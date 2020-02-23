Detroit News 2020 Top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News list of top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning. The list includes right-hander Casey Mize (pictured), the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News list of top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning. The list includes right-hander Casey Mize (pictured), the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Matt Manning, 22, 6-6, 215, RH starter: That old storm warning about drafting prep pitchers, particularly in the first round? True. Peril lurks. Exceptions come when an extraordinary athlete, who hasn’t yet pitched so many innings that his arm doubles as sawdust, proves to be a steady riser, with premier stuff, which is Manning’s profile in 2020. He’ll be in Detroit soon, health holding up, after last year’s noteworthy work at Double-A Erie: 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP in 133.2 innings, with a .192 opposing batting average, as well as 148 strikeouts and 37 unintentional walks. Could be a rotation ace. Could be a No. 2 or No. 3 warhorse. Regardless, a fine pitcher emerging.
1. Matt Manning, 22, 6-6, 215, RH starter: That old storm warning about drafting prep pitchers, particularly in the first round? True. Peril lurks. Exceptions come when an extraordinary athlete, who hasn’t yet pitched so many innings that his arm doubles as sawdust, proves to be a steady riser, with premier stuff, which is Manning’s profile in 2020. He’ll be in Detroit soon, health holding up, after last year’s noteworthy work at Double-A Erie: 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP in 133.2 innings, with a .192 opposing batting average, as well as 148 strikeouts and 37 unintentional walks. Could be a rotation ace. Could be a No. 2 or No. 3 warhorse. Regardless, a fine pitcher emerging. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Tarik Skubal, 23, 6-3, 215, LH starter: Casey Mize would make most lists at No. 2, or even No. 1. And that’s fair. The difference with Skubal is a slight edge in age and innings pitched, which could factor in 2020 as he brings his big left arm to, eventually, Toledo, or even Detroit. Skubal jumped from Single A Lakeland to Double A Erie in 2019 and pitched even better at Erie, thanks to his fiery fastball (up to 97, and even 98) and sharp slider, which makes Skubal’s change-up no fun, either. The Tigers stole him in the ninth round in 2018 and now have a potential left-handed gunslinger incubating.
2. Tarik Skubal, 23, 6-3, 215, LH starter: Casey Mize would make most lists at No. 2, or even No. 1. And that’s fair. The difference with Skubal is a slight edge in age and innings pitched, which could factor in 2020 as he brings his big left arm to, eventually, Toledo, or even Detroit. Skubal jumped from Single A Lakeland to Double A Erie in 2019 and pitched even better at Erie, thanks to his fiery fastball (up to 97, and even 98) and sharp slider, which makes Skubal’s change-up no fun, either. The Tigers stole him in the ninth round in 2018 and now have a potential left-handed gunslinger incubating. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Casey Mize, 22, 6-3, 220, RH starter: In another year Mize could be back on top of any Top 50 Tigers Prospects rankings. He could be readying for a 2021 rotation spot because of a 2020 season that was steadily strong and might have brought him a hurry-up ticket to Detroit. Mize, though, needs innings this year after throwing 109.1 in 2019 (2.55 ERA, .094 WHIP) and dealing with some shoulder inflammation. The soreness wasn’t judged to be serious. It simply cost him starts and innings during the second half. He should be in premier shape, and status, as 2020 evolves.
3. Casey Mize, 22, 6-3, 220, RH starter: In another year Mize could be back on top of any Top 50 Tigers Prospects rankings. He could be readying for a 2021 rotation spot because of a 2020 season that was steadily strong and might have brought him a hurry-up ticket to Detroit. Mize, though, needs innings this year after throwing 109.1 in 2019 (2.55 ERA, .094 WHIP) and dealing with some shoulder inflammation. The soreness wasn’t judged to be serious. It simply cost him starts and innings during the second half. He should be in premier shape, and status, as 2020 evolves. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
4. Riley Greene, 19, 6-3, 200, OF: Not much chance the Tigers missed here with last year’s fifth-overall draft grab. Greene is a sublime athlete and left-handed hitter who did just fine during stops at three minor-league posts, all before he turned 19. He’ll get a full taste of Class A baseball in 2020. He should confirm that his skills are long-term talents likely to grow more lustrous as he approaches 20 and beyond. He needs to stay in the lineup, minus mishaps that are always an athlete’s demon-in-waiting. But with typical health the Tigers are grooming in Greene your typical star hitter and outfielder.
4. Riley Greene, 19, 6-3, 200, OF: Not much chance the Tigers missed here with last year’s fifth-overall draft grab. Greene is a sublime athlete and left-handed hitter who did just fine during stops at three minor-league posts, all before he turned 19. He’ll get a full taste of Class A baseball in 2020. He should confirm that his skills are long-term talents likely to grow more lustrous as he approaches 20 and beyond. He needs to stay in the lineup, minus mishaps that are always an athlete’s demon-in-waiting. But with typical health the Tigers are grooming in Greene your typical star hitter and outfielder. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Isaac Paredes, 20, 5-11, 225, 3B: Not that Vegas offers odds on a specific 20-year-old (21 on Feb. 18) reaching the majors in 2020, but if there were such a betting parlor, it would be wise to drop a wad on Paredes. He has a big-league bat that’s steadily been busting loose. And at some point, perhaps this year, the Tigers will want to audition him for regular work in Detroit. It remains to be seen where he’ll play – infield, or even outfield – but he stings the ball (.784 OPS at Double A Erie in 2019) and knows the strike zone (.368 on-base percentage). And based on his farm-system ascent, he’s on his way to Comerica Park.
5. Isaac Paredes, 20, 5-11, 225, 3B: Not that Vegas offers odds on a specific 20-year-old (21 on Feb. 18) reaching the majors in 2020, but if there were such a betting parlor, it would be wise to drop a wad on Paredes. He has a big-league bat that’s steadily been busting loose. And at some point, perhaps this year, the Tigers will want to audition him for regular work in Detroit. It remains to be seen where he’ll play – infield, or even outfield – but he stings the ball (.784 OPS at Double A Erie in 2019) and knows the strike zone (.368 on-base percentage). And based on his farm-system ascent, he’s on his way to Comerica Park. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Alex Faedo, 24, 6-5, 230, RH starter: Faedo has a handle on pitching’s intricacies, even if he is only 24. Knowing how to pitch is helped immeasurably when you throw, for example, the brand of slider in which Faedo specializes. The swerving slider is Faedo’s hallmark and a heavy reason why the Tigers in 2017 drafted him as a first-rounder out of the University of Florida. He is not the kind of pitcher who incinerates batters. Nor is he a finesse prodigy. He throws good pitches, at generally good locations, with that venomous slider his big-league billboard baby (134 strikeouts last year in 115.2 innings at Erie). Faedo needs to bamboozle big-league batters with something other than a slider, even his slider, but understand he has a repertoire and it’s being polished. Progressively.
6. Alex Faedo, 24, 6-5, 230, RH starter: Faedo has a handle on pitching’s intricacies, even if he is only 24. Knowing how to pitch is helped immeasurably when you throw, for example, the brand of slider in which Faedo specializes. The swerving slider is Faedo’s hallmark and a heavy reason why the Tigers in 2017 drafted him as a first-rounder out of the University of Florida. He is not the kind of pitcher who incinerates batters. Nor is he a finesse prodigy. He throws good pitches, at generally good locations, with that venomous slider his big-league billboard baby (134 strikeouts last year in 115.2 innings at Erie). Faedo needs to bamboozle big-league batters with something other than a slider, even his slider, but understand he has a repertoire and it’s being polished. Progressively. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Joey Wentz, 22, 6-5, 210, LH starter: And most thought the Tigers last July traded Shane Greene to the Braves for, well, they can’t quite remember, but it didn’t seem to be anyone special. In fact, the deal was done by the Tigers primarily for Wentz, who in 2016 had been a Kansas prep star on his way to the University of Virginia until the Braves took him with the 40th overall pick. He has averaged better than a strikeout per inning during four farm seasons, with a 3.22 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. In five games last season at Erie, he struck out 37 in 25.2 innings and walked four. He has a fastball that runs at 93, a deep curveball, and a change-up that also helps. The Tigers have a nice rotation prospect in Wentz, who could get a look as early as this year.
7. Joey Wentz, 22, 6-5, 210, LH starter: And most thought the Tigers last July traded Shane Greene to the Braves for, well, they can’t quite remember, but it didn’t seem to be anyone special. In fact, the deal was done by the Tigers primarily for Wentz, who in 2016 had been a Kansas prep star on his way to the University of Virginia until the Braves took him with the 40th overall pick. He has averaged better than a strikeout per inning during four farm seasons, with a 3.22 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. In five games last season at Erie, he struck out 37 in 25.2 innings and walked four. He has a fastball that runs at 93, a deep curveball, and a change-up that also helps. The Tigers have a nice rotation prospect in Wentz, who could get a look as early as this year. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Bryant Packard, 22, 6-3, 200, OF: The Tigers might have gotten a rough, draft-day, position-player equivalent to Tarik Skubal in Packard, who was snagged in the fifth round last June from East Carolina. He has one enduring quality: Packard can hit. And that left-handed bat means the Tigers will overlook defense and speed that aren’t by any means plus skills and happily make room for him somewhere in their lineup, should the bat and his considerable power develop as they surely could. Packard last summer tore it up at Connecticut and West Michigan and even had a five-game stint at Lakeland. His box-score data will be worth following, regularly, in 2020.
8. Bryant Packard, 22, 6-3, 200, OF: The Tigers might have gotten a rough, draft-day, position-player equivalent to Tarik Skubal in Packard, who was snagged in the fifth round last June from East Carolina. He has one enduring quality: Packard can hit. And that left-handed bat means the Tigers will overlook defense and speed that aren’t by any means plus skills and happily make room for him somewhere in their lineup, should the bat and his considerable power develop as they surely could. Packard last summer tore it up at Connecticut and West Michigan and even had a five-game stint at Lakeland. His box-score data will be worth following, regularly, in 2020. Mark LoMoglio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Parker Meadows, 20, 6-5, 205, OF: Much is riding on Meadows, which means 2020 would be a handy time to show he can hit Single-A pitching. He had, well, a rugged baptism during his first full season of professional baseball in 2019, with a .607 OPS at West Michigan. Rough stuff. In his defense, he was 19 years old. Meadows should grow more into his competition in 2020 and perhaps confirm why Tigers scouts liked him as a second-round pick in 2018. He can run, he has a left-handed bat, and if he hits along the lines scouts projected, he could be a desperately needed vitamin-shot for a farm system crying for his brand of tools.
9. Parker Meadows, 20, 6-5, 205, OF: Much is riding on Meadows, which means 2020 would be a handy time to show he can hit Single-A pitching. He had, well, a rugged baptism during his first full season of professional baseball in 2019, with a .607 OPS at West Michigan. Rough stuff. In his defense, he was 19 years old. Meadows should grow more into his competition in 2020 and perhaps confirm why Tigers scouts liked him as a second-round pick in 2018. He can run, he has a left-handed bat, and if he hits along the lines scouts projected, he could be a desperately needed vitamin-shot for a farm system crying for his brand of tools. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
10. Kody Clemens, 23, 6-1, 170, 2B: Another chap who needs a big 2020, and could get it. Clemens had more power than was evident at the Florida State League’s big parks, beginning with Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clemens lost a bunch of warning-track homers there ahead of a brief and bruising move to Erie. Should he flower this year at Erie, Clemens will move delectably close to Comerica Park. The Tigers all along believed they had their next everyday second basemen in Clemens when in 2018 they plucked him, in the third round, from the University of Texas. They might indeed have gotten a sweet everyday lineup cog. But he needs to prove in 2020 that he’s big-league-grade.
10. Kody Clemens, 23, 6-1, 170, 2B: Another chap who needs a big 2020, and could get it. Clemens had more power than was evident at the Florida State League’s big parks, beginning with Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clemens lost a bunch of warning-track homers there ahead of a brief and bruising move to Erie. Should he flower this year at Erie, Clemens will move delectably close to Comerica Park. The Tigers all along believed they had their next everyday second basemen in Clemens when in 2018 they plucked him, in the third round, from the University of Texas. They might indeed have gotten a sweet everyday lineup cog. But he needs to prove in 2020 that he’s big-league-grade. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
11. Franklin Perez, 22, 6-3, 197, RH starter: A couple of years ago, Perez was numero uno on Tigers prospects report cards. The top prize from Detroit’s deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston in 2017, he already had shown during time on the Astros farm that Perez was headed for big-league glitter – a solid, mid-rotation (at least) plowhorse who could work innings and torment hitters. And then a man who hadn’t had any serious ills with the Astros ran into bad times with the Tigers, capped by last year’s LAT issues that knocked out most of 2019 and haven’t yet eased fully. The Tigers won’t concede. Not yet. And while it is getting late, even at 22, should Perez bump into his old form and power, the Tigers will reclaim a man talented enough to be that rotation big boy everyone thought they had snagged in 2017.
11. Franklin Perez, 22, 6-3, 197, RH starter: A couple of years ago, Perez was numero uno on Tigers prospects report cards. The top prize from Detroit’s deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston in 2017, he already had shown during time on the Astros farm that Perez was headed for big-league glitter – a solid, mid-rotation (at least) plowhorse who could work innings and torment hitters. And then a man who hadn’t had any serious ills with the Astros ran into bad times with the Tigers, capped by last year’s LAT issues that knocked out most of 2019 and haven’t yet eased fully. The Tigers won’t concede. Not yet. And while it is getting late, even at 22, should Perez bump into his old form and power, the Tigers will reclaim a man talented enough to be that rotation big boy everyone thought they had snagged in 2017. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
12. Beau Burrows, 23, 6-2, 215, RH starter: Just as Burrows seemed on his way to pushing for a rotation spot during 2020 spring camp, he had a slight mishap. It was known as 2019. Last season saw his earlier rising prospect graph nosedive, just as it had done during a late-summer trip to Double-A Erie in 2018. His numbers at Triple-A Toledo (5.51 ERA, 1.53 WHIP in 15 starts) last year were as ugly as some body ills that pounded him: biceps tendinitis, shoulder inflammation, as well as issues with an oblique muscle. It’s always best to wait out pitchers with size and youth and talent that could find its old groove. There has been some talk of Burrows shifting to the bullpen. The Tigers don’t care where he helps. They only want him to help. Preferably, soon.
12. Beau Burrows, 23, 6-2, 215, RH starter: Just as Burrows seemed on his way to pushing for a rotation spot during 2020 spring camp, he had a slight mishap. It was known as 2019. Last season saw his earlier rising prospect graph nosedive, just as it had done during a late-summer trip to Double-A Erie in 2018. His numbers at Triple-A Toledo (5.51 ERA, 1.53 WHIP in 15 starts) last year were as ugly as some body ills that pounded him: biceps tendinitis, shoulder inflammation, as well as issues with an oblique muscle. It’s always best to wait out pitchers with size and youth and talent that could find its old groove. There has been some talk of Burrows shifting to the bullpen. The Tigers don’t care where he helps. They only want him to help. Preferably, soon. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
13. Wladimir Pinto, 21, 5-11, 170, RH reliever: Chomp onto those strikeout numbers from 2019 (87 in 61.2 innings between Lakeland and Erie) and you get a sense for Pinto’s high-voltage arm and fastball. Needs to throw more strikes, for sure (31 unintentional walks in 2019), which will hint at how rapidly this Venezuelan can ponder a ticket to Detroit.
13. Wladimir Pinto, 21, 5-11, 170, RH reliever: Chomp onto those strikeout numbers from 2019 (87 in 61.2 innings between Lakeland and Erie) and you get a sense for Pinto’s high-voltage arm and fastball. Needs to throw more strikes, for sure (31 unintentional walks in 2019), which will hint at how rapidly this Venezuelan can ponder a ticket to Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Angel De Jesus, 22, 6-4, 200, RH reliever: Another of those fireballers who can make late innings no fun for batters who don’t appreciate hard stuff that moves as De Jesus’ pitches tend to bore. De Jesus turns 23 on Feb. 13, so it’s time to do at Erie this season what he did a year ago at West Michigan and Lakeland, combined: 1.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .168 enemy batting average, 37 hits in 61.1 innings, with 85 strikeouts and 29 walks.
14. Angel De Jesus, 22, 6-4, 200, RH reliever: Another of those fireballers who can make late innings no fun for batters who don’t appreciate hard stuff that moves as De Jesus’ pitches tend to bore. De Jesus turns 23 on Feb. 13, so it’s time to do at Erie this season what he did a year ago at West Michigan and Lakeland, combined: 1.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .168 enemy batting average, 37 hits in 61.1 innings, with 85 strikeouts and 29 walks. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Anthony Castro, 24, 6-2, 190, RH starter: Getting a hit against Castro is not easy shopping. He throws bullets. And those bullets tend to soar in any particular direction, which gets to the heart of Castro’s soft spot: He walks too many batters: 65 in 2019 at Erie, which is nearly as many hits (75) as he allowed in 102.1 innings. He also struck out 116, which, of course, speaks to the difficulty in centering his lightning bolts. How much progress can a man make in corralling the strike zone two months before he turns 25? It’s a longshot. But with Castro’s size and hot pitches, the Tigers will grant him extended time.
15. Anthony Castro, 24, 6-2, 190, RH starter: Getting a hit against Castro is not easy shopping. He throws bullets. And those bullets tend to soar in any particular direction, which gets to the heart of Castro’s soft spot: He walks too many batters: 65 in 2019 at Erie, which is nearly as many hits (75) as he allowed in 102.1 innings. He also struck out 116, which, of course, speaks to the difficulty in centering his lightning bolts. How much progress can a man make in corralling the strike zone two months before he turns 25? It’s a longshot. But with Castro’s size and hot pitches, the Tigers will grant him extended time. Dennis Hubbard, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Eliezer Alfonzo, 20, 5-10, 155, C: He’s a switch-hitter and perhaps not stout enough to be an everyday catcher in the big leagues. But a guy named Pudge Rodriguez – no, this is not a comparison – was an inch shorter than Alfonzo and had no serious issues while filling out. Alfonzo is a native Venezuelan who has hit just about everywhere, including during a 48-game stint last summer at Single-A Connecticut: .318 batting average, with a .342 on-base percentage. This, it should be noted, was while he was still 19. The Tigers will back-slap any young catching prospect who appears a good bet to someday see Comerica Park. Alfonzo might qualify.
16. Eliezer Alfonzo, 20, 5-10, 155, C: He’s a switch-hitter and perhaps not stout enough to be an everyday catcher in the big leagues. But a guy named Pudge Rodriguez – no, this is not a comparison – was an inch shorter than Alfonzo and had no serious issues while filling out. Alfonzo is a native Venezuelan who has hit just about everywhere, including during a 48-game stint last summer at Single-A Connecticut: .318 batting average, with a .342 on-base percentage. This, it should be noted, was while he was still 19. The Tigers will back-slap any young catching prospect who appears a good bet to someday see Comerica Park. Alfonzo might qualify. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
17. Carlos Guzman, 21, 6-1, 185, RH starter: If the strained elbow that knocked him out in May of last season has slipped into medical history, Guzman should be back gunning down hitters in 2020 and perhaps distinguishing himself as one of the team’s farm-system pitching thoroughbreds. But, ah, elbows. They can be stubborn to heal and stay healed, which is the main concern as a talented Venezuelan approaches 2020. He was on his way, for sure, last spring at West Michigan, with a power repertoire that needs refining and more intimacy with the strike zone. But his pitches are no fun. Not when that elbow’s cooperating.
17. Carlos Guzman, 21, 6-1, 185, RH starter: If the strained elbow that knocked him out in May of last season has slipped into medical history, Guzman should be back gunning down hitters in 2020 and perhaps distinguishing himself as one of the team’s farm-system pitching thoroughbreds. But, ah, elbows. They can be stubborn to heal and stay healed, which is the main concern as a talented Venezuelan approaches 2020. He was on his way, for sure, last spring at West Michigan, with a power repertoire that needs refining and more intimacy with the strike zone. But his pitches are no fun. Not when that elbow’s cooperating. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Wilkel Hernandez, 20, 6-3, 195, RH starter: Hernandez was part of the ransom paid to Detroit in 2017 when the Tigers sent Ian Kinsler to the Angels. They might yet get a dividend check. Hernandez turns 21 in April and will reveal at some point during this year’s Florida State League if a man with his physique and overall pitching package is in fact a serious farm-to-Comerica candidate. He has a good overall pitching parcel, with secondary pitches that compensate for a fastball that doesn’t overpower. He also had a fielding-independent ERA in 2019 of 3.26, which is why, particularly at his age, this season looms large.
18. Wilkel Hernandez, 20, 6-3, 195, RH starter: Hernandez was part of the ransom paid to Detroit in 2017 when the Tigers sent Ian Kinsler to the Angels. They might yet get a dividend check. Hernandez turns 21 in April and will reveal at some point during this year’s Florida State League if a man with his physique and overall pitching package is in fact a serious farm-to-Comerica candidate. He has a good overall pitching parcel, with secondary pitches that compensate for a fastball that doesn’t overpower. He also had a fielding-independent ERA in 2019 of 3.26, which is why, particularly at his age, this season looms large. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. Elvin Rodriguez, 21, 6-3, 160, RH starter: He had a constructive year at Lakeland in 2019 and now will be asked to repeat acts in 2020 at Erie and the more hitter-friendly Eastern League. Rodriguez arrived in Detroit in 2017 as partial payment for the Tigers shipping Justin Upton to the Angels. He has potential, for sure, with his body and age helping keep him in bounds as he gets ready for work at Double A. As with Hernandez, his fastball is not a laser, but his breaking pitch and overall three-pitch inventory keep him on plane.
19. Elvin Rodriguez, 21, 6-3, 160, RH starter: He had a constructive year at Lakeland in 2019 and now will be asked to repeat acts in 2020 at Erie and the more hitter-friendly Eastern League. Rodriguez arrived in Detroit in 2017 as partial payment for the Tigers shipping Justin Upton to the Angels. He has potential, for sure, with his body and age helping keep him in bounds as he gets ready for work at Double A. As with Hernandez, his fastball is not a laser, but his breaking pitch and overall three-pitch inventory keep him on plane. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
20. Andre Lipcius: 21, 6-1, 190, 3B: Third-round pick from Tennessee in 2019 who, in the Tigers’ vision, might have helped seed a future lineup. Defensive range is as much a question as his bat, but Lipcius has power and could evolve into the kind of everyday surprise the draft’s earlier rounds often donate. Most likely, this is a prospect story that will hinge on how Lipcius handles some anticipated time in 2020 in the Florida State League.
20. Andre Lipcius: 21, 6-1, 190, 3B: Third-round pick from Tennessee in 2019 who, in the Tigers’ vision, might have helped seed a future lineup. Defensive range is as much a question as his bat, but Lipcius has power and could evolve into the kind of everyday surprise the draft’s earlier rounds often donate. Most likely, this is a prospect story that will hinge on how Lipcius handles some anticipated time in 2020 in the Florida State League. West Michigan Whitecaps
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Phoenix — As lunch settings go, this venue dazzled on a sunny Friday afternoon in February.

    Spencer Torkelson sat behind a railing along the first-base line at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, in a seat that, during a game, any ticket-holder would love.

    Torkelson pushed away his chicken quesadilla.

    “Too hot,” he said, returning to a conversation that was going to be all about baseball. And all about a 20-year-old man, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, who bats right-handed, plays first base for Arizona State — and who in four months might be suiting up for the Tigers at one of their farm-team stops.

    Torkelson is headed on June 10 for possible, if not probable, fate as the 2020 MLB Draft’s first overall pick. Healthy debate remains: Austin Martin of Vanderbilt could end up as 2020’s grand prize. So could Georgia pitcher Emerson Hancock.

    But it will take someone extraordinary, doing something extraordinary, in spring’s early months to topple Torkelson. And it would be a surprise if the Tigers, who need a franchise bat and fast, would decide that first pick in 2020, which they won as consolation for last year’s 47-114 record, will go to someone other than Torkelson.

    He hit 48 home runs during his freshman and sophomore seasons at ASU — 10 more than Barry Bonds, who had the earlier ASU record for freshman-sophomore power. Torkelson added a pair more in his first weekend in 2020, which he was five hours from beginning as he sat with his quesadilla, beneath a deep blue sky overhead, all as sunshine warmed Camelback Mountain, tinged in brown beyond the outfield wall.

    “For me, he’s a generational-type player,” said Michael Earley, who spent six seasons in the White Sox farm system before joining head coach Tracy Smith’s staff at ASU, where Earley works as Sun Devils hitting coach.

    “He’s a (Bryce) Harper, a (Mike) Trout, a (Kris) Bryant. I was around Christian Yelich and Javy Baez, and he’s with all those guys.

    “He’s got this rare combination of power and plate discipline. To say he’s perfect would be really unfair. But he’s really close to it.”

    Consider last season’s numbers, when Torkelson was a sophomore: .351 batting average, .446 on-base percentage, .707 slugging, which is your basic 1.153 OPS. He became the first Pac-12 player since Oregon State’s Michael Conforto, now with the Mets, to lead the conference in homers in back-to-back seasons.

    Note that Conforto hit 24 homers, total, during those two seasons. Torkelson socked 25 as a freshman. Last year he added 23. Torkelson's 2020 totals through eight games: four homers, 13 walks, and a monstrous 1.415 OPS as ASU burrows into a schedule of at least 40 more games.

    'Really ridiculous power'

    Smith, who was at Indiana before shifting to ASU six years ago, is aware of ASU's history and how Torkelson is about to shred it. He says Torkelson’s pluses are basic. Or, rather, basically stunning:

    “He’s just a really good hitter. That’s what makes him exceptional. And, he’s off-the-charts, makeup-wise.

    “This is a baseball guy. You don’t see hitters like this come around very often. Really ridiculous power, and he’s just a good athlete. He could play third base. The outfield. Multiple positions on defense. He saves runs.”

    So you watch him, at bat and in the field, during a pair of weekend games. And you better understand the reviews.

    First inning, against Villanova: Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo is being delicate against Torkelson, who in Smith’s order bats second. On a 3-1 count, Torkelson rips a liner to the right-center field warning track. Caught.

    Third inning: Torkelson takes a 3-2 pitch, maybe a stitch high in the strike zone, for one of the eight walks he will absorb in four weekend games.

    Sixth inning: Torkelson gets a break. Villanova gets what it deserves. The catcher can’t handle a moon-high pop-up near the plate that disappears against Arizona’s afternoon sun. Torkelson follows by blasting a 3-2 slider high and far past the left-center field fence — 429 feet, 111-mph exit velocity. It’s his second homer of the weekend after he slammed one Friday, also against Villanova.

    Seventh and ninth innings: No surprise. A pair of intentional walks.

    That evening, against Michigan, Torkelson is human: He strikes out on a 3-2, 79-mph change-up from Michigan’s Steve Hajjar. The last pitch actually has Torkelson off-balance and out front. Torkelson in a later at-bat grounds out to third. He gets a four-pitch walk in the eighth. He lines out to left-center in the ninth.

    Afterward, Hajjar says Torkelson flat-missed his first-inning 79-mph floater. But it had been more like an escape.

    “I threw him a curveball (low, during one at-bat) that usually would have most batters bite,” Hajjar said. “He didn’t even budge.”

    Those taking notes last weekend would say that, defensively, Torkelson is sharp. Better than might have been envisioned. Excellent hands and arm (he throws right-handed) at first. Smooth, quick move and pivot on a 3-6-3 double play. Good range and bead on snagging a foul pop-up along the right-field line.

    Why, then, is he tucked at first base? Athletes this deft typically work elsewhere.

    A basic reason is that ASU has a pair of potential first-rounders at third base and shortstop in Gage Workman and Alika Williams, respectively. Torkelson’s defense isn’t being wasted at first base. It’s being flaunted.

    “I fell into that trap, too,” Torkelson said, reaching for his now-cooled quesadilla. “It gets like a stigma. Everyone thinks you stick a big guy out there who can’t play defense.”

    In fact, Torkelson says, he would play shortstop “if they trusted me.”

    They don’t, at least not compared with Williams. But the Sun Devils would have no issue using him at an outfield corner, as he was during last summer’s Cape Cod League, when he played right field — and played it well.

    Torkelson offered a half-smile,

    “I like to be just a baseball player,” he said, his eyes smothered beneath sunglasses. “To me, a game of catch is fun.”

