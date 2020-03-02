Lakeland, Fla. – If you want to get some sage perspective on the true value of spring training, spend a few minutes with Cameron Maybin.

By his own admission, the only decent spring he ever had was in 2015 – and that was the one year he played winter ball, so he came in hot. The other 13, well, he mostly scuffled through them. And yet, despite that, he’s managed to survive into his 14th big-league season.

Go figure.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to come in here and just be tearing it up,” he said Monday morning. “But I’ve seen a lot of guys make the team out of camp and then get released in a month. I’d like to start off great, but I always say, when that red dot comes on March 26, I’m ready to go.”

Maybin has one hit in 11 at-bats this spring and over the weekend he went to manager Ron Gardenhire and asked to be held out of games for a bit while he worked on his swing mechanics.

“Just trying to iron some stuff out in the cage,” he said. “It’s really like I was getting ahead of myself. Just trying to clean some stuff up – literally just slow down a little bit.”

Maybin harkened back to some advice he once got from former Blue Jays and Dodgers star Shawn Green.

“He was one of my favorite hitters and I remember him saying that longer guys, bigger guys, it takes us a second to sync everything up,” said Maybin, who is a long-limbed 6-3 right-handed hitter. “Him saying that allowed me to be OK with the process and not panicking when you look up and you’re not where you want to be in 20 or 30 at-bats.

“And he was right because when the season starts, I’m always where I want to be.”

Maybin is two years into a dramatic swing change. He went from a 1.9-degree launch angle to an 11-degree launch angle and it was a long process. He even had to spend time in Triple-A last year before it clicked in.

But when it did click, Maybin took off. He hit 11 home runs and posted a career-best .494 slugging percentage in 82 games with the Yankees last season.

“I was so anxious to get here, get in the cage and see the ball flying all over the place again,” he said. “But that’s not how it works. I needed to slow down and just iron some stuff out mechanically first. Gotta crawl before you walk, right?”

Gardenhire has kept Maybin out of the lineup for four straight games, giving him as much time he needs.

“I appreciate Gardy,” Maybin said. “He gets it. You expect guys like him, who have been around like that to understand, but you’d be surprised. I was with Dan Uggla (with the Marlins) and I saw him literally get one hit in the spring then go out and hit 30 home runs.

“I’m going to be OK.”

Injury updates

Shortstop Niko Goodrum (groin) returned to the lineup Monday. He’d been out since Feb. 22.

… Third base prospect Isaac Paredes (shoulder) wasn’t on the playing roster Monday, but he has returned to full baseball activity.

… Outfielder Jacob Robson said he was feeling better but still has officially cleared the concussion protocol. He was struck in the head with a foul line drive while he was in the dugout a week ago.

… JaCoby Jones is still taking treatment for a tight calf. He said he isn’t likely to return to game action for another week.

