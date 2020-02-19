Tigers spring training: Feb. 19
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire watches infield practice at Detroit Tigers spring training Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire watches infield practice at Detroit Tigers spring training Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida.
Tigers catcher Eric Haase makes a throw to first base during infield practice.
Tigers catcher Eric Haase makes a throw to first base during infield practice.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire watches while infielders Dawel Lugo and Jordy Mercer prepare to field ground balls during infield practice.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire watches while infielders Dawel Lugo and Jordy Mercer prepare to field ground balls during infield practice.
Tigers infielder Isaac Paredes spins while throwing to first base during infield practice.
Tigers infielder Isaac Paredes spins while throwing to first base during infield practice.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice.
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice.
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice.
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice.
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice.
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice at Detroit Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 19, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice at Detroit Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 19, 2020.
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice.
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice.
The hair may still be there under the tight cap under Miguel Cabrera's hat, but his neck is clean shaven.
The hair may still be there under the tight cap under Miguel Cabrera's hat, but his neck is clean shaven.
From left, Tigers assistant general manager David Chadd talks with special assistant to the manager Jim Leyland.
From left, Tigers assistant general manager David Chadd talks with special assistant to the manager Jim Leyland.
From left, Tigers infielder Sergio Alcantara watches while non-roster infielder Kody Clemens makes a throw during infield practice.
From left, Tigers infielder Sergio Alcantara watches while non-roster infielder Kody Clemens makes a throw during infield practice.
From left, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire watches while C.J. Cron, Miguel Cabrera and Brandon Dixon wait for a throw during infield practice.
From left, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire watches while C.J. Cron, Miguel Cabrera and Brandon Dixon wait for a throw during infield practice.
Frank Torres, right, cousin of Miguel Cabrera, keeps the balls coming to third-base coach Ramon Santiago while Santiago runs the 'Good Morning America' drill.
Frank Torres, right, cousin of Miguel Cabrera, keeps the balls coming to third-base coach Ramon Santiago while Santiago runs the 'Good Morning America' drill.
From left, the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera talks with pitcher Franklin Perez during a water break.
From left, the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera talks with pitcher Franklin Perez during a water break.
Tigers team photographer Mark Cunningham photographs Miguel Cabrera during batting practice.
Tigers team photographer Mark Cunningham photographs Miguel Cabrera during batting practice.
From left, Tigers outfielders JaCoby Jones and Cameron Maybin talk during batting practice.
From left, Tigers outfielders JaCoby Jones and Cameron Maybin talk during batting practice.
From left, the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches Cameron Maybin take batting practice.
From left, the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches Cameron Maybin take batting practice.
From left, the Tigers' Dawel Lugo, Ivan Nova, Dario Agrazal and Sergio Alcantara talk during a water break.
From left, the Tigers' Dawel Lugo, Ivan Nova, Dario Agrazal and Sergio Alcantara talk during a water break.
From left, Tigers assistant hitting coach Phil Clark talks with Travis Demeritte during batting practice.
From left, Tigers assistant hitting coach Phil Clark talks with Travis Demeritte during batting practice.
From left, Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches the form of Daz Cameron taking batting practice.
From left, Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches the form of Daz Cameron taking batting practice.
From left, the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles while watching Daz Cameron take batting practice.
From left, the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles while watching Daz Cameron take batting practice.
From left, the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches a long ball hit by Daz Cameron batting.
From left, the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches a long ball hit by Daz Cameron batting.
From left, Tigers quality control coach Josh Paul and Toledo Mud Hens hitting coach Mike Hessman watch batting practice.
