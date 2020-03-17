Lakeland, Fla. — The Tigers on Tuesday conducted a little roster business in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown.

They optioned catcher Jake Rogers to Triple-A Toledo.

It was long-ago determined that Rogers would begin the year in Toledo, serving as the primary catcher for the club’s top pitching prospects — Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Alex Faedo, who are also expected begin their seasons with in Toledo.

Rogers, who is the Tigers’ top catching prospect, was having a good spring at the plate, 3 for 7 with two home runs.

