Fort Myers, Fla. — They called him "Gorilla" and when he made his debut with the Twins at the end of the 2014 season, hitting nine home runs and driving in 38 runs in 58 games, he drew comparisons to a young David Ortiz.

Baseball has a cruel way of rerouting dreams.

Kennys Vargas spent four major-league seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers this offseason. (Photo: John Minchillo, Associated Press)

Six years later, Kennys Vargas was back at the Twins spring training facility in Fort Myers, no longer a slugging prospect but as one of seven extra players the Tigers invited over from minor-league mini-camp.

“I just wanted a job,” said Vargas, who signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers with no invite to big-league camp. “I just went where the jobs were, you know? I went to Japan last year and I didn’t really like it there.

“So I came back and the Tigers gave me an opportunity. I’ve just been working hard in the offseason to take advantage of it.”

It’s been one of the odd sights of spring, watching the 29-year-old Vargas, still every bit the "Gorilla" (6-5, 290), running from drill to drill with a group of wide-eyed players in their early 20s. But after what he’s gone through the last two years, he’s just grateful for the chance to reset his career.

Vargas spent the entire 2018 season with the Twins’ Triple-A team in Rochester. And despite putting up good numbers — 21 home runs and 73 RBIs — he never was summoned to the big leagues. So, when Chiba Lotte of the Japenese Eastern Professional League called, offering twice the money he would make in another Triple-A season, he packed up and flew to the other side of the world.

It did not go well.

“The lifestyle, yeah, but they train a lot, too,” he said. “And for a big guy it’s hard. They are really good people over there, but I just couldn’t get used to it. It’s not for everybody.”

Vargas also couldn’t get used to the pitching in Japan — low-velocity, insane array of change-ups and breaking balls. He ended up hitting .233 with six home runs in 89 games.

“It was really different,” he said. “I had to change my hitting mechanics in Japan, then come back to the United States and learn how to hit here again. I worked hard in the offseason, playing winter ball in Puerto Rico so I could readjust to the fastball velocity again.”

Vargas had a big winter, slashing .272/.434/.505 with a .939 OPS in 136 games in Puerto Rico.

“My swing feels good again,” he said. “So we will see what happens. I am just thankful for this opportunity to get a job.”

Tuesday was the third Grapefruit League game he’s played in. He had four plate appearances with a walk and three strikeouts so far.

“It’s really cool to be back here,” he said. “I still talk to my old teammates that are still here.”

Around the horn

Former Tigers catcher Alex Avila, now with the Twins, was not at the park Tuesday. He was given a veteran's day off.

...F ormer Tigers' reliever Blaine Hardy, who signed a minor-league deal with the Twins, has thrown one scoreless inning so far this spring. He was not scheduled to pitch against the Tigers.

... Jordan Zimmermann made his third start of the spring on the backfields at Joker Marchant Stadium. He threw four quick innings, 45 pitches.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky