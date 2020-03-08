West Palm Beach, Fla. – Niko Goodrum spent eight years in the Minnesota Twins’ minor league system. Yet, when he finally got called up to the big leagues in September 2017, he felt like a stranger.

“That was my first taste and it was not a good one,” he said before the game here Sunday. “When I was over there, I was in the locker room pretty much by myself. No one was really speaking to me.”

Niko Goodrum (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

It was a transformational experience for him.

Goodrum on Saturday tweeted a response to an interview White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson gave in the podcast “Uninterrupted,” in which he talked about the isolation young players can feel, especially black players, when they join a veteran-laden clubhouse.

“This is real because when I got called up in 2017 they (Twins players) did a good job of making me feel like I wasn’t a part of the team,” he tweeted. “Bad feeling when you solo dolo in a clubhouse! I won’t forget that feeling and I always make sure now that NOT ONE young guy feels left out! YOU'RE ONE OF US!”

This is real because when I got called up in 2017 they did a good job of making me feel like I wasn’t a part of the team. Bad feeling when you solo dolo in a clubhouse! I won’t forget that feeling and I always make sure now that NOT ONE young guy feels left out! YOURE ONE OF US! https://t.co/V7J4nKPTJe — Niko Goodrum (@NikoGoodrum) March 6, 2020

The Twins played in the wild card game that year, and even though he finished the season with the club, Goodrum was told to stay in the hotel.

“I didn’t even get a chance to go to the game,” he said. “I stayed at the hotel. I was like, ‘Damn, I’m here and I can’t even go?’”

Goodrum, who started at shortstop against the defending World Series champion Nationals Sunday, said it was a starkly different atmosphere when he came over to the Tigers in 2018.

“That’s how I can compare it,” he said. “I came here in spring training and I wasn’t even on the team. I’m just a (non-roster) invite at that point, and I had dudes coming over to me, ‘Hey man, what’s up?’ JaCoby (Jones), Nick (Castellanos), (Matthew) Boyd, Shane (Greene) – I had dudes that didn’t owe me a thing making me feel part of Detroit.”

He’s made it his mission to pay that forward. On any given day you will see Goodrum chatting up a group of young players, picking the brain of a new veteran like Jonathan Schoop or reaching out to a player like Troy Stokes Jr., who is new to the organization.

“I think it’s our duty to make guys feel like they’re supposed to be here,” he said. “That’s the feeling I had back (in 2017), like I didn’t belong there, and I made sure that’s not going to happen to somebody else. They are part of this, no matter what’s going on.

“That’s in any workplace, not just baseball. Whoever it is – could be the guy painting for you – you want them to feel a part of it.”

The 2017 Twins were managed by Paul Molitor and featured veterans Joe Mauer and Brian Dozier, and also players like Byron Buxton and Max Kepler, who are friends of Goodrum, guys he came up through the system with.

That’s not the point, he said.

“People want to make it a blame game,” Goodrum said. “It’s not that. Everyone was just going about their business. I’m just aware of stuff like that. I look at it like there was no intention behind it, but I still felt that way regardless.

“It just how it is. Perception is everything. I’m not playing the blame game, I’m just saying how I felt.”

Goodrum believes good team chemistry begins with players who are comfortable and relaxed in their environment, who feel free to be who they are.

“It’s just something where a little goes a long way,” he said. “I make sure every guy feels good. That’s how you’re supposed to feel. That’s when you get the best out of person – no matter what the job is – you want to make them feel good.

“I never want to make anyone feel out of place or inadequate or that they’re not supposed to be here or they aren’t good enough. I make sure that stuff is taken care of.”

