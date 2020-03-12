Lakeland, Fla. – The NBA has suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player, reportedly Rudy Gobert, tested positive for coronavirus. The NHL was in meetings Thursday morning and may follow suit. The NCAA basketball tournaments will be played in empty arenas.

And baseball is essentially waiting for the shoe to drop.

Matthew Boyd (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

“You cross that bridge when you can,” said Tigers pitcher and player rep Matthew Boyd. “NBA teams are still practicing; they’re not just shut down. And we have the benefit of playing outside, which is different than being in a closed arena.

“We’ll just see how it shakes out.”

Boyd said he didn’t expect the regular season to be delayed.

“I think the show is going to go on as long as it can,” he said. “And we plan on keeping it going. Baseball is America’s game, America’s pastime. And as players, we are doing everything we can to take care of ourselves off the field so we can be on the field.

“Not only for the Tigers’ organization but also for the country.”

More: Opening Day two weeks away, Tigers 'remain flexible' as coronavirus pandemic escalates

Fans continue to be allowed into spring training games, including the Tigers-Braves game Thursday at Joker Marchant Stadium. The clubhouse has been closed to all except essential personnel since Tuesday. Boyd, like all players who have spoken to the media since Tuesday, stood behind a roped-off area in the administration lobby, six feet away from reporters.

“We’ve just had some preliminary concerns,” said Boyd, who has been in constant communication with the MLB Players’ Association. “More will come out as we get closer. The biggest thing is just having an awareness of what’s going on and the precautions we can take – the things we can control like washing our hands and avoiding contact.”

Along those lines, players have been instructed to stop giving autographs and selfies with fans.

“That’s tough,” Cameron Maybin said. “It’s tough for me to say no. I’m kind of a man of the people and it makes it kind of tough when a little kid asks for an autograph. I’ve got three kids of my own and I know what it was like to be a young fan.

“I don’t like having to tell a fan sorry we can’t sign because of the coronavirus, but that’s where we are.”

Boyd believes playing games without fans in the stands is more likely than the league shutting down or suspending play.

“You want to play the game with the fans, that’s the best,” he said. “But if that can’t be the case, for a temporary amount of time, then the games will still be on television. It’ll show that the game is still going forward as the game always does, as it should.

“Baseball is good for that. If it means we have to have the action be on TV for a bit of time, I think everyone is willing to do that. It’ll be different because we feed off the fans. They make the game. But we will do what we need to do to keep everything intact.”

Fans continue to be permitted to watch spring training baseball games. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP)

Boyd has spent a lot of time reading up on the virus so he can answer any questions that his teammates might have. Basically, he said, he’s trying to decipher the truth from the scare tactics.

“The thing you have to realize is it’s going on and if you get sick you get sick,” he said. “But there’s so much that’s out of your control. You can do all you can do (to prevent it), but you can’t live life out of fear. That’s not living as you are called to live.

“Not just in a baseball sense but in a general life sense. Be aware, take precautions but we’re going to live how we’re called and we’re going to move forward.”

More: Henning: Tigers' cumbersome rebuild is long on arms, short on position players

Boyd is also trying to encourage his teammates to keep the effects of the virus in perspective.

“People aren’t dropping dead at first impact,” he said. “It’s similar to the flu in a lot of ways. There are people who are at higher risk who need to be more cautious than others. At the same time, if you are able-bodied, it sounds like you’re going to be OK.

“No one wants to be sick, but in the same breath, remember what this is in its form. The scary part is you don’t show symptoms until it hits you.”

There was a lot of scrambling around in the front office Thursday morning. Emergency procedures, contingency plans, a lot is being batted around between the commissioner’s office, the players’ association and teams.

But so far, the games continue.

“I don’t think we will be shut down,” Boyd said. “If that happens, it happens. But right now it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case. There’s lots of areas we can explore before that. It’s not my choice. The goal is to play the games.”

Twitter @cmccosky