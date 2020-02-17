Lakeland, Fla. – His mission this offseason was to lose some weight and get his body leaner in hopes of taking some stress off his chronically-damaged right knee.

At least upon first sight Monday morning, it was mission accomplished for Tigers Miguel Cabrera.

Miguel Cabrera does stretching exercises on Monday in Lakeland, Fla. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

“Yeah, when I hugged him I could actually reach around him,” joked manager Ron Gardenhire.

Cabrera wouldn’t say exactly how much weight he lost, but a conservative estimate would be 25 pounds. He said he weighed the same as he did in 2015, which doesn’t help much because Cabrera’s weight has been listed the same every year since he was in his early 20s – 249 pounds.

“Last year I think I was heavy,” he said. “I did a lot of work from last year to this year. ... You've always got to have a goal. My goal was to get in shape, get ready for the season, try to come back 100 percent."

Cabrera went through all the morning fundamentals drills at first base and then took about five rounds of batting practice. He didn’t participate in live batting practice, though he was scheduled to face Tigers ace Matthew Boyd.

“We are talking about one of the better players to ever play the game,” Gardenhire said. “The guy loves baseball and he wants to play. He went out this offseason and did what he needed to do. He lost weight. Now we just have to take it day by day and see how he does.

“But he’s our leader, no doubt about that. When he’s here, everything gets louder and guys look up to him.”