From left, Tigers quality control coach Josh Paul and Toledo Mud Hens hitting coach Mike Hessman watch batting practice.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera smiles while watching batting practice.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera smiles while watching batting practice.
From left, the Tigers' Daz Cameron, Miguel Cabrera and Cameron Maybin share a laugh during batting practice.
From left, the Tigers' Daz Cameron, Miguel Cabrera and Cameron Maybin share a laugh during batting practice.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, right, jokes around with JaCoby Jones while feeling his bicep during batting practice.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, right, jokes around with JaCoby Jones while feeling his bicep during batting practice.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, right, jokes around with JaCoby Jones while feeling his bicep during batting practice.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, right, jokes around with JaCoby Jones while feeling his bicep during batting practice.
Non-roster outfielder Jorge Bonifacio talks with outfielder Victor Reyes during batting practice.
Non-roster outfielder Jorge Bonifacio talks with outfielder Victor Reyes during batting practice.
From left, Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron talks with hitting coach Joe Vavra during batting practice.
From left, Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron talks with hitting coach Joe Vavra during batting practice.
Tigers pitcher David McKay, right, ties his mitt while talking with catcher Austin Romine before McKay pitches live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher David McKay, right, ties his mitt while talking with catcher Austin Romine before McKay pitches live batting practice.
Non-roster pitcher Alex Wilson throws live batting practice and works on his sidearm motion.
Non-roster pitcher Alex Wilson throws live batting practice and works on his sidearm motion.
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows works the bullpen.
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows works the bullpen.
Non-roster pitcher Alex Wilson throws live batting practice and works on his sidearm motion.
Non-roster pitcher Alex Wilson throws live batting practice and works on his sidearm motion.
From left, Tigers special assistants to the manager Lance Parrish and Alan Trammell talk while watching infield practice.
From left, Tigers special assistants to the manager Lance Parrish and Alan Trammell talk while watching infield practice.
From left, Tigers pitchers Matthew Boyd and Beau Burrows listen to pitching coach Rick Anderson in the bullpen.
From left, Tigers pitchers Matthew Boyd and Beau Burrows listen to pitching coach Rick Anderson in the bullpen.
From left, Tigers pitchers Beau Burrows watches Matthew Boyd work in the bullpen with pitching coach Rick Anderson.
From left, Tigers pitchers Beau Burrows watches Matthew Boyd work in the bullpen with pitching coach Rick Anderson.
Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows throws live batting practice.
Tigers Rule 5 pitcher Rony Garcia throws live batting practice.
Tigers Rule 5 pitcher Rony Garcia throws live batting practice.
Tigers Rule 5 pitcher Rony Garcia throws live batting practice.
Tigers Rule 5 pitcher Rony Garcia throws live batting practice.
From left, Tigers infielders Harold Castro and Dawel Lugo watch live batting practice.
From left, Tigers infielders Harold Castro and Dawel Lugo watch live batting practice.
Tigers clubhouse assistant Kaolayao "KP" Pritchet wears a bucket walking to the next field after the workout.
Tigers clubhouse assistant Kaolayao "KP" Pritchet wears a bucket walking to the next field after the workout.
The choices of leather colors, laces and stitching colors available for the Tigers players' Rawlings gloves on display outside the clubhouse entrance.
The choices of leather colors, laces and stitching colors available for the Tigers players' Rawlings gloves on display outside the clubhouse entrance.
From left, Tigers pitchers Bryan Garcia and Kyle Funkhouser look over the gloves on display by Rawlings outside the clubhouse after the workout.
From left, Tigers pitchers Bryan Garcia and Kyle Funkhouser look over the gloves on display by Rawlings outside the clubhouse after the workout.
From left, Tigers outfielders JaCoby Jones and Cameron Maybin look over the gloves on display by Rawlings outside the clubhouse after the workout.
From left, Tigers outfielders JaCoby Jones and Cameron Maybin look over the gloves on display by Rawlings outside the clubhouse after the workout.
From left, Tigers non-roster pitchers Casey Mize points out something on his glove to Tarik Skubal near the display by Rawlings outside the clubhouse after the workout.
From left, Tigers non-roster pitchers Casey Mize points out something on his glove to Tarik Skubal near the display by Rawlings outside the clubhouse after the workout.
    Lakeland, Fla. – One of the reasons the Tigers brought veteran right-hander Alex Wilson back (minor-league deal) was to provide some leadership in what looks to be a very young bullpen again this season.

    So, imagine the confusion at seeing Wilson having lunch with 24-year-old minor-leaguer Nolan Blackwood and it’s Wilson asking all the questions. Imagine seeing Wilson doing the same with rookie John Schreiber.

    “I’ve been picking their brains like crazy,” said Wilson.

    You already know why. Wilson has added a sidearm delivery to his tool kit this spring and Blackwood and Schreiber have been throwing that way their entire pro careers.

    “I will ask, ‘What do you think when you do this?’” Wilson said. “’Why do you do that?’ These have been doing it a long time and I’m trying to learn as much as I can.”

    The early results – and it’s been just two live bullpen sessions – have been encouraging for Wilson. Right-handed hitters, especially, will have uncomfortable at-bats against him, as C.J. Cron found out on Monday when his legs buckled on one sweeping pitch.

    “I thought everything went real well,” Wilson said after his first session. “I was able to locate arm-side in (on right-handers) from the drop-down slot, and for me never having faced live hitters before, that is my biggest challenge.

    “I was getting good swings, four or five soft-contact ground balls and that’s all I need. That’s me. I want soft contact, I want it quick and I want it on the ground.”

    Wilson’s splits have been fairly even throughout his career (.257 right-handers, .246 lefties), but last season, he gave up 10 home runs in Triple-A to right-handed hitters. That and the fact he was in Triple-A most of the year alone was enough to make him rethink his repertoire.

    “The drop-down is more for right-handers,” he said. “My numbers against lefties have always been pretty good. Brad (Ausmus, former Tigers manager) used me as a lefty specialist there for a while…This just gives me multiple avenues and it puts something different in their heads.”

    Wilson believes hitters got too familiar with his fastball-cutter arsenal all thrown over the top with very little variance in velocity. Adding the drop-down slot, he’s been able to throw a change-up and a more sweeping slider, which he can use off his cutter.

    “My change-up has always sucked,” he said. “It’s never been a part of my life and now I have one that’s decent. Everything we’re doing, I’m encouraged by.”

    Skubal gets the nod

    The first start of the spring goes to – lefty prospect Tarik Skubal. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Wednesday that Skubal will start in the exhibition game against Lakeland’s Southeastern University on Friday.

    “I’m excited,” said Skubal, ranked No. 4 in the Tigers system by MLBPipeline and No. 2 by The Detroit News. “It’s a good opportunity to go out and compete.”

    It’s almost a no-win proposition for the Tigers players. Playing a against college players it’s ho-hum if you win, you are supposed to dominate, but it’s a panic if you don’t.

    “I won’t try to get caught up in that, but I probably will,” Skubal said. “Just go out there and do your thing.”

    Also expected to pitch for the Tigers Friday are Rule 5 draftee Rony Garcia, Blackwood, Anthony Castro and Gerson Moreno.

    Jordan Zimmermann will start the opener of the Grapefruit League season on Saturday at Joker Marchant Stadium.   

    Miggy mashing early

    Nobody wants to talk much about it. It’s early. It’s only batting practice. He hasn’t faced live pitching yet. All qualifiers apply. But the reality is, the toned-up Miguel Cabrera has looked impressive the first three days of camp.

    “He’s dialed in,” Gardenhire said. “He’s fielding ground balls and feeling really good, too. Now we just have to keep him that way.”

    Cabrera has taken part in every defensive drill at first base except rundowns. He then typically takes four or five rounds of regular batting practice (with a coach throwing from behind an L-screen). The first two days he mostly hit balls up the middle and to right field.

    On Wednesday he cut loose. He was hitting balls way over the fence in left, center and right – just like the old days. He was also staying back and turning on his chronically-ailing right knee more than he has in two years.

    It’s a good sign, but, shh, it’s early.

    Around the horn 

    Left-handed pitching prospect Joey Wentz (No. 10 MLBPipeline, No. 7 Detroit News) will be shut down for at least 10 days, general manager Al Avila said. X-rays on his forearm showed no structural damage, but the Tigers are going be cautious.

    … Third base is probably the position prospect Isaac Paredes (No. 5 in both MLB Pipeline and Detroit News) will play in the big leagues. But on Wednesday, with Jonathan Schoop still not in camp, he did his defensive work at second base.

    … Schoop, free-agent second baseman the Tigers signed for $6.1 million, was expected to arrive from Curacao Wednesday night and make his camp debut Thursday. His delay was due to visa issues. “He had a choice, he could have come on time and then missed two or three days (to get his papers in order), or he could stay and get it done,” Gardenhire said. “We told him to stay. He’s been around a long time. He’s been working out. It’ll be good to see him.”

    Twitter @cmccosky

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE