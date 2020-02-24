Tigers 5, Braves 1, exhibition
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers non-roster infielder Kody Clemens, right, talks with pitching coach Joe Vavra before the game. Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves in spring training exhibition at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. on Feb. 23, 2020. Tigers win 5-1.
Tigers non-roster infielder Kody Clemens, right, talks with pitching coach Joe Vavra before the game. Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves in spring training exhibition at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. on Feb. 23, 2020. Tigers win 5-1. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster second baseman Kody Clemens singles in the first inning.
Tigers non-roster second baseman Kody Clemens singles in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Harold Castro singles in the first inning.
Tigers' Harold Castro singles in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova works in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Braves' Ronald Acuna steals second with Tigers shortstop Harold Castro on the play in the first inning.
Braves' Ronald Acuna steals second with Tigers shortstop Harold Castro on the play in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers' Harold Castro stands next to Braves' Ronald Acuna giving a thumbs up after he was hit in the helmet with the ball stealing second base in the first inning.
From left, Tigers' Harold Castro stands next to Braves' Ronald Acuna giving a thumbs up after he was hit in the helmet with the ball stealing second base in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova works in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova works in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova in the dugout after the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova in the dugout after the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers shortstop Harold Castro heads to cover second while third baseman Dawel Lugo makes a throw to first for an out on Braves' Adam Duvall in the second inning.
From left, Tigers shortstop Harold Castro heads to cover second while third baseman Dawel Lugo makes a throw to first for an out on Braves' Adam Duvall in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova listens to pitching coach Rick Anderson after the top of the second inning.
From left, Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova listens to pitching coach Rick Anderson after the top of the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Kody Clemens, Tigers hitting coach Joe Vavra, Troy Stokes Jr. and Victor Reyes look over some information before Tigers bat in the second inning.
From left, Kody Clemens, Tigers hitting coach Joe Vavra, Troy Stokes Jr. and Victor Reyes look over some information before Tigers bat in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers shortstop Harold Castro makes a throwing error on this play in the third inning.
Tigers shortstop Harold Castro makes a throwing error on this play in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning, catcher Eric Haase and pitching coach Rick Anderson talk after the top fo the third inning.
From left, Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning, catcher Eric Haase and pitching coach Rick Anderson talk after the top fo the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Victor Reyes triples in the third inning.
Tigers' Victor Reyes triples in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Victor Reyes triples beating the throw to Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) in the third inning.
Tigers' Victor Reyes triples beating the throw to Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster infielder Kody Clemens grounds out but scores Victor Reyes in the third inning to make it 3-0 Tigers.
Tigers non-roster infielder Kody Clemens grounds out but scores Victor Reyes in the third inning to make it 3-0 Tigers. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Jordy Mercer and teammates congratulate Victor Reyes after he scores in the third inning.
Tigers' Jordy Mercer and teammates congratulate Victor Reyes after he scores in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning works in the third inning.
Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning works in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers shortstop Harold Castro reaches out to tag Braves' Shane Robinson but with no ball in the glove in the third inning.
Tigers shortstop Harold Castro reaches out to tag Braves' Shane Robinson but with no ball in the glove in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Mannng talks with pitching coach Rick Anderson in the third inning.
From left, Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Mannng talks with pitching coach Rick Anderson in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning works in the fourth inning.
Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning works in the fourth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning works in the fourth inning.
Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning works in the fourth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning works in the fourth inning.
Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning works in the fourth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning works in the fourth inning.
Tigers non-roster pitcher Matt Manning works in the fourth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Daz Cameron singles in the fifth inning.
Tigers' Daz Cameron singles in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster pitcher Dario Agrazal works in the fifth inning.
Tigers non-roster pitcher Dario Agrazal works in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
This seating gives a view of the Tigers bullpen.
This seating gives a view of the Tigers bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero talks with coach Jorge Cordova in the bullpen.
From left, Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero talks with coach Jorge Cordova in the bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero works in the eighth inning.
Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero works in the eighth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Wally and Ann Reisinger, originally from Jackson now living in Port Charlotte, Fla., take in the game from some outfield seating.
From left, Wally and Ann Reisinger, originally from Jackson now living in Port Charlotte, Fla., take in the game from some outfield seating. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster pitcher Sandy Baez works in the ninth inning.
Tigers non-roster pitcher Sandy Baez works in the ninth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster outfielder Cam Gibson looks over the crowd.
Tigers non-roster outfielder Cam Gibson looks over the crowd. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Braves' Drew Waters steals second in the ninth inning with Tigers non-roster shortstop Cole Peterson.
Braves' Drew Waters steals second in the ninth inning with Tigers non-roster shortstop Cole Peterson. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers non-roster player Jose Azocar heads for home and then scores in the ninth inning.
Tigers non-roster player Jose Azocar heads for home and then scores in the ninth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kids play on the berm and others soak up the sunshine beyond left field. Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves in spring training exhibition at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. on Feb. 23, 2020. Tigers win 5-1.
Kids play on the berm and others soak up the sunshine beyond left field. Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves in spring training exhibition at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. on Feb. 23, 2020. Tigers win 5-1. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Lakeland, Fla. – Miguel Cabrera confronted his friend and Venezuelan countryman Jose Altuve and asked him if he was cheating.

    Two years ago.

    “We knew that (the Houston Astros sign-stealing methods) from a long time ago,” Cabrera said Monday morning. “Two years ago, we knew. So, when I asked him again this offseason, it was the same conversation we had two years ago.”

    Altuve has adamantly denied charges that he wore a buzzer underneath his jersey in the ALCS last year, and he also denied that he used the sign-stealing system the Astros had in place in 2017 and 2018. In fact, data recorded off the video of each Astros game (signstealingscandal.com) supports Altuve’s denial.  

    “He told me he didn’t do it and I believe him,” Cabrera said. “People made fun of him about the tattoo, but that’s real. It’s real.”

    Altuve told reporters he didn’t want his shirt ripped off after he hit a walk-off home run to beat the Yankees in Game 6 last year because he had a tattoo on his shoulder that wasn’t finished. Early in spring training, Altuve walked past reporters without his shirt on, overtly displaying the finished tattoo.

    “But when you’re involved in a team like that, a team that’s doing that kind of stuff, you are part of it,” Cabrera said. “Even if you didn’t do it.”

    Guilty by association. Still, Cabrera reached out to Altuve again this winter.

    “I believe he didn’t do it because he say that to my face,” Cabrera said. “He looked me in the eye and said he didn’t do it. I believe him.”

    Cabrera seemed more perturbed at former teammate Mike Fiers, who was the initial whistle-blower on the Astros. Even though Fiers warned Tigers pitchers about the Astros’ methods when he was in Detroit in 2018, Cabrera felt it was hypocritical that he didn’t speak up when he was with the Astros.

    Mostly, though, Cabrera wants the episode put to bed.

    “It’s over with,” he said. “It’s not good for baseball. So why keep talking about something that is no good for baseball? It’s over. The commissioner made a statement and that’s it. We can’t do anything more about it.”

    The Tigers and Astros play a Grapefruit League game Monday at 1 p.m. at Lakeland.

    Twitter @cmccosky

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE