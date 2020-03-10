Lakeland, Fla. — Tigers ace Matthew Boyd had started his day against the Pirates throwing three straight fastballs. Then, with an 0-2 count, he snapped a curveball that bit at the back foot of Erik Gonzalez, who already had lunged out at what he thought was another fastball.

In the second inning, again ahead 0-2, he snapped another beauty that locked up John Ryan Murphy. Unfortunately for Boyd, it also locked up plate umpire Joe West, who called it a ball. No worries, though, Boyd ended up getting the strikeout with a change-up.

Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during a game against the Pirates on Tuesday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

With a runner at third and nobody out in the third inning, Boyd got ahead of Cole Tucker with a slider and fastball. After another late swing on a fastball (foul ball), he just missed with a change-up, then followed that with curveball. The pitch had look identical to the change-up, except it broke sharply into the strike zone.

All Tucker could do was hope West was fooled again, too. Which he wasn’t.

Boyd, who will make just two more spring starts before opening day, was in full control of his powers in a 4-1 Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Tuesday. But if the curveball continues to be the weapon it’s been thus far, it will add another dimension to his game.

He went 4.1 innings in 67 pitches Tuesday, allowing a run and three hits. He struck out five and got 10 swings and misses. His fastball, which recorded five straight swing and misses in one stretch, was sitting at 93 mph and got as firm as 94.

With the way he was spotting his curveball, slider and change-up, though, he was getting late swings on fastballs all game.

The Tigers runs came on solo home runs off Pirates veteran lefty Derek Holland. C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario got him in the second inning. Cron, who has three this spring, sent his to the back of the berm in left-center field.

In the sixth inning, Cameron Maybin, who was 1 for 20, lined one over the wall in left.

