Lakeland, Fla. – Tony Clark, executive director of the MLB Players’ Association, was talking to a couple of reporters Sunday morning when he stopped in mid-sentence.

“Sweet Lou,” he said, greeting Lou Whitaker.

“So you are the big man now, huh?” said Whitaker, who was in his final season in 1995 when Clark broke in with the Tigers. “I didn’t know you were that smart.”

Clark threw his head back and laughed – something he probably doesn’t do as much these days as he tries to gird the rank-and-file for the major fight that’s coming in a year when negotiations start on a new collective bargaining agreement.

“I’m just as smart enough to know I’m not as smart as I need to be,” Clark told Whitaker.

Clark is making his annual trek to spring training camps in Florida and Arizona. The main mission is to make sure the players are unified and educated on where the battle lines will be drawn in the next negotiations – which include economics, impact of analytics and technology, manipulation of service time and pace of play, and other fundamental changes to the game.

“It is fair to say we have some concerns that we are going to want addressed,” Clark said. “And we will see how they manifest themselves when we sit down at the table.”

The union tried to initiate economic-related talks last offseason when the free-agent market froze. Those efforts were rebuffed by commissioner Rob Manfred.

“They didn’t go anywhere,” Clark said. “Both sides were willing to have a conversation, but the issues we were looking to discuss, the other side wasn’t. We will have to see what happens moving forward.”

The free-agent market was much more robust this offseason, but the union doesn’t think their over-riding concerns – competitive integrity, revenue sharing, too many teams disinterested in trying to win – were resolved.

“There are a lot of pieces to this that are reflective of a new culture, a new ideology among teams, that is affecting a lot of different areas of our game,” Clark said. “I’m not analytics-averse, but it’s clear the focus on hyper-efficiency and quantitative metrics is manifesting itself more differently than it has before.

“And that culture, having been left unchecked, has all kinds of issues that are front and center in the conversation.”

He’s talking about proliferation of free agent players struggling to get big-league jobs after they turn 30. He’s talking about teams winning arbitration cases based on projective analytics over actual on-field performance. He’s talking about teams manipulating the injured list and service time.

“Service time manipulation is something we are concerned about and it’s not a new issue,” Clark said. “Based on how teams are using the data they have to affect player service time far more now than we’ve potentially seen in the past means we are going to have to have that conversation.

“I think a service-time based system, where service time is being manipulated, calls into question all kinds of things as it relates to the system as a whole.”

Cubs star Kris Bryant has become the poster child for service time manipulation, but there will be eyes on the Tigers now, too, with a wave of elite prospects expected to start in Triple-A Toledo this season. General manager Al Avila has said multiple times that he’s not concerned about when he starts the clock on players, only that they are ready to contribute at the big-league level.

The union may seek to add an age provision to the service-time model.

Some teams, notably the White Sox with Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, have taken that out of the equation by signing players with no service time to long-term contract extensions.

“What we try to do is make sure players are educated on all the moving pieces,” Clark said. “Then they have the right to make whatever decision they’re going to make. We just want to make sure, whether it is early in their career or in the middle of their career, or when they are approaching free agency, they know we are available to work through any and all the moving pieces, so whatever decision they make is an educated one.”

The Tigers have never signed a player with no service time to a long-term extension.

The sign-stealing scandal has been a popular topic between Clark and the players, too, mostly as it relates to the use of the video room during games.

“The consensus is making sure guys have access to certain technology during the game that they’ve had access to for a long time,” he said. “That doesn’t mean access to the replay booth. They aren’t going to have access to the replay booth.

“But to have access to certain technology that’s independent of signs but allows them to see what it is they are doing on the mound during a game or see their at-bats. We can do so in a way that doesn’t jeopardize the integrity of the game.”

The union has mostly given tacit approval to numerous changes the league as implemented to speed up pace of play. But Clark indicated, when asked about certain experiments in the minor leagues like limiting the number of pick-off attempts, there will be a push-back point.

“Players respect the game and are very passionate about changes to it,” he said. “Every year as there are discussions and interest from the league about rules changes, our players will do everything they can to make the sure the game they grew up playing remains the same game, and that we don’t make so many changes that it’s tough to recognize that game.”

