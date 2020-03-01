Lakeland, Fla. – When the Tigers came back out to start the fourth inning, two very important players were absent – the pitcher and the catcher.

Spencer Turnbull, who had breezed through the first three innings, was in the dugout, jacket on, thinking he was done for the day. Catcher Austin Romine was standing on the dugout steps, looking out at the bullpen, where nobody was warming up, wondering what was going on.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was wondering the same thing – and he didn’t seem amused by the delay.

Finally, Turnbull came running out of the dugout and began to warm-up. Buck Farmer started warming up in the bullpen, too. A minute or so later, manager Ron Gardenhire and assistant trainer Matt Rankin walked out to the mound and removed Turnbull from the game.

A true spring training moment.

“Just a huge miscommunication,” Turnbull said after the Tigers’ 10-4 Grapefruit League win against the Yankees Sunday. “I guess the bullpen thought I’d only thrown 29 pitches so I’d be coming out for the fourth. I had no plans to come out for the fourth and no one had told me I was going out for the fourth.”

Turnbull ran out there just to buy Farmer some time.

“Either somebody forgot to call down or the message wasn’t relayed but nobody was warming up,” Turnbull said. “But I was done and nobody was warming up. Finally they said, ‘Turnbull, go out and throw a few warm-up pitches and get another up-down, but you’re not going in.’

“Literally, no one had even taken a sweatshirt off in the bullpen.”

Luckily, next up was veteran Buck Farmer and he wasn’t rattled by the confusion. He walked a couple, but he induced a double-play grounder and worked a scoreless, 16-pitch inning.

“Spring training,” Turnbull shrugged. “Everyone is figuring everything out still.”

Turnbull, though, looks like he’s got the important stuff figured out already. A one-out single by Rosell Herrera Sunday was the only hit or base runner he’s allowed in five spring innings. His fastball – four-seam and two-seam – was sitting at 95 mph and touched 97. He posted three swing-and-miss strikeouts, all on 96-mph heaters.

“I knew that after last week I was ready, velocity-wise,” Turnbull said. “I didn’t need to worry about my velocity. Before my first start I was like 86 (mph) in my bullpens and I didn’t know if I was ready or not. But everything’s felt good.”

He also mixed in his curve ball, slider and change-up.

“I feel like I can use spring training for what it is – to actually get ready for the season,” he said. “Instead of feeling like I have to show everybody what I’ve got right away. And that’s super nice.”

Turnbull believes the seeds of this turnaround came last September, after a gruesome outing in Oakland. He didn’t get out of the third inning, allowing four runs with three walks and a hit-batsman. He made some significant mechanical changes after that, and over the last four starts of the season allowed 10 runs in 21 innings with a 28-4 strikeout-to-walk rate.

“Coming into this year, I didn’t have to change my mechanics,” he said. “I’d figured some stuff out last year and I was able to hone it in more in the offseason. So this is more about picking up where I left off.”

The Tigers were up 2-0 when Turnbull left the game Sunday, thanks to an RBI single by Dawel Lugo and an RBI groundout by Romine.

But an error by second baseman Jonathan Schoop opened the gates to a four-run fifth inning for the Yankees. Reliever Jose Cisnero got Thairo Estrada to roll a routine ground ball to short with a runner on first.

Schoop, though, dropped the throw at second. Herrera then followed with a two-run double. Brett Gardner (double) and Luke Voit (single) kept the train rolling, two more runs.

The Tigers trumped it, though, scoring six times in the seventh. The rally was triggered by a group of players invited over from the minor-league camp. Third baseman Andre Lipcius singled in two runs, one of them being No. 1 pick from 2019 Riley Greene, who drew his Grapefruit League-leading fifth walk.

Greene singled in a run in the eighth, too. He leads the Tigers with 10 total bases this spring.

Then, after former first-round pick Derek Hill singled in another run, shortstop Ryan Kreidler, the Tigers’ fourth-round pick last year, sent an 0-2 pitch from Yankees pitcher Kaleb Ort onto the berm beyond the left field fence – grand slam home run.

Right-handed pitcher Franklin Perez threw a scoreless, 11-pitch eighth. His fastball sat at 91 mph and touched 94 once.

