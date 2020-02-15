CLOSE Sights and sounds of Tigers spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. The Detroit News

Lakeland, Fla. — There will be one player absent when the Tigers hit the field Monday for their first official, full-squad workout.

General manager Al Avila said Saturday that second baseman Jonathan Schoop most likely wouldn't arrive until Wednesday. Schoop, who is from Curacao, was still waiting for his work visa.

Jonathan Schoop (Photo: PDTN)

The Tigers signed the 28-year-old in December for $6.1 million. The seven-year veteran had 23 home runs for the Central Division-champion Twins last season.

Sunday is reporting day for position players. First baseman C.J. Cron, another former Twin the Tigers signed for $6.1 million, checked in on Saturday, as did third baseman Jeimer Candelario.

Recently signed outfielder Cameron Maybin and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera are expected to arrive in Lakeland Sunday.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky