West Palm Beach, Fla. — If you only heard the words and couldn’t see who was speaking, you might’ve thought it was veteran Zack Greinke’s postgame press conference.

“I didn’t have my best stuff today. But it’s about going out there and competing. Some days you aren’t going to have your best stuff. You have to learn to pitch without it. I wasn’t sharp today. Wasn’t my best slider. Fastball didn’t feel great.

“It was just about competing at that point.”

Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal allowed a run on four hits and two walks in 2.2 innings in his first Grapefruit League start Monday, a 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News file)

That was 23-year-old Tigers’ lefty prospect Tarik Skubal talking after he allowed a run on four hits and two walks in 2.2 innings in his first Grapefruit League start Monday, a 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

He was facing a lineup that featured Josh Reddick, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, who just a few months ago were competing in the World Series, and he was pretty much matching former Cy Young Award winner Greinke pitch for pitch, without his best stuff.

"I don't think any of that fazed him a whole lot," said Grayson Greiner, who has caught Skubal's last two outings. "Just from the little bit I've gotten to know him, I think it could be a little league team out there and he'd pretty much stay the same.

"He's fun to catch. I'm excited about his future."

Skubal’s fastball, which has topped out at 98 mph this spring, was sitting at 94-95 and maxing out at 96. Which is big heat for most. Still, he labored through a 27-pitch second inning and was pulled after giving up back-to-back singles with two outs in the third.

“It didn’t have that late little jump,” he said of his fastball. “Maybe I wasn’t staying through. Just a little out of sync … I was just trying to find my rhythm and I felt like I started to in the third inning. Even though I got yanked after giving up consecutive hits with two outs, I felt that was my best inning.”

He ended up throwing 51 pitches, 32 strikes.

“I want to be the best pitcher I can be, so I want to go against the best hitters there are and learn from that,” he said.

With spring training entering the final two weeks, and Skubal likely starting at Triple-A Toledo, this was probably his last Grapefruit League appearance.

"I think he did fine," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "He got the ball over for the most part and that's all we're here for. We wanted to watch him up here and see how he handled it.

"And he handled it really well."

Skubal treated his first big-league camp as if it was a post-grad class.

“I’m just trying to get better," he said. "I try not to get caught up in that too much. It’s about me getting better, learning from these guys, talking to these guys and staying healthy. Today was a little setback.

"But it’s about learning from that and attacking the day tomorrow.”

McKay's OK

When right-hander David McKay debuted for the Tigers last August, he was pumping mid-90s fastballs and throwing an ungodly breaking ball with a spin rate over 3,000 rpm. So, naturally, when his fastball velocity was barely creeping over 91 mph in his first five spring outings, there was concern.

No need. He’s fine, physically.

“My velo in spring training is always down,” said McKay, who will turn 25 on March 31. “I always look at it and at times I get frustrated with it. But, I just know that no matter how much I throw in the offseason, no matter what I do, for some reason it’s not there right away.

“It’s something I need to figure out.”

Especially since he is in a dogfight to retain his bullpen job. But even with his fastball topping out at 93 so far, he’s only allowed two hits (one a home run) with five strikeouts this spring. He pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings Monday, his fastball still sitting at 91-92.

“What’s encouraging is the swings I’m getting with my fastball, even with my velo down,” he said. “I’m getting a lot of late swings a lot of late foul balls. It gives you confidence, and hey, if I’m getting those kinds of swings with the velo down, and I get back up to 94-95, that confidence level is there even more.”

How quickly will the velocity rise? Last year he was still throwing 92-93 in May. But by the time the Tigers claimed him off waivers from the Mariners on Aug. 6, it was hitting 95 on average.

Game bits

It was a good day for the Tigers’ bullpen contenders. Besides McKay, Bryan Garcia, Nick Ramirez and Tyler Alexander all threw a scoreless inning.

... Ivan Nova threw on the back fields Monday in Lakeland vs. minor-league campers. He was good, tossing four shutout innings with two hits and four strikeouts. Of his 60 pitches, 40 went for strikes.

Jake Rogers caught him and went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run.

