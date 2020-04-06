Al Kaline’s remarkable accomplishments:

► When Kaline made the Tigers in 1953, he went straight from high school to the major leagues, never playing in the minor leagues.

► When Kaline won the 1955 batting title (.340 batting average), he became the youngest hitter to ever win the title at age 20 (Kaline replaced Ty Cobb, who was 12 days older).

Al Kaline was an 18-time All-Star. (Photo: Preston Stroup, AP)

► During that magical 1955 season, Kaline became only the fourth American League player to hit two home runs in a single inning.

► Kaline was top 10 in batting average 11 times.

► Kaline’s 3,007 career hits rank 31st all-time.

► With 399 career home runs, Kaline ranked 58th all-time, including eight seasons in the top 10 in the American League.

► In all, Kaline hit at least 20 home runs and batted over .300 or better, nine times each.

► Kaline won 10 Gold Gloves, including posting a streak of 242 errorless games from 1970-72.

► Kaline’s 4,852 total bases rank 28th for career all-time.

► Kaline ranks 44th all-time in RBIs with 1,582 — including eight seasons in the top 10.

► Kaline was named to the American League All-Star Game 18 times.

► Kaline’s 92.8 WAR (war above replacement) ranks 42nd all-time.

► With 498 doubles, Kaline ranks 66th all-time.

► In his only World Series appearance in 1968, Kaline hit .379 with two home runs and eight RBIs, helping the Tigers defeat St. Louis.

► Elected to the Hall of Fame on his first year of eligibility with 88.3 percent of the vote.

► Kaline’s No. 6 was the first number the Tigers ever retired.

