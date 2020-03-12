Lakeland, Fla. — Major League Baseball is expected to announce Thursday it will suspend all spring training games indefinitely, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news is being reported by multiple major outlets, including the Associated Pres and ESPN.

Teams are expected to remain bunkered at their spring training complexes. It is unclear if they will continue daily workouts and practices.

It is also unclear whether the start of the regular season will be delayed. The Tigers are scheduled to open in Cleveland on March 26. There is precedent for reducing the length of the season. The 1995 season was cut to 144 games due to the labor strike.

Commissioner Rob Manfred held a conference call with all 30 teams at about 1 p.m. Thursday, just as the Tigers and Braves were beginning their Grapefruit League game. Four other games were played in Florida, though the night games were cancelled.

As of Thursday, there were 29 reported cases of the virus in this state. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a request that all cities and counties cancel mass gatherings.

The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night, and the NHL followed suit on Thursday.

