitters. And then a man who hadn’t had any serious ills with the Astros ran into bad times with the Tigers, capped by last year’s LAT issues that knocked out most of 2019 and haven’t yet eased fully. The Tigers won’t concede. Not yet. And while it is getting late, even at 22, should Perez bump into his old form and power, the Tigers will reclaim a man talented enough to be that rotation big boy everyone thought they had snagged in 2017.
12. Beau Burrows, 23, 6-2, 215, RH starter: Just as Burrows seemed on his way to pushing for a rotation spot during 2020 spring camp, he had a slight mishap. It was known as 2019. Last season saw his earlier rising prospect graph nosedive, just as it had done during a late-summer trip to Double-A Erie in 2018. His numbers at Triple-A Toledo (5.51 ERA, 1.53 WHIP in 15 starts) last year were as ugly as some body ills that pounded him: biceps tendinitis, shoulder inflammation, as well as issues with an oblique muscle. It’s always best to wait out pitchers with size and youth and talent that could find its old groove. There has been some talk of Burrows shifting to the bullpen. The Tigers don’t care where he helps. They only want him to help. Preferably, soon.
13. Wladimir Pinto, 21, 5-11, 170, RH reliever: Chomp onto those strikeout numbers from 2019 (87 in 61.2 innings between Lakeland and Erie) and you get a sense for Pinto’s high-voltage arm and fastball. Needs to throw more strikes, for sure (31 unintentional walks in 2019), which will hint at how rapidly this Venezuelan can ponder a ticket to Detroit.
14. Angel De Jesus, 22, 6-4, 200, RH reliever: Another of those fireballers who can make late innings no fun for batters who don’t appreciate hard stuff that moves as De Jesus’ pitches tend to bore. De Jesus turns 23 on Feb. 13, so it’s time to do at Erie this season what he did a year ago at West Michigan and Lakeland, combined: 1.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .168 enemy batting average, 37 hits in 61.1 innings, with 85 strikeouts and 29 walks.
15. Anthony Castro, 24, 6-2, 190, RH starter: Getting a hit against Castro is not easy shopping. He throws bullets. And those bullets tend to soar in any particular direction, which gets to the heart of Castro’s soft spot: He walks too many batters: 65 in 2019 at Erie, which is nearly as many hits (75) as he allowed in 102.1 innings. He also struck out 116, which, of course, speaks to the difficulty in centering his lightning bolts. How much progress can a man make in corralling the strike zone two months before he turns 25? It’s a longshot. But with Castro’s size and hot pitches, the Tigers will grant him extended time.
16. Eliezer Alfonzo, 20, 5-10, 155, C: He’s a switch-hitter and perhaps not stout enough to be an everyday catcher in the big leagues. But a guy named Pudge Rodriguez – no, this is not a comparison – was an inch shorter than Alfonzo and had no serious issues while filling out. Alfonzo is a native Venezuelan who has hit just about everywhere, including during a 48-game stint last summer at Single-A Connecticut: .318 batting average, with a .342 on-base percentage. This, it should be noted, was while he was still 19. The Tigers will back-slap any young catching prospect who appears a good bet to someday see Comerica Park. Alfonzo might qualify.
17. Carlos Guzman, 21, 6-1, 185, RH starter: If the strained elbow that knocked him out in May of last season has slipped into medical history, Guzman should be back gunning down hitters in 2020 and perhaps distinguishing himself as one of the team’s farm-system pitching thoroughbreds. But, ah, elbows. They can be stubborn to heal and stay healed, which is the main concern as a talented Venezuelan approaches 2020. He was on his way, for sure, last spring at West Michigan, with a power repertoire that needs refining and more intimacy with the strike zone. But his pitches are no fun. Not when that elbow’s cooperating.
18. Wilkel Hernandez, 20, 6-3, 195, RH starter: Hernandez was part of the ransom paid to Detroit in 2017 when the Tigers sent Ian Kinsler to the Angels. They might yet get a dividend check. Hernandez turns 21 in April and will reveal at some point during this year’s Florida State League if a man with his physique and overall pitching package is in fact a serious farm-to-Comerica candidate. He has a good overall pitching parcel, with secondary pitches that compensate for a fastball that doesn’t overpower. He also had a fielding-independent ERA in 2019 of 3.26, which is why, particularly at his age, this season looms large.
19. Elvin Rodriguez, 21, 6-3, 160, RH starter: He had a constructive year at Lakeland in 2019 and now will be asked to repeat acts in 2020 at Erie and the more hitter-friendly Eastern League. Rodriguez arrived in Detroit in 2017 as partial payment for the Tigers shipping Justin Upton to the Angels. He has potential, for sure, with his body and age helping keep him in bounds as he gets ready for work at Double A. As with Hernandez, his fastball is not a laser, but his breaking pitch and overall three-pitch inventory keep him on plane.
20. Andre Lipcius: 21, 6-1, 190, 3B: Third-round pick from Tennessee in 2019 who, in the Tigers’ vision, might have helped seed a future lineup. Defensive range is as much a question as his bat, but Lipcius has power and could evolve into the kind of everyday surprise the draft’s earlier rounds often donate. Most likely, this is a prospect story that will hinge on how Lipcius handles some anticipated time in 2020 in the Florida State League.
    Burrows’ reality check came in 2018. While he was giving up a lot of crooked numbers at Double-A Erie (4.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP), the Tigers were loading up on young, elite arms and a few of his contemporaries, like Spencer Turnbull and Tyler Alexander, were leap-frogging him.

    “I feel like that definitely helped me mature,” Burrows said. “Having those struggles in 2018 when I plateaued in Double-A, I had to mature a little bit.”

    He started last season at Triple-A Toledo and was still on track to get to Detroit by September. But biceps tendinitis and shoulder inflammation shut him down for two months. Then, after 10 rough starts through July and early August, an oblique strain shut him down for the season.

    “It was frustrating,” he said. “But it’s a curse and a blessing because being hurt makes you realize what you need to do to maintain things a whole season. And it helps you focus on getting your small muscles ready, stronger and it just helps your mindset to be a more mature baseball player.”

    What had to cut him deep, too, was that general manager Al Avila told the media earlier in the season that Burrows was one of the young pitchers he thought could make an impact in 2019.

    “When he said that, it was cool to hear,” Burrows said. “But I knew I had a lot of work to do. Obviously, getting injured didn’t help the cause. But that was last year. I’ve put that behind me and I’m just thinking about 2020.”

    Burrows is healthy. He threw a bullpen on Friday and got a lot of atta-boys from pitching coach Rick Anderson. For now, Burrows is being stretched out to start. He’s scrapped his slider and added a cutter that he thinks can be a difference-maker for him.

    Still, his quickest path to Detroit might be in the bullpen.

    “I’m flexible,” he said. “I’ll do whatever it takes. Right now, I’m still starting and I’m feeling good. My body is good. Just ready to get out there and compete and see what happens.”

    And that’s the real reality for both Burrows and Cameron. Your career doesn’t have to end after the light of prospect status dims.

    Twitter @cmccosky

    Tigers key dates

    ► Sunday: Full squad reports.

    ► Monday: First official full-squad workout.

    ► Feb. 21: First exhibition game, vs. Southeastern University, 1:05 p.m.

    ► Feb. 22: First Grapefruit League game, vs. Phillies at Joker Marchant Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

    ► March 7: Tigers and Twins play Grapefruit League game at Juan Marichal Stadium in Dominican Republic.

    ► March 26: Opening Day vs. Indians at Progressive Field, 1:10 p.m.

    ► March 30:  Home opener vs. Royals at Comerica Park, 1:10 p.m.

