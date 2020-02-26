Tigers spring training: Photo day
Tigers players await their turn to be photographed multiple times.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd.
Tigers infielder Jordy Mercer rests on a bat while waiting at Detroit Tigers spring training photo day.
Tigers pitching prospect Alex Faedo. at Detroit Tigers spring training photo day in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 20, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer poses for MLB photographer Tony Firriolo.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer.
Tigers infielder Jordy Mercer. at Detroit Tigers spring training photo day in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 20, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin.
Tigers infielder prospect Isaac Paredes.
Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum. at Detroit Tigers spring training photo day in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 20, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez. at Detroit Tigers spring training photo day in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 20, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers outfielder Travis Demeritte with his Louisville Slugger. at Detroit Tigers spring training photo day in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 20, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers outfielder Christin Stewart. at Detroit Tigers spring training photo day in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 20, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera.
Tigers pitching prospect Matt Manning.
Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal.
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris.
Tigers pitching prospect Franklin Perez. at Detroit Tigers spring training photo day in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 20, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers infielder prospect Sergio Alcantara.
Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera with a backdrop of video boards showing downtown Detroit during a Fox Sports Detroit production shoot.
The monitor showing Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal during a Fox Sports Detroit production shoot at spring training in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 18, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera with a backdrop of video boards showing downtown Detroit during a Fox Sports Detroit production shoot.
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire during a Fox Sports Detroit production shoot.
Tigers' C.J. Cron during a Detroit Tigers marketing production shoot.
Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal with a backdrop of video boards showing downtown Detroit.
Tigers pitcher Alex Faedo during at Fox Sports Detroit production shoot.
Tigers pitcher Matt Manning at a Tigers marketing shoot.
From left, Tigers pitchers Alex Faedo and Matt Manning joke around during at Detroit Tigers marketing shoot.
From left, Tigers pitchers Alex Faedo and Matt Manning during at Detroit Tigers marketing shoot.
From left, Tigers pitchers Alex Faedo, Matt Manning and catcher Jake Rogers during at Detroit Tigers marketing shoot.
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize during a Detroit Tigers marketing shoot.
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize during at Detroit Tigers marketing shoot.
Tigers' Brandon Dixon during a Fox Sports Detroit production shoot in a hangar in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 17, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers infielder Harold Castro during a Fox Sports Detroit production shoot.
    Tigers radio analyst Jim Price is cutting back his workload, but not much.

    Price, who is entering his 22nd full season as a member of the Tigers' radio team, will cut out all road trips during spring training this year.

    Price's radio partner Dan Dickerson made the announcement on the air this week, and the Tigers and Price confirmed the plan Wednesday.

    "There's only five of them (spring road games on the radio), and they're a pain in the neck because the traffic's so bad," Price said Wednesday, with a slight laugh.

    Price, however, said he still plans to continue working a full, 162-game regular-season schedule, the Tigers said.

    Price said he feels "fantastic" and has lost about 40 pounds in recent months thanks to a new diet that features no salt, and healthy home cooking from wife Lisa.

    Price, who turned 78 in October, missed 15 games during the regular season last spring with a virus. He's battled health scares in recent years, including two bouts with cancer. One of those cancer fights sidelined him for a lengthy road trip in 2012.

    A variety of people will fill in with Dickerson during spring road broadcasts. The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen was on the air for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin; the game was eventually cancelled by rain.

    Price joined the Tigers' radio team in the summer of 1998, first working with Frank Beckmann and Ernie Harwell, and then Dickerson.

    Before that, Price was a member of the Tigers' TV broadcasting team, first on the now-defunct PASS starting starting in 1993, and later for what's now Fox Sports Detroit.

    He enjoyed a five-year major-league career, all with the Tigers, winning a World Series championship in 1968 as the backup catcher to Bill Freehan.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE