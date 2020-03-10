Lakeland, Fla. — There weren’t any major surprises among the 13 players the Tigers sent out on Tuesday.

Optioned to Triple-A Toledo were right-handed pitchers Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber, shortstop Sergio Alcantara, third baseman Isaac Paredes and outfielders Daz Cameron and Derek Hill.

Outfielder Daz Cameron, who the Tigers acquired in the trade for Justin Verlander in 2017, was one of 13 players optioned by the Tigers on Tuesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Right-handed pitcher Anthony Castro, who allowed eight runs, with three walks and two hit batsmen in two innings of work, was optioned to Double-A Erie.

Right-hander Franklin Perez was optioned to High-A Lakeland.

Re-assigned to minor-league camp were right-handed pitchers Gerson Moreno and Wladimir Pinto, left-hander Joey Wentz and catchers Cooper Johnson and Jhon Nunez.

Schreiber (Rockwood), who made his big-league debut last season, had some command issues this spring, walking four in three innings.

Paredes, the Tigers’ No. 5-rated prospect, was limited to six at-bats this spring because of a shoulder injury. Same for Wentz. The No. 10-rated prospect had a forearm strain and just got back to throwing bullpens last Sunday.

Of the players cut Tuesday, Alcantara had the best spring. He was 8-for-18 with a double, triple, four RBI and seven runs scored. Although he played exclusively at shortstop, he could end up as the every day second baseman at Toledo this season.

