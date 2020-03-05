Lakeland, Fla. — When the Tigers grabbed Rony Garcia first in December’s Rule 5 draft, a kind of roulette wheel began spinning.

And rarely does a gambling team win with Rule 5 picks.

Garcia, 22, is a right-handed former starter in the Yankees’ chain who was snatched by the Tigers for $100,000 — bargain price for a young pitcher whose minor-league WHIP during four seasons with the Yankees was a crisp 1.16.

Rony Garcia (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

But his chances of sticking with the Tigers are remote. It is a longer shot than when the Tigers two years ago brought to camp another Rule 5 pick, outfielder Victor Reyes, and kept him on the active roster for an entire season, which is the requirement for poaching unprotected players from teams such as the Yankees.

Purely because of numbers, Garcia can only make the Tigers as a reliever. He has pitched in three spring games, one of which came against Southeastern University when he was slapped for three hits. Garcia has pitched in two Grapefruit League games and has numbers as modest as his appearances have been minimal: two innings, two hits, no runs, a walk, a strikeout, a wild pitch.

Even with active rosters moving from 25 to 26 players in 2020, Garcia is your basic Rule 5 long shot.

Not that he agrees, which was made abundantly clear during an interview Thursday in which Tigers staffer Carlos Guillen assisted in translating Garcia’s all-Spanish responses.

“I don’t pay attention to those numbers,” he said Thursday in the Tigers clubhouse at Marchant Stadium. “I’m not another Rule 5 player. I have a mindset set on the major leagues.”

Garcia, who grew up in the Dominican Republic, is listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. His fastball runs typically in the 93-95 range. He also owns a slider, cutter, and change-up.

The Tigers were intrigued by analytics and scouting notes that exceeded his raw numbers: acceptable strikeout and walk rates of 7.9 and 2.3 per nine innings, and 0.7 homers per nine. There also was his size, relative youth, and an array of metrics that factor into a pitcher’s profile.

But there was never any illusion. For the Tigers, anyway.

They were able to hang onto Reyes two years ago for the simple reason position talent is at a greater premium in the Tigers’ system than are pitchers.

If a casino-grade risk on Garcia were to pay off, he would need to show he could crack that final 26-man manifest heading north in three weeks.

The Tigers bullpen isn’t known as a mass of shutdown sharks. But there are enough contestants to make Garcia’s bid beyond difficult.

Garcia says, simply, that handicappers should wait this out. He expects to show during camp’s closing weeks that he has enough potential, and enough crust to help the Tigers now, to yet win a seat on that team charter bound for Cleveland.

“I’m not 100-percent yet, but I’m pretty sure I can reach that point during camp,” he said, speaking mostly of his fastball command, which is always a pitcher’s first commandment. “But since I was a kid I’ve always had good command of the fastball.

“One of the things I’m most satisfied about now is that I’m healthy.”

If the Tigers decide Garcia was a worthwhile investment but of no immediate value, they simply return Garcia and their sales receipt to the Yankees and are handed $50,000 of their original $100,000 purchase.

Garcia says, should events go that route, he’ll thank the Tigers for their interest and return to a Yankees team that helped make him alluring to another club.

“I want to take advantage of the knowledge I’m getting here,” he said, speaking of tutoring he’s getting from Detroit’s big-league pitchers, and coaches. “I’m trying to observe as much as I can.”

He’ll watch, and converse. He’ll work and try to gain something enduring from this experience, however it’s resolved.

And he’ll do it while religiously ignoring oddsmakers who know his battle is uphill. Steeply uphill.