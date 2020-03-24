The Detroit Tigers’ farm system talent is ranked No. 6 in MLB by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

McDaniel uses a group of metrics to compile individual player rankings. The organization rankings follow from the cumulative effect of the player rankings.

Matt Manning (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Among the metrics is a “Future Value,” which is derived from the 20-80 scale used by MLB scouts.

“The Tigers, along with the Marlins, Mariners, White Sox and Padres, are the five organizations currently at various stages of a traditional tear-down rebuild: sell off the big league team for parts, go into talent collection mode and don't plan on contending or spending much in free agency for multiple years in pursuit of a homegrown, young, contending club,” McDaniel writes. “The Padres and White Sox have turned the corner and are now trying to add veterans to build contenders, while the other three clubs likely have one more year at the bottom of the standings before a wave of young talent helps dictate when the veteran-adding stage will happen. The Tigers might have more variance than the others since their best and first-arriving reinforcements are all pitchers (RHP Matt Manning, RHP Casey Mize, LHP Tarik Skubal), while their lineup of the future has only a couple of spots filled, with another likely coming from the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.”

The No. 1-ranked organization is Tampa Bay, followed by San Diego and Atlanta.

Individually, McDaniel ranks Manning the No. 13 prospect among his top 100, with Mize right behind at No. 14. Outfielder Riley Greene, last year’s first-round draft pick, is No. 51 and Skubal is No. 79.

Go here for for McDaniel’s complete rankings, including an explanation of how his rankings system works (pay site).