    'Stay easy, be simple'

    That’s what makes his coaches glow, at least when they’re not rhapsodizing about his bat and defense.

    They mention his blue-ribbon ethic as a teammate. How during practice he’ll go shag flies in right field if the situation permits.

    “As a person, he’s all-around great — love the guy,” said Williams, who was Torkelson’s suite-mate during their freshman year. “And he’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen.”

    It was a teen’s personal profile, as much as his skills, that spurred ASU’s coaches to chase Torkelson six years ago, not long after Smith had become head coach.

    Torkelson was living in Petaluma, Calif., an hour north of San Francisco. He is the son of certified public accounts, Rick and Lori Torkelson, and he was thriving in various sports for Casa Grande High School as part of a progression that had seen him play hockey as a pup. Spencer was a running back and outside linebacker in football at Casa Grande. He was flourishing in basketball, and in baseball, especially with his booming bat.

    Recruiters hadn’t yet mobbed him. But the ASU staff had noticed.

    “I didn’t have a lot of love out of high school,” said Torkelson, who thought he might be drafted in the early rounds by Philadelphia. The Phillies decided with other big-league clubs that Torkelson was more interested in ASU than in later-round money they weren’t going to offer.

    The Sun Devils staff was all high-fives. They had first seen Torkelson as a 14-year-old at a Team USA tournament. By his sophomore year, he had pledged ASU.

    “He just had a knack for hitting the ball hard to the big part of fields,” said Ben Greenspan, ASU’s associate head coach.

    They have seen in three years a player explode. And mostly because of that dynamic swing. It is remarkably efficient. Tight. Lightning-quick. Yet full, with no hitch or excess length.

    The smoothness enables him to wait. To judge pitches until the final millisecond. And that is behind his knack for swinging at strikes rather than pitcher’s pitches that might be a hair high, low, or off the plate.

    Torkelson has studied a guy who played baseball in his big-league region, and who earlier was an ASU marvel: Barry Bonds.

    “I try to stay easy, be simple,” Torkelson said. “I loved watching Bonds. How he did it.”

    Of course, lots of kids try the Bonds approach. Or the Mike Trout method.

    Most end up hitting like Charlie Brown.

    “I’m lucky,” Torkelson said as Phoenix Municipal Field took a sunbath, its grass a lovely shade of near-spring green. “I have this frame. And then I work hard in the weight room (he lifts, religiously, every day).

    “Sure, I want to be a power-hitter, but I don’t want to be — what’s that word, egotistical? Maybe all we need is a single to the right side of the infield.”

    Greenspan buys thoughts that Torkelson is no narcissist, in the lineup, or away from it. A guy who in only three seasons is expected to become one of the NCAA’s 10 best home-run hitters in history, is about as impressed with himself as a realtor is with a thousand-square-foot bungalow.

    “He’s been able to keep his humility,” Greenspan said. “For a guy to have that kind of humility, this young in his life and career, is special.

    “My wife and I have guys over to our place — small groups,” he said. “He’s there (Torkelson) paying attention and having fun with my 5-year-old son.”

    Torkelson understands how radically his life can, and should, change in four months. In veritable hours, he’ll go from college to professional baseball. He will move from student-apartment existence to millionaire status.

    And he will not — today — talk about any of it.

    Torkelson has waved off questions about being grabbed first in June’s draft. About the Tigers or Orioles or Marlins or any team picking in those first few slots. He doesn’t want to risk assumptions. He doesn’t care to offend towns or teams by speaking of one compared with another.

    There is no upside, he has decided, about talking 2020 and the draft.

    What is known is that he and Scott Boras have been prepping. Boras is Torkelson’s adviser, as they say before a player turns professional and the word “agent” can be used. There isn’t likely to be much wiggle room on first-overall pay, where the slot-ceiling will approach $9 million, should Torkelson be Detroit’s choice.

    The Tigers won’t mind. Not if they decide in June that Torkelson is their man. The old tagline “franchise bat” probably is used too liberally in draft conversation.

    But it won’t be out of place with Torkelson. Not with all this evidence.

    A team from Detroit will offer its final verdict in June, at which point the Tigers and an old acquaintance from their happier history of 10 and 15 years ago, Boras, could again be in touch.

    Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE