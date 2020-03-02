Lakeland, Fla. – The Tigers threw two lefty starters against the Red Sox Monday, a crazy spring game that ended in an 11-11 tie.

The first, Daniel Norris, represents the now. He will be in the rotation when the club opens the season in Cleveland later this month. The second, Tarik Skubal, the No. 4-rated prospect in the system, represents the future – he’s coming fast.

Tarik Skubal (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Norris was once where Skubal is. Skubal is fighting to get where Norris is. Manager Ron Gardenhire is left to root for the future to hustle.

"I'm not allowed to talk about him," Gardenhire said of Skubal. "But I love watching him pitch. He's a professional kid, he works very hard and he's got a lot of ability. He has a bright future, just stay on the path he's on."

Both Norris and Skubal finished their two-inning outings with their firmest fastballs of the day, each getting swing-and-miss strikeouts. Norris threw a 94-mph heater past Michael Chavis.

“The few times I hit 94 last year I was like blowing snot trying to throw hard,” Norris said. “Today, I still felt under control when I let it go.”

Skubal reared back and blazed a 98-mph heater past the Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec.

“It was a 1-2 count and I was going up in the zone,” he said. “So I was like, ‘If I’m going to miss, it better be hard.'”

Skubal was facing big-league hitters for the first time this spring and he didn’t seem much in awe. He threw 28 pitches, 17 strikes. He struck out three and the only base runner was Kevin Plawecki, who he walked.

“I felt good, but definitely a little amped up for it,” he said. “But that’s just because it was the first time. I felt like I was executing the pitches like I wanted to do. I choked a few but nothing I can’t fix.”

He said he knew who he was facing – Kevin Pillar, Jackie Bradley Jr., Chavis, Plawecki, Jonathan Lucroy, Jose Peraza and Dalbec – but once they stepped into the box, they became faceless.

“Once I stand in there, I am just trying to read swings, read where they are in the box and where I can get a pitch by them, or get a swing and miss or soft contact,” he said.

Against Dalbec, Skubal missed with a first-pitch slider, got a called strike with a 95-mph heater, then got swings-and-misses with another at 95 and the 98. It looked like Skubal might’ve fist-pumped after that one.

“No, no, no,” he said smiling. “Have to watch the tape on that one.”

Daniel Norris (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Norris, after a crisp nine-pitch, seven-strike first inning, had to grind his way through a 33-pitch, four-run second inning.

“It was just my mentality,” he said. “I was trying to be too fine, trying to throw my off-speed for strikes instead of just letting it go. That’s when I gave up the hits.”

He gave up two bloop singles, a hard-hit RBI single by Josh Ockimey and a three-run home run by Marcus Wilson, on a 2-0 fastball.

“I’ve been taught that over and over,” Norris said about getting ahead of hitters. “But it’s the second outing of spring and I’m just kind of feeling all that out. First outing I was getting ahead and putting hitters away.

“When I get behind by trying to be too fine, then I have to throw a strike, that’s when I get hit.”

After a visit from pitching coach Rick Anderson, Norris got back to bulldog mode.

“Just throw it by him,” Norris said. “And I did."

Last spring, Norris, coming off groin surgery, struggled to get his velocity over 90 mph. Now, it's sitting 92-93.

"At the beginning of last year I could count on one hand the number of swing and misses I got my fastball," he said. "Today I got four or five, and it’s like a new weapon.”

He hated the long inning, especially keeping his teammates on the field that long, but it will serve him well moving forward.

“It’s good, it makes you say, ‘How do I get out of this?’” Norris said. “Today it was just, rare back and compete instead of OK, let’s throw a strike.”

The conventional wisdom is that Skubal, Casey Mize, Alex Faedo and Matt Manning, the Tigers' top pitching prospects, are going to spend most of the season at Triple-A Toledo. But Gardenhire is still stinging from last year, when he lost four-fifths of his starting rotation by the middle of April.

"We don't know what's going to happen," he said. "We could have three guys go down in a week. You just don't know. So getting these guys all stretched out and ready for wherever they are at is really important."

Demerite dangerous

Travis Demeritte, who is in an uphill fight to win an outfield spot this spring, blasted a pair of home runs Monday -- a two-run shot and, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, a three-run home run that capped a game-tying six-run rally.

Travis Demeritte (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

"It's just about being consistent and giving myself the best opportunity to do damage," he said. "I've been working on getting to my power spot, make more contact and be able to do damage on pitches I should do damage with."

Demeritte came to the Tigers from the Braves in the Shane Greene trade and was the everyday right fielder the last two months. He hit just .225 with a 34-percent strikeout rate. More troubling, he only hit .198 on fastballs with a 37-percent whiff rate.

The first home run Monday was against a fastball, the other a curve.

"I think they know (the power) is in there, it's just a matter of getting it out of me as much as possible," he said. "And that's up to me at this point. These guys (the coaches) can teach me and point me in the right direction, but it's up to me to get the engine rolling.

"I just need to continue putting in the work I have been and staying dangerous in the box."

Game bits

Catcher Jake Rogers also hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat of the spring. He'd been out with sore back.

... Non-roster invitee Zack Godley didn't get out of the third inning, giving up three runs on two walks and two hits. One of the hits was a monstrous home run by Dalbec that nearly cleared the beam.

... Right-handed prospect Anthony Castro also struggled, giving up four runs in the eighth.

