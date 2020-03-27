Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Former Tigers LH Blaine Hardy out until 2021 after Tommy John surgery
The Detroit News
Published 10:55 p.m. ET March 27, 2020 | Updated 11:08 p.m. ET March 27, 2020
Former Detroit Tigers left-hander Blaine Hardy will be sidelined until 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last week, according to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Hardy, 33, who was released by the Tigers in October, was a non-roster invitee to Minnesota Twins spring training camp where he was trying to win a bullpen spot. Major League Baseball shut down camps March 12 due to the coronavirus threat.
He was 14-10 with a 3.73 ERA in six seasons with the Tigers. The Seattle native appeared in 233 games for Detroit, recording 229 strikeouts in 289.2 innings pitched.
Last season, Hardy was 1-1 with a 4.47 ERA in 39 appearances. The 22nd round pick by the Kansas City Royals in the 2008 MLB Draft had 29 strikeouts with a 1.150 WHIP.
Well, the cat is out of the bag. We're hopeful that this surgery remedies the lingering elbow issues that Blaine has battled through over the years. And we can't wait for 2021... and 2020, of course (if it happens). #missingbaseballhttps://t.co/iHJjfL7SnN
