Detroit – The Tigers on Thursday optioned two players to Triple-A Toledo – shortstop Willi Castro and outfielder Troy Stokes Jr.

Willi Castro (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Castro, who will turn 23 next month, is the No. 6-rated prospect in the Tigers system, according to MLBPipeline. He made his debut last September, hitting .230 in 30 games. He had a good spring, going 8 for 25.

The Tigers, though, are expected to start Niko Goodrum at shortstop, with Jordy Mercer and Harold Castro as backups.

Stokes, claimed off waivers from the Brewers last September, made a strong impression this spring, going 6 for 22 with five doubles. He showed plus speed, both on the bases and in the outfield.

Neither were expected to make the 26-man roster out of camp.

