Tigers legend Al Kaline dies at age 85
Tigers legend Al Kaline greets the crowd after he is introduced as part of the 75th anniversary ceremony as the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2011. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline tosses his bat aside after making contact in this Detroit News archive photo. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline of Detroit Tigers looks on in this 1963 photo. Detroit News Photo Archive
Detroit Tigers' Kirk Gibson, left, stands with Al Kaline in this Detroit News archive photo. Kaline's last year as a Tigers' player was 1974. Gibson's first year was 1979. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline, Hall of Famer and member of the 1968 Tigers, waves to the crowd as he is introduced at Comerica Park in Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans watch the game from beyond left field among the statues , including this one of Al Kaline on Friday, May 9, 2008 at Comerica Park in Detroit. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers great Al Kaline takes part in spring training 2004 in Lakeland, Florida. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Al Kaline smiles up at the crowd as he is honored at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in1974. Detroit News Archive
Tigers outfielder Al Kaline swings away in the batting cage at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Oct. 1, 1968, as he worked out for the World Series opener against the Cardinals. AP
Al Kaline, outfielder of the Detroit Tigers is pictured in batting action, April 1963. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers poses for a 1964 portrait. Detroit News Photo Archive
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
The bat and ball are only a blur as Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline takes his turn during hitting practice at spring training in Lakeland, Fla., March 5, 1963. Kaline says he feels no effects from his shoulder that he broke last year, keeping him out of over sixty ball games. He hit 29 home runs in the 100 games that he played. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Al Kaline, the big power batter of Detroit, who has been out of the Tigers' lineup for about three weeks because of a broken finger, takes a fast cut at the ball in the batting cage before the game against the White Sox in Chicago, July 28, 1967. He went into the lineup, but was 0-5 for the night at the plate. However, Detroit beat the league-leaders, 7-4. Charles Harrity, AP
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers hits his 3,000th hit of his career, Sept 25, 1974, in Baltimore. The hit came off Orioles Dave McNally and enabled Kaline to become the 12 player in major league baseball history to reach the 3,000-hit plateau. Baltimore catcher is Andy Etchebarren. AP
Al Kaline gets ready for his final at bat as a Detroit Tiger in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline's final at bat on October 2, 1974 against the Baltimore Orioles at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline watches as a video is played on the scoreboard honoring the 1968 Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Al Kaline, left, and Kirk Gibson in the FSD booth at Comerica Park. Courtesy of Maysum Haddad
Tiger legend Al Kaline, celebrating his sixth decade with the Tigers organization, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 5, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Al Kaline takes a picture with Nick Giorgi of Troy during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Hall of Famer Al Kaline congratulates inductee Alan Trammell after his speech as fellow inductee Jack Morris looks on at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Al Kaline, a member of the 1968 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers, smiles during a promotional press conference in September of 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
From left, Jeimer Candelario, Willie Horton, JaCoby Jones, Mickey Stanley, Al Kaline, Nicholas Castellanos, Mickey Lolich and Michael Fulmer after the ceremonial first pitch. during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1968 World Series Championship Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 8, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Florida Southern assistant coach Colin Kaline, left, talks with his grandfather, Al Kaline, during batting practice before a spring training exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Florida Southern College at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 29, 2016. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Al Kaline listens to the eulogy during the funeral service for another Detroit sports legend, Red Wings great Gordie Howe at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in Detroit, June 15, 2016. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers hall of famer Al Kaline (left) and Tigers general manager Dave Dombroski watch Detroit Tigers players warm up on a cold day at spring training in Lakeland, Florida on February 16, 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Al Kaline stands with his wife Louise at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline waves to the crowd at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Michigan Gov. William G. Milliken greets Al Kaline at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Milliken passed away in 2019. Detroit News Archive
Tigers legend Al Kaline signs autographs for players from Flint Mott baseball team during batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 9, 2015. Robin Buckson, / Detroit News
Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline and Dmitri Young share a laugh. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Musician Jack White, right, talks with Al Kaline during batting practice before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 5, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Al Kaline watches batting practice with Nick Castellanos during during spring training in 2015 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline, center, and Alan Trammell at Tigers spring training workout at Joker Marchant practice fields in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 1, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers Al Kaline laughs out loud as he plays with a broken bat, Monday Oct. 23, 2006, during World Series workouts