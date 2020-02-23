North Port, Fla. – As Matt Manning was walking back to the visitor’s clubhouse Sunday after throwing two strong innings against the heart of the Braves' regular lineup in his first-ever Grapefruit League outing, veteran Ivan Nova was in the tunnel talking to reporters.

“Great job,” Nova said, giving the Tigers’ No. 2-rated prospect as a fist-bump.

“Great job by you,” Manning said.

Matt Manning delivers for the Tigers on Sunday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

This is one of the endearing things about spring training games, the convergence of old and young. Nova, 33 and beginning his 11th season, needed just 22 pitches to throw two scoreless innings in the Tigers' 5-1 win at the Braves new spring home, CoolToday Park.

Manning was warming up in the bullpen and he watched Nova dispatch Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley.

“You know who they are, you see their lineup,” Manning said. “But coming out of the bullpen and seeing Nova go through it gave me some confidence. Once I stepped out there I just thought it was another hitter.”

There were no available radar gun readings, but judging from the Braves’ swings, Manning’s fastball was popping. He also mixed in his curve ball and change-up. If he was awe-struck at all about facing such a talented big-league lineup, he didn't show it.

He got the first batter he faced, catcher William Contreras, to ground out softly to third. He got ahead of Acuna Jr., 1-2, before inducing a soft ground ball into the hole at shortstop. Harold Castro fielded it but threw wildly to first.

Manning got ahead of Albies, too, 1-2, and threw him back-to-back change-ups. Albies reached out on the second one and flipped it into left field for a single, moving the runner to third.

“I thought it was a real good pitch, but he was able to beat the shift,” Manning said. “That’ll happen.”

Did he second-guess the pitch selection?

“Not at all,” he said. “I think it was the right pitch. I got him to take a bad swing. That’s just how it goes. I just have to do a better job of not letting them score.”

Freeman hit a first-pitch fastball to center, deep enough to score the run from third. Manning got three quick outs in the fourth inning.

“Those first four batters I faced, I think if I can do that every time I’m going to be OK,” Manning said. “It’s a little confidence boost.”

Ivan Nova faces the Braves during Sunday's Grapefruit League Tigers game. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Manning did not throw a slider Sunday, but he’s getting close to putting that pitch in his tool bag. He struggled with it early in camp and pitching coach Rick Anderson told him to take it back to the lab and work out the kinks.

“I changed some stuff up,” Manning said. “I’m trying to stay taller (in the delivery). Right now my curve is coming out of the same plane as my fastball. I’m working on (the slider). I got a little more consistency with it. In my live BPs I got good feedback from it, so I think it’s going to play.”

Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin talked to Manning after facing him on Tuesday.

“He told me that it looked like my arm was coming out of the sky, that it was tough to see,” Manning said. “If a guy like that tells you good things, I’m going to keep doing it.”

The Tigers banged out four straight first-inning singles and scored two runs off Braves starter Bryse Wilson. Base hits by second base prospect Kody Clemens, Harold Castro, non-roster invitee Frank Schwindel loaded the bases and Jordy Mercer’s liner to right-center scored two.

Victor Reyes, who had two hits, tripled and scored on a ground out by Clemens in the third. Reyes also ran down three well-struck line drives in center field while Nova was pitching.

“I felt pretty good,” Nova said. “I wanted to work on commanding my fastball, my four-seam and I did that. It was pretty efficient. I did what I wanted to do, especially with those balls they hit to center field. I don’t want them to pull it, make them hit it to the big part of the field.”

That strategy should play particularly well at spacious Comerica Park this summer.

Right-hander Dario Agrazal, a non-roster invitee the Tigers claimed off waivers from the Pirates, pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with a strikeout. Lefty Gregory Soto and right-hander Jose Cisnero -- who could see some late-inning action in the Tigers' pen this season -- pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

Afterward, Nova was talked about spring training mindset. It's not what you'd expect from an established veteran, and maybe he was sending a little message to the young pitchers in camp.

"I want to pitch good," he said. "I want to pitch good in spring training, every time I go out there. This is what I love to do. I want to pitch good for me, for my team, for my family, for my son."

There is no such thing as relaxing out there, he said.

"You can't take this as a job. This is not a job. This is something I love to do. I get paid to do something I really love. If you say this is a job, you got problems. This is what I want to do, pitch and play baseball.

"Once I say I have no love for the game, I go home."

