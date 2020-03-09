West Palm Beach, Fla. – It’s almost like 2015 all over again for former Tigers ace Justin Verlander.

He felt something funny in his triceps area on his second-to-last pitch in the Astros' exhibition game against the Mets on Sunday. Back in 2015 with the Tigers, he felt something in the same area after making a pitch in a spring game in Dunedin.

Justin Verlander (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

“A lot of similarities,” said Verlander Monday after it was revealed that he has a mild lat strain on his right side. “It happened in spring training, but I don’t know how to compare it. I know I feel better than I did then.”

The triceps pain that was ultimately diagnosed as a lat strain in 2015 ended up costing him the first two months of the season. He made his debut on June 13 and didn’t really regain his form until his 10th start. He pitched a career-low 133 innings that year.

So, even though he got relatively good news Monday, there’s still some trepidation.

“Lats can be very difficult,” he said. “Talking with the doctors and looking at the scans, it’s definitely not the worst-case scenario. But the best-case scenario would be nothing. This is somewhere in the middle of that.

“I don’t think any injury can be considered positive. You get a bunch of things running through your head, having dealt with it before and having it be more serious than it was, it was positive to hear that it’s not quite as bad.”

But, almost certainly, Verlander will not be ready to start on Opening Day.

“It would take a miracle to be back by Opening Day,” he said. “But I don’t want to leave miracles off the table.”

You know how painful that was for Verlander to admit.

“There is no timetable, per se,” he said. “It could be shorter, it could be longer. But as someone who takes pride in being out there for every single start, you already start thinking I want to get back as soon as I can.

“And that’s what I’m going to do.”

Justin Verlander (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

Except, he learned something from his ordeal in 2015. His first words, when he was still on that rickety old training table in the visitor’s clubhouse in Dunedin were, “I don’t think it’s that bad.”

He won't underestimate it this time.

"You don't want to push it," he said. "You can turn a not so significant injury into something that is significant, then you are talking about missing months. It's one of those things where you don't want to go full-throttle. Just listen to your body and be truthful to yourself.

"I think that's one of the hardest things as athletes; it is for me. You are going to want to push it, but you have to try really hard not to."

Verlander, 37, has thrown 721 innings, counting the postseason, over the last three seasons. He'd already had one start this spring pushed back because of groin tightness. He'd thrown just 4.2 innings over two starts.

"It's never a good feeling to be injured," he said. "You work so hard in the offseason to feel as good as you possibly can and then something holds you back. It's a frustrating feeling.

"But I know in my heart I did everything I possibly could to prevent this and be the best pitcher I can be. So there are no regrets. Just, OK, it happened. You've got to deal with it and you've got to move forward and focus on the recovery now."

