Lakeland, Fla. — Tornadoes devastate a particular area of America and a nation aches, stunned by the randomness of loss and destruction.

Occasionally, tragedy becomes more personal.

It did last week for two Tigers pitchers.

Debris is piled up by a damaged business Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Mark Humphrey, Associated Press)

Spencer Turnbull and Casey Mize live in the very Nashville, Tennessee, neighborhoods at least partially touched by last week’s tornadoes, which killed at least 24 people.

Mize has an offseason home in Nashville, while Turnbull’s apartment, which he vacated just ahead of spring camp, had extensive roof damage.

Two days after the storms hit, both men were yet shaken by Tuesday’s fury and what it had done to people they know and streets they had walked.

“My neighborhood was directly affected,” said Mize, who lives in the Germantown area of Nashville. “What happened was very close to my heart. I was within walking distance of most of the damage.”

Turnbull was emotional, even overwrought, as he spoke Thursday in the Tigers clubhouse at Joker Marchant Stadium.

"It literally went over my apartment building,” Turnbull said. “It’s where I was sleeping every night.”

Turnbull is working with his Nashville church in a broad community effort by faith-based and non-profit organizations. The groups are, he said, already feeding thousands of those made homeless by the storms and assisting with recovery and relocation.

Turnbull said donations can be made to zealchurch.tv/giving.