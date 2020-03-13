Lakeland, Fla. – It looks like the April 9 starting date for the 2020 baseball season was optimistic.

After Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association talked Thursday night and Friday, it was decided that players could leave camp if they chose. Here’s the memo players received Friday from the union:

►1. Players will be permitted to stay in the area of the spring training facility.

►2. Players will be permitted to travel to the club’s home city.

►3. Players will be permitted to travel to their offseason home (or other location).

On Thursday, players were encouraged to stay in camp for two reasons: It was thought it would be safer if all the players were confined to the same space and they could continue their individual workout and training routines at the facility.

But, it was ultimately decided that the odds were greater that somebody in the clubhouse could get sick, thus putting more players at risk.

It is unclear how many players will leave Lakeland. Tigers No. 1 starter Matthew Boyd, for example, lives in Seattle, where there is a high concentration of the COVID-19 virus, which has effectively shut down sports at all levels.

It would be safer for him, his wife and children to remain in Lakeland.

It is expected that the coaching staffs, training and medical staffs, as well as the nutrition staff, will remain at TigerTown and be available to players who want to stay and train.

The Tigers players, staff and front office were expected to meet again Friday night, as the situation remains fluid.

Regardless, it seems clear the start of the 2020 regular season will be delayed longer than two weeks. How much longer, well that’s anyone’s guess at this point.

