That’s all the time left for the Tigers to figure out what 26 players they are taking north to open the season in Cleveland March 26. And as we sit here today, the third base battle isn’t even close to being settled, nor has a backup catcher been identified.

The bullpen? Forget about it. Six of the eight spots are wide open right now.

Theoretically, the five rotation spots and seven other position spots are set -- as are the two utility positions But that doesn’t account for injuries (JaCoby Jones has been out more than a week) and ineffectiveness (Christin Stewart has six more strikeouts than hits this spring).

There’s a lot of work to be done yet.

Let’s take a position-by-position look at where things stand at the big-league level. Then, for kicks and grins, let’s project how rosters may look at Toledo and Erie.

Starting pitching (5)

First five: Matthew Boyd (LH), Spencer Turnbull, Ivan Nova, Jordan Zimmermann, Daniel Norris (LH).

Next five: Tyler Alexander (LH), Dario Agrazal, Tarik Skubal (LH), Casey Mize, Matt Manning.

Darkhorse: Shao-Ching Chiang.

Comment: Manager Ron Gardenhire has made it clear that he wants to take his 13 best arms north, even if that means using starters in relief roles. Alexander and Agrazal have pitched well enough to warrant that consideration.

Keep in mind, too, that Zimmermann, Norris and Turnbull have had lengthy stints on the injured list the last couple of years. So it would behoove the Tigers to keep a couple of pitchers stretched out in the bullpen as they did with Norris at the start of last season.

As for Chiang, he’s an eight-year minor-leaguer signed out of the Indians system. But popping upper-90s fastballs in his spring debut Thursday, he earned a more serious look. He’s a starting pitcher by trade, but if he sustains that type of velocity, he could find himself pitching out of the bullpen.

Bullpen (8)

Joe Jimenez (closer), Buck Farmer (set-up), Gregory Soto (LH), Jose Cisnero, Tyler Alexander (LH), Bryan Garcia, Rony Garcia (Rule 5), Alex Wilson.

On the bubble: David McKay, Nick Ramirez (LH), John Schreiber, Hector Santiago (LH), Dario Agrazal, Zack Godley, Sandy Baez.

Darkhorse: Gerson Moreno.

Comment: Truth be told, only Jimenez and Farmer are locks at this point. Soto and Cisnero have pitched erratically this spring and both have minor-league options left. Gardenhire loved having those power arms at his disposal last season but he can’t use them if they aren’t throwing strikes. Certainly, there is time for them to secure their spots, but they need to get cracking.

The guess here is that tie-breakers will go to veteran pitchers out of the gate. All things being equal, it makes sense to bring a veteran like Wilson, and possibly Santiago (who can opt-out if he doesn’t make the team), north to begin the season over a younger pitcher who would probably get more work at Triple-A.

As a Rule 5 pick, Rony Garcia is the exception to that rule. But he’s pitched well enough to warrant staying on the roster, at least initially. Remember, the Tigers kept Rule 5 pitcher Reed Garrett for about a month last year. Giving up on the player you took with the first overall pick in the Rule 5 draft would be a bad look.

Moreno is still getting his sea legs after his Tommy John surgery and he’s still a bit of a mess command-wise. But he was firing 98-mph bullets in his last outing. If he can harness his power, they will find a spot for him.

Catchers (2)

Starter: Austin Romine

Backup: Eric Haase

On the bubble: Grayson Greiner, Jake Rogers.

Comment: Romine might end up being the best of the four free-agent signings this winter, just for his impact on the pitching staff. He’s got an old-school toughness about him, with a high baseball IQ.

It’s still very much neck and neck between Haase and Greiner. Greiner has the advantage of already having built trust with most of the pitching staff. But Haase has shown more pop in his bat and lately, he’s been catching more of the frontline pitchers while Greiner has been working more with the prospects.

Make no mistake, though, Rogers is still the club’s catcher of the future. This is a mentally strong dude. You’d be hard-pressed to find any emotional scars from his horrific month and a half debut last year. He’s comfortable with his swing now and looks far more at ease at the plate than he did at any point last year.

Infield (7)

C.J. Cron (first base), Jonathan Schoop (second base), Niko Goodrum (shortstop), Jeimer Candelario (third base), Jordy Mercer (utility), Harold Castro (utility), Miguel Cabrera (designated hitter-first base).

On the bubble: Dawel Lugo, Willi Castro, Brandon Dixon, Frank Schwindel.

Darkhorse: Sergio Alcantara

Comment: Perhaps disappointingly, there has been no separation between Candelario and Lugo at third base. Candelario has a home run but he was 3- for-23 entering the weekend. Lugo, who didn’t get to camp until report day because of a death in his family and appeared to be slightly overweight, has started having better swings. He’s 5-for-21 with a double.

Defensively, it might be a dead heat, too, though Candelario’s ability to play first base is a plus.

Both are out of minor-league options, so the loser of this battle might be in another organization by April.

Mercer and Harold Castro seem to have a lock on the utility spots. Mercer will back up all four infield spots while Castro will likely back up second, short and all three outfield positions.

Alcantara, who has played mostly shortstop in camp, might end up being the starting second baseman at Toledo. Especially if he keeps hitting the ball like he has this spring — .471 (8-for-17) with a 1.18 OPS.

Outfield (4)

Christin Stewart (left), JaCoby Jones (center), Victor Reyes (right), Cameron Maybin (fourth outfielder)

On the bubble: Jorge Bonifacio, Travis Demeritte, Troy Stokes, Jr., Daz Cameron.

Darkhorse: Derek Hill.

Comment: The most consistent outfielder in camp to this point has been Reyes. Unless he tapers drastically, it’s going to be hard to keep him out of the lineup every day.

The most frustratingly ineffective outfielder has been Stewart. All the changes he’s made to his body — more toned, muscular — has not translated to his offensive performance thus far. Yes, it’s early. Yes, Stewart started slowly last spring, too. That he’s 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts (through Friday) isn’t a defining stat.

But his swing looks long, more lofted, and he’s made very little hard contact.

With his defensive issues, which have more to do with his arm than glove, it would be hard to keep running him out there every day if he’s not hitting. If the season started today, Stewart and Maybin might be platooning.

Something else to think about: Bonifacio, though he hasn’t exactly overwhelmed this spring, is out of options. The Tigers would like to keep him in the organization as insurance against injury or ineffectiveness. Who knows if he’d clear waivers?

As for Hill, he might be the best defensive outfielder in the organization. So if there were injury issues with Jones, Reyes or Harold Castro — the top three center fielders — Hill would likely get the first call.

Projecting Triple-A Toledo

Rotation: Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Dario Agrazal, Shao-Ching Chiang, Alex Faedo.

Bullpen: David McKay, Nick Ramirez (LH), John Schreiber, Beau Burrows, Sandy Baez, Kyle Funkhouser, Nolan Blackwood.

Catcher: Jake Rogers

First base: Brandon Dixon/Frank Schwindel

Second base: Sergio Alcantara

Shortstop: Willi Castro

Third base: Isaac Paredes/Daniel Pinero.

Designated hitter: Kennys Vargas/Josh Lester

Outfield: Derek Hill (center), Daz Cameron (left), Travis Demeritte (Right), Troy Stokes, Jr., Danny Woodrow, Jacob Robson.

Projecting Double-A Erie

Starting pitchers: Tim Adleman, Anthony Castro, Joey Wentz, Spenser Watkins, Logan Shore.

Bullpen: Paul Richan (starter), Alex Lange (starter), Wladimir Pinto, Gerson Moreno, Ethan DeCaster, Drew Carlton, Zack Hess, Joe Navihon.

Catcher: Joey Morgan, Jhon Nunez.

First base: Nick Ames, Chad Sedio

Second base: Kody Clemens

Shortstop: Cole Peterson.

Third base: Brian Schales, Nick Quintana

Outfield: Jose Azocar, Cam Gibson, Brock Deatherage, Luke Burch.

Prospects projected at High-A Lakeland

Pitcher Franklin Perez, catcher Sam McMillan, Cooper Johnson, infielders Reynaldo Rivera, Wenceel Perez, Andre Lipcius, Jose King, outfielders Riley Greene, Bryant Packard, Parker Meadows.

