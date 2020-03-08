West Palm Beach, Fla. — Catcher Austin Romine sat down with Jordan Zimmermann before the game to map out some kind of game plan against the Nationals Sunday morning.

"He was saying, 'Let's go in with the two-seamer, then slider here, this there, this and this,'" Zimmermann said. "I just said, 'I'll tell you what, you just put your fingers down and I will throw whatever you want.'"

Jordan Zimmermann (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

And that's exactly how it went as Zimmermann threw four quick shutout innings in the Tigers' 7-5 Grapefruit League win against the defending World Series champs.

"I didn't shake him off one time," Zimmermann said. "Literally, it just felt like I was out there playing catch. I wasn't thinking about velo, just spotting up really well and not trying to do too much."

The only hit he allowed was a wind-blown double by Michael A. Taylor that eluded left fielder Christin Stewart.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 7, Nationals 5

"That was wild," said Stewart of the swirling 18-mph winds. "It's just part of it. You just have to adjust to it and make sure you communicate. That's one of the windiest days I've played in in a while."

But the wind also helped. There were two balls hit off Zimmermann — by Juan Soto and Eric Thames — that might have been home runs on a calmer day.

"Nah, not Soto's," Zimmermann said, smiling.

It took Zimmermann just 52 pitches to log his four innings. He threw 36 strikes. His fastball was sitting at 88-89 mph, which is about three mph less than normal, and he didn't record a strikeout.

He did, however, induce four ground-ball outs with his sinker.

"The two-seamer (sinker) into righties was good today," Zimmermann said. "Got all those ground balls to Jordy (Mercer) at third and broke a couple of bats. And I got some swings and misses with the four-seamer.

"An 88-mph fastball and it was getting by some of those guys — that's a good sign. It had late life on it."

Miguel Cabrera (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The wind, though, made for some harrowing adventures for Tigers’ outfielders. Stewart especially had trouble reading the wind early. He nearly lost a fly ball from Asdrubal Cabrera in the first, nearly collided with third baseman Mercer on another and had two other near collisions with center fielder Troy Stokes Jr.

"I heard him, but at the last second," said Stewart, who snapped out of a 1-for-18 lull with a pair of hits. "If you picked up a piece of grass and tossed it, it would blow one way. But the flags were blowing the other way.

"It was kind of fun, too. The ball does different things."

Miggy turning and burning

The wind had no effect on two laser shots that Miguel Cabrera drove to left field. In his first at-bat, Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde threw a 95-mph fastball up and in and Cabrera shook his head and glared out at him.

Then he sent the next pitch on a line into the left-field corner for a double.

After he walked in the fourth, he laced a two-out, RBI single to left in the fifth.

"He's starting to get his hands all the way through now," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We saw a swing earlier when he fouled a ball straight back. Lloyd (McClendon, bench coach) said he hadn't seen that in a couple years — that swing where he just lets everything get through."

Cabrera's legs got a good workout Sunday. He was on base three times, had to slide into second on his double. Gardenhire got him out of the game after he reached second base in the fifth.

You wonder if Gardenhire is still walking on eggshells with Cabrera.

"I try not to," he said. "I've seen enough of him the last couple years. There's nothing I can do about it. I get him off the field. It's always going to be that way — three at-bats and get him off the field."

Cabrera, who lives in the Miami area, will be in the lineup here against the Astros Monday and then stay back for a couple of days. He's got 24 plate appearances with half the Grapefruit League season left.

Bullpen wars

Gardenhire after the game was asked what his biggest concern is entering the final two weeks of spring and he didn't hesitate.

"Bullpen," he said. "We're trying to look at all these different guys here and figure out how it's all going to work. The bullpen is a real big deal right now. We've got a lot of people vying for jobs and we've got to get a look at them."

It was a rough day for two veteran pitchers engaged in that bullpen fight, both non-roster invitees.

Left-hander Hector Santiago gave up home runs to Jake Noll and Yadiel Hernandez. And right-hander Alex Wilson was touched up for two runs on two hits, a walk and a couple of wild pitches.

Right-hander Dario Agrazal impressed, though. He gave up a one-out triple to Taylor but stranded him, striking out Wilmer Difo and getting Carter Kieboom to ground out.

Buck Farmer, who along with closer Joe Jimenez are the only two bullpen locks right now, pitched another clean inning.

Game bits

Stokes continues to make the most of his playing time. He doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cameron Maybin in the fifth. He is 6-for-21 this spring with five doubles.

... Mercer, who has played every infield position this spring except first base, lined a two-run home run in the sixth.

... The Tigers, down 5-4, scored three runs in the top of the ninth. Derek Hill led off with a triple to right-center field and scored on a single by Danny Woodrow. Woodrow stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a long sacrifice fly to center by Brandon Dixon. Sergio Alcantara, who had walked, scored on a two-base throwing error.

