Tigers legend Al Kaline dies at age 85
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers legend Al Kaline greets the crowd after he is introduced as part of the 75th anniversary ceremony as the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2011.
Tigers legend Al Kaline greets the crowd after he is introduced as part of the 75th anniversary ceremony as the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2011. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline tosses his bat aside after making contact in this Detroit News archive photo.
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline tosses his bat aside after making contact in this Detroit News archive photo. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline of Detroit Tigers looks on in this 1963 photo.
Al Kaline of Detroit Tigers looks on in this 1963 photo. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Kirk Gibson, left, stands with Al Kaline in this Detroit News archive photo. Kaline's last year as a Tigers' player was 1974. Gibson's first year was 1979.
Detroit Tigers' Kirk Gibson, left, stands with Al Kaline in this Detroit News archive photo. Kaline's last year as a Tigers' player was 1974. Gibson's first year was 1979. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, Hall of Famer and member of the 1968 Tigers, waves to the crowd as he is introduced at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Al Kaline, Hall of Famer and member of the 1968 Tigers, waves to the crowd as he is introduced at Comerica Park in Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans watch the game from beyond left field among the statues , including this one of Al Kaline on Friday, May 9, 2008 at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Fans watch the game from beyond left field among the statues , including this one of Al Kaline on Friday, May 9, 2008 at Comerica Park in Detroit. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers great Al Kaline takes part in spring training 2004 in Lakeland, Florida.
Tigers great Al Kaline takes part in spring training 2004 in Lakeland, Florida. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline smiles up at the crowd as he is honored at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in1974.
Al Kaline smiles up at the crowd as he is honored at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in1974. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline swings away in the batting cage at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 1, 1968, as he worked out for the World Series opener against the Cardinals tomorrow. Others watching are unidentified.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline swings away in the batting cage at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 1, 1968, as he worked out for the World Series opener against the Cardinals tomorrow. Others watching are unidentified. AP
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, outfielder of the Detroit Tigers is pictured in batting action, April 1963.
Al Kaline, outfielder of the Detroit Tigers is pictured in batting action, April 1963. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers poses for a 1964 portrait.
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers poses for a 1964 portrait. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
The bat and ball are only a blur as Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline takes his turn during hitting practice at spring training in Lakeland, Fla., March 5, 1963. Kaline says he feels no effects from his shoulder that he broke last year, keeping him out of over sixty ball games. He hit 29 home runs in the 100 games that he played.
The bat and ball are only a blur as Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline takes his turn during hitting practice at spring training in Lakeland, Fla., March 5, 1963. Kaline says he feels no effects from his shoulder that he broke last year, keeping him out of over sixty ball games. He hit 29 home runs in the 100 games that he played. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, the big power batter of Detroit, who has been out of the Tigers' lineup for about three weeks because of a broken finger, takes a fast cut at the ball in the batting cage before the game against the White Sox in Chicago, July 28, 1967. He went into the lineup, but was 0-5 for the night at the plate. However, Detroit beat the league-leaders, 7-4.
Al Kaline, the big power batter of Detroit, who has been out of the Tigers' lineup for about three weeks because of a broken finger, takes a fast cut at the ball in the batting cage before the game against the White Sox in Chicago, July 28, 1967. He went into the lineup, but was 0-5 for the night at the plate. However, Detroit beat the league-leaders, 7-4. Charles Harrity, AP
Fullscreen
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers hits his 3,000th hit of his career, Sept 25, 1974, in Baltimore. The hit came off Orioles Dave McNally and enabled Kaline to become the 12 player in major league baseball history to reach the 3,000-hit plateau. Baltimore catcher is Andy Etchebarren.
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers hits his 3,000th hit of his career, Sept 25, 1974, in Baltimore. The hit came off Orioles Dave McNally and enabled Kaline to become the 12 player in major league baseball history to reach the 3,000-hit plateau. Baltimore catcher is Andy Etchebarren. AP
Fullscreen
Al Kaline gets ready for his final at bat as a Detroit Tiger in 1974.
Al Kaline gets ready for his final at bat as a Detroit Tiger in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline's final at bat on October 2, 1974 against the Baltimore Orioles at Tiger Stadium in Detroit.
Al Kaline's final at bat on October 2, 1974 against the Baltimore Orioles at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline watches as a video is played on the scoreboard honoring the 1968 Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park.
Al Kaline watches as a video is played on the scoreboard honoring the 1968 Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, left, and Kirk Gibson in the FSD booth at Comerica Park.
Al Kaline, left, and Kirk Gibson in the FSD booth at Comerica Park. Courtesy of Maysum Haddad
Fullscreen
Tiger legend Al Kaline, celebrating his sixth decade with the Tigers organization, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 5, 2012.
Tiger legend Al Kaline, celebrating his sixth decade with the Tigers organization, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 5, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers Al Kaline takes a picture with Nick Giorgi of Troy during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers Al Kaline takes a picture with Nick Giorgi of Troy during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hall of Famer Al Kaline congratulates inductee Alan Trammell after his speech as fellow inductee Jack Morris looks on at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York.
Hall of Famer Al Kaline congratulates inductee Alan Trammell after his speech as fellow inductee Jack Morris looks on at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, a member of the 1968 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers, smiles during a promotional press conference in September of 2018.
Al Kaline, a member of the 1968 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers, smiles during a promotional press conference in September of 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
From left, Jeimer Candelario, Willie Horton, JaCoby Jones, Mickey Stanley, Al Kaline, Nicholas Castellanos, Mickey Lolich and Michael Fulmer after the ceremonial first pitch. during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1968 World Series Championship Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 8, 2018.
From left, Jeimer Candelario, Willie Horton, JaCoby Jones, Mickey Stanley, Al Kaline, Nicholas Castellanos, Mickey Lolich and Michael Fulmer after the ceremonial first pitch. during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1968 World Series Championship Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 8, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida Southern assistant coach Colin Kaline, left, talks with his grandfather, Al Kaline, during batting practice before a spring training exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Florida Southern College at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 29, 2016.
Florida Southern assistant coach Colin Kaline, left, talks with his grandfather, Al Kaline, during batting practice before a spring training exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Florida Southern College at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 29, 2016. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline listens to the eulogy during the funeral service for another Detroit sports legend, Red Wings great Gordie Howe at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in Detroit, June 15, 2016.
Al Kaline listens to the eulogy during the funeral service for another Detroit sports legend, Red Wings great Gordie Howe at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in Detroit, June 15, 2016. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers hall of famer Al Kaline (left) and Tigers general manager Dave Dombroski watch Detroit Tigers players warm up on a cold day at spring training in Lakeland, Florida on February 16, 2007.
Detroit Tigers hall of famer Al Kaline (left) and Tigers general manager Dave Dombroski watch Detroit Tigers players warm up on a cold day at spring training in Lakeland, Florida on February 16, 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline stands with his wife Louise at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974.
Al Kaline stands with his wife Louise at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline waves to the crowd at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974.
Al Kaline waves to the crowd at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Michigan Gov. William G. Milliken greets Al Kaline at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Milliken passed away in 2019.
Michigan Gov. William G. Milliken greets Al Kaline at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Milliken passed away in 2019. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Tigers legend Al Kaline signs autographs for players from Flint Mott baseball team during batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 9, 2015.
Tigers legend Al Kaline signs autographs for players from Flint Mott baseball team during batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 9, 2015. Robin Buckson, / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline and Dmitri Young share a laugh.
Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline and Dmitri Young share a laugh. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Musician Jack White, right, talks with Al Kaline during batting practice before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 5, 2015.
Musician Jack White, right, talks with Al Kaline during batting practice before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 5, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Al Kaline watches batting practice with Nick Castellanos during during spring training in 2015 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.
Tigers' Al Kaline watches batting practice with Nick Castellanos during during spring training in 2015 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline, center, and Alan Trammell at Tigers spring training workout at Joker Marchant practice fields in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 1, 2015.
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline, center, and Alan Trammell at Tigers spring training workout at Joker Marchant practice fields in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 1, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers Al Kaline laughs out loud as he plays with a broken bat, Monday Oct. 23, 2006, during World Series workouts at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Tigers Al Kaline laughs out loud as he plays with a broken bat, Monday Oct. 23, 2006, during World Series workouts at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tiger greats Willie Horton, left, and Al Kaline, wave to the fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, during the All Star game, Tuesday July 12, 2005, at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Tiger greats Willie Horton, left, and Al Kaline, wave to the fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, during the All Star game, Tuesday July 12, 2005, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline pleads with an umpire for a call during a game in 1974.
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline pleads with an umpire for a call during a game in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline of the Tigers and former Cardinals great Stan Musial talk in the batting cage at Tiger Stadium before an exhibition game between the two teams. Musial, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969, had retired the year before but suited up for the love of the game. Four years later, Kaline would lead the Tigers to their first World Series victory in 23 seasons, batting .379 against those same St. Louis Cardinals.
Al Kaline of the Tigers and former Cardinals great Stan Musial talk in the batting cage at Tiger Stadium before an exhibition game between the two teams. Musial, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969, had retired the year before but suited up for the love of the game. Four years later, Kaline would lead the Tigers to their first World Series victory in 23 seasons, batting .379 against those same St. Louis Cardinals. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline slides into home plate during a game in 1966.
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline slides into home plate during a game in 1966. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline looks up as the Ernie Harwell flag is raised during a tribute to the legendary Detroit Tigers broadcaster before the start of a game against the Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on May 10, 2010.
Al Kaline looks up as the Ernie Harwell flag is raised during a tribute to the legendary Detroit Tigers broadcaster before the start of a game against the Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on May 10, 2010. Brandy Baker, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Tigers great Al Kaline, now a special assistant to president and GM Dave Dombrowski, watches the fly ball drills for the Tigers outfielders during Detroit Tigers spring training camp in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, February 19, 2011.
Former Tigers great Al Kaline, now a special assistant to president and GM Dave Dombrowski, watches the fly ball drills for the Tigers outfielders during Detroit Tigers spring training camp in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, February 19, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline are seen in the television broadcast booth on Sept. 2, 1980.
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline are seen in the television broadcast booth on Sept. 2, 1980. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline throws out the first pitch before game three of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 27, 2012.
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline throws out the first pitch before game three of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 27, 2012. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Tiger and 1968 team member Al Kaline talks during the ceremony recognizing the team's accomplishments before a game against the Twins on Saturday, May 25, 2013.
Former Detroit Tiger and 1968 team member Al Kaline talks during the ceremony recognizing the team's accomplishments before a game against the Twins on Saturday, May 25, 2013. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers hall-of-famer and special assistant Al Kaline, left, has some fun with Al Avila, assistant general manager and vice president, outside the clubhouse before a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2014.
Detroit Tigers hall-of-famer and special assistant Al Kaline, left, has some fun with Al Avila, assistant general manager and vice president, outside the clubhouse before a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2014. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Three generations of the Kaline family, from left, Al Kaline's son Michael Kaline, Florida Southern College infielder Colin Kaline and his grandfather, Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline, pose for a photo for the Detroit Tigers team photographer before a spring training game in 2008.
Three generations of the Kaline family, from left, Al Kaline's son Michael Kaline, Florida Southern College infielder Colin Kaline and his grandfather, Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline, pose for a photo for the Detroit Tigers team photographer before a spring training game in 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline near the dugout as the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros in spring training action at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 12, 2008.
Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline near the dugout as the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros in spring training action at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 12, 2008. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, right, watches the game with Al Kaline, far left, as the Detroit Tigers take on the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on March 7, 2007.
Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, right, watches the game with Al Kaline, far left, as the Detroit Tigers take on the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on March 7, 2007. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This is a copy of Sports Illustrated, September 23, 1968, as Al Kaline congratulates Denny McLain after McLain's 30th win of the season.
This is a copy of Sports Illustrated, September 23, 1968, as Al Kaline congratulates Denny McLain after McLain's 30th win of the season. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline watches the end of the Texas Rangers workout from the visitors dugout at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington before Game One of the American League Championship Series on Friday, October 7, 2011.
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline watches the end of the Texas Rangers workout from the visitors dugout at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington before Game One of the American League Championship Series on Friday, October 7, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, now a Hall of Famer, is introduced to the crowd before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on the 40th anniversary of the 1968 Tigers' World Series victory. Players from the Detroit Tigers 1968 World Championship were honored before the game on Monday, June 23, 2008.
Al Kaline, now a Hall of Famer, is introduced to the crowd before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on the 40th anniversary of the 1968 Tigers' World Series victory. Players from the Detroit Tigers 1968 World Championship were honored before the game on Monday, June 23, 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    We used honorifics because they earned them. They’d earned our respect, and they’d kept it. Treasured it, really, in the way they carried themselves as sports icons in Detroit.

    There was Mr. Hockey, and then there was Mr. Tiger. Now they’re both gone, and it’s impossible to describe exactly what that loss feels like for generations of fans in a city and a region that held them in such reverence.

    Gordie Howe died four years ago at the age of 88. And now with Al Kaline’s passing Monday at his home in Bloomfield Hills the age of 85, we’re left to mourn the loss of another sports star who was a legend here — "Baseball lost a titan today," Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch said — for reasons that went far beyond his Hall of Fame talents.

    Reasons that Kaline probably explained as well as anyone could back in 2016 when he paid his respects at Howe’s public visitation and funeral.

    Kaline recalled the first time he’d met Howe, the soft-spoken Saskatchewan farm boy who’d already become a champion in Detroit, leading the Red Wings to four Stanley Cup titles in the early 1950s.

    Kaline had made a name for himself by that point, too, becoming the youngest player ever to win an American League batting title when he hit .340 as a 20-year-old outfielder in 1955. And it was only then, he said, that the son of a Baltimore broom maker finally felt comfortable enough to buy himself a house in Detroit and live here year-round.

    "I’d just won the batting title, so I figured I'd be with Detroit a few years before they got rid of me," Kaline joked.

    But that meant he was here for hockey season, and the night he went to his first Red Wings game at the Olympia, he was with Frank Harlan, a mutual friend of both Kaline and Howe. After the game, they all went out for a meal at Carl’s Chop House, “and we became very friendly after that,” Kaline said.

    Lots of dinners. Lots of golf at Plum Hollow, though Kaline was just a novice on the links at the time. (He’d later become a regular at Oakland Hills Country Club.)

    But what struck Kaline most about Howe back then is the same thing you hear everyone saying now about him.

    “What got me was how great he was off the ice — around people, around kids — and he never turned people down,” Kaline recalled. "He was always friendly to them. And that, to me, was why the people in Detroit and the people in hockey and everywhere love Gordie Howe. Because not only what he gave you on the ice but what he gave you off the ice. He was just a super person."

    A gentleman

    Scores of similar sentiments were being shared about Kaline on Monday, as news spread of his death. An outpouring of emotional tributes came from current and former Tigers players and managers, all of them touching on the same themes: A man’s grace and caring nature, his genuine friendship and his thoughtful advice.

    But as with Howe, it wasn’t just those who knew him well or worked closely with him who were feeling such a personal loss.

    No, with a star like this, the ties run much deeper than that. And it’s something you could hear in the voice of former Michigan Gov. Jim Blanchard over the phone early Monday evening, talking about his own childhood memories of baseball in the 1950s when Kaline was Detroit’s “shining light.”

    “We identified with him first, because not only was he a star, he was young,” Blanchard, 77, said. “I mean, we were in grade school and high school and he’s not that much older than us.”

    Sure, Blanchard remembers that batting title in ’55 — 200 hits at age 20? — and the annual All-Star appearances — 18 in all — and more home runs (399) than any other player in a Tigers uniform. Who doesn't in Detroit, right? He remembers the night in August 1954 when Kaline, who’d go on to win 10 Gold Glove awards, missed a diving catch in right field at then-Briggs Stadium but still managed to throw out the Indians’ Dale Mitchell at second base from the seat of his pants.

    But he also remembers heading out the door at his family’s house in Ferndale, hopping on his bicycle and riding over to Oak Park, hoping to catch a glimpse of his hero after reading a story in the newspaper that mentioned the Tigers’ star had moved there.

    “I idolized him,” Blanchard said. “In those days, players played for one team forever. They didn’t move around. So, he just … he meant so much to everybody.”

    Prodigies 

    As did Howe before him, and Steve Yzerman a generation later. All three showed up here at age 18 — shy, quiet and unsure. But all three quickly ingratiated themselves with Detroit, and the city embraced them in return like native sons.

    Kaline, who’d grown up in a row house in South Baltimore, signed with the Tigers the day after he graduated high school. But he never played a game in the minor leagues. Instead, he played 2,834 regular-season games in the majors, all of them wearing the Olde English D.

    Kaline was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980, and had his No. 6 jersey retired that same year. But much like Howe, he never cared to flash his credentials, greeting strangers like friends, kids like grown-ups, and starry-eyed minor-leaguers like a teammate. As Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris put it Monday, "He garnered respect that he never assumed."

    And he never left, either, staying with the organization after he retired in 1974, first as a broadcaster for nearly two decades and then as a special assistant in the front office, often going out of his way to work with young players. A link to the past, but also a reminder to stay humble.

    “In this game you know there's always someone who's gonna be better than you,” Kaline told The News in a 2015 interview. “There's always someone better, there's someone richer, poorer, stronger, weaker.

    "My journey, to me, was unbelievable. I loved it. All the time during those years in Baltimore, living in that row house, all I ever wanted to be was just a baseball player.”

    To hear Blanchard talk, all he ever wanted to was to meet the man. Many years later, he finally got that chance while serving as Michigan’s governor. Blanchard was a regular visitor at Tiger Stadium, and he’d make a point to stop by the broadcast booth, where he and George Kell would occasionally bore Kaline with their discussions about politics.

    Blanchard also visited the Tigers in Lakeland when he could, and one year then-Tigers owner Tom Monaghan handed him his own Tigers uniform and invited him to take some batting practice off an automated pitching machine. After a few swings — and misses — a voice piped up from behind the batting cage.

    “Mr. Kaline came by and said, ‘Here, let me make it a little easier for you,’” Blanchard said, almost cackling at the memory now.

    Next thing he knew, there was Mr. Tiger on the pitcher’s mound throwing live batting practice to that kid from Ferndale riding his bike in search of his idol. 

    "He got all these accolades and honors and all the things that any baseball player would want to achieve — World Series, Hall of Fame," Blanchard said. "But I don’t think he ever really, really understood how much he meant to all of us little kids running around the playgrounds and ball fields of Michigan. I don’t think he ever could fathom that. But we’ll always remember him, that’s for sure."

    jniyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE