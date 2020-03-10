Lakeland, Fla. — There weren’t any major surprises among the 13 players the Tigers sent out on Tuesday.
Optioned to Triple-A Toledo were right-handed pitchers Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber, shortstop Sergio Alcantara, third baseman Isaac Paredes and outfielders Daz Cameron and Derek Hill.
Right-handed pitcher Anthony Castro, who allowed eight runs, with three walks and two hit batsmen in two innings of work, was optioned to Double-A Erie.
Right-hander Franklin Perez was optioned to High-A Lakeland.
Re-assigned to minor-league camp were right-handed pitchers Gerson Moreno and Wladimir Pinto, left-hander Joey Wentz and catchers Cooper Johnson and Jhon Nunez.
Schreiber (Rockwood), who made his big-league debut last season, had some command issues this spring, walking four in three innings.
Paredes, the Tigers’ No. 5-rated prospect, was limited to six at-bats this spring because of a shoulder injury. Same for Wentz. The No. 10-rated prospect had a forearm strain and just got back to throwing bullpens last Sunday.
Of the players cut Tuesday, Alcantara had the best spring. He was 8-for-18 with a double, triple, four RBI and seven runs scored. Although he played exclusively at shortstop, he could end up as the every day second baseman at Toledo this season.
