Lakeland, Fla. — Even if a big wind was whistling dead north of the outfield fence, Thursday’s early act by Miguel Cabrera and Travis Demeritte was worth an encore.

They each hit back-to-back homers — in the first two innings — against Yankees kingpin starter Gerrit Cole in a crazy game that saw the Tigers hold a 12-8 lead in the sixth inning.

The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice before Thursday's game. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Demeritte slammed a two-run homer over the left-field wall in the first, which was followed by Cabrera’s jetliner of a drive that nearly cleared the berm in deep left-center field.

In the second inning, with Cole and his $324 million contract still on the mound, Demeritte lofted a long fly ball to deep center that just carried past the 420-foot fence.

Cabrera followed with a near-repeat.

It was Demereitte’s third and fourth homers of the spring, and Cabrera’s second and third.

With the wind continuing to blow toward Georgia, five more Tigers homered before the sixth inning had expired: Brandon Dixon, Jake Rogers, Jose Azocar, Brady Policelli and Jeimer Candelario.

The nine homers tied a Tigers record for Grapefruit League play.

Casey Mize started for the Tigers and was imposing: two innings, no hits, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.