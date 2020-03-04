Fort Myers, Fla. — You want a clear picture of how fragile this whole enterprise is?

Meet Frank Schwindel.

He was the Kansas City Royals’ opening day first baseman last year. Pretty heady stuff for a kid from St. John’s who slugged 20-plus home runs three out of four seasons rising through the system.

“It was cool,” he said. “But short-lived.”

Tragically so.

He lasted six games. He got one hit, against the Tigers, of course, and was sent back to Triple-A Omaha. Banished, more like. Not only did he not make it back to the big leagues, he was out of the organization by the end of May.

The Royals designated him for assignment while he was on the injured list. Brutal.

“That was tough,” Schwindel said Wednesday. “Being on the IL and getting DFA’d right before I was going to start swinging again. Really tough. But it’s part of it. It wasn’t until August that I started having fun playing baseball again.”

By then he was working his way up in the Tigers system. They’d claimed him off waivers, let him rehab at High-A Lakeland. From there he hit his way through Double-A Erie and finished the season at Triple-A Toledo.

So forgive Frank the Tank if he allowed himself an ear-to-ear smile Wednesday after he bashed a pair of two-run home runs in the Tigers’ 13-9 Grapefruit League win over the Red Sox.

“It was a good day,” he said.

He capped a five-run first inning with a moon shot that cleared the mini-Monster in left field at Fenway Park South. Then in the sixth, against Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree, he hit a missile shot that cleared the wall in center.

“He can hit, we know that,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He can drive the ball. He’s another guy who’s trying to make an impression and get an opportunity to get back to the big leagues.”

The odds against him are long right now. The Tigers signed him back on a minor-league deal and invited him to big-league camp. His likely starting destination is Toledo.

“I’m not looking at it any differently,” he said. “Just trying to have some fun. Just go out there and do what I can do and see what happens. Really, just play baseball and try to have as much fun as I can. I probably put a little too much pressure on myself last year.

“I’m just trying to have a little more fun, stay within myself and hopefully good things will happen.”

Schwindel didn’t expect to spend the entire season in Kansas City. He was the only position player with minor-league options left. But he certainly didn't expect to fall clear out of the system.

“I knew I was going down at some point,” he said. “But I put too much pressure on myself and I was trying to do more than I was capable of and it took me away from my game. Injuries set me back a little bit, too.

"But by the end of the year I was back to being myself.”

Soto struggling

Left-handed reliever Gregory Soto continues to tease — and frustrate. He has the stuff (upper-90s fastball and wipeout slider) to be dominant. Yet, like Wednesday, he continues to pitch himself into trouble.

He entered in the fifth inning with the Tigers leading 6-5 and promptly got Kevin Pillar to fly out to center. But Jackie Bradley Jr., singled and Connor Wong walked and he was in the soup.

Then he impressively strikes out J.D. Martinez — winning a long battle with a high fastball — and you think, OK, there he is.

But he followed that up by walking Kevin Plawecki to load the bases. That raised his pitch count over 30 and brought Gardenhire out of the dugout to make a change.

“He’s just misfiring too much,” Gardenhire said. “You have to throw the ball over the plate. We can’t go through that. He’s a guy we’ve talked about — a power arm. But he has to throw it over.

"That’s two times in a row where it’s just not gone over the plate at all and I had to walk out there — which I really don’t like to do at all in spring training. He’s out there at 35-40 pitches, that’s not good enough right now.”

Gardenhire said, too, that Soto pitched in winter ball this offseason, so he should be a little bit more ahead of the others and it’s a concern that he’s not.

“He’s got to get his stuff straightened out and we’re hoping that will happen,” Gardenhire said.

Veteran lefty Hector Santiago came on and stranded the bases loaded, striking out Jonathan Arauz.

Wilson sharp

Veteran right-hander Alex Wilson might joke around and keep everything loose in the clubhouse, and he enjoys his role as Gardenhire’s comic foil, but when he gets on the mound, it’s serious business.

“I want to go out and treat it as game-like as I can,” he said after an impressive, four-out effort Wednesday. “I’m trying to make a team like everybody else.”

Wilson, a non-roster invitee, was summoned in the seventh with a runner on second and the Tigers up by two runs. Mixing his arm angles effectively — sidearm and over the top — he got Roldani Baldwin to pop out to first.

Then he struck out the side in the eighth on 11 pitches.

“He threw it great today,” Gardenhire said. “He was locating with (the sidearm delivery), really pinpointing it. We’ve always trusted him to come in there and throw it over and get swings and that’s what he has to do.”

