All but one Tigers game will be on Fox Sports Detroit
The Detroit News
Published 12:42 p.m. ET March 9, 2020
Fox Sports Detroit will televise all but one of the Tigers’ 162 regular-season games this season.
The full broadcast schedule was released Monday, and only the Saturday, July 4 home game against Kansas City will not be televised.
Tigers coverage on FSD begins with the season opener at Cleveland on Thursday, March 26. The home opener is Monday, March 30 against Kansas City, and FSD’s pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m., with first pitch approximately 1:10 p.m.
Matt Shepard returns as Tigers play-by-play man on FSD and Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris will serve as analysts.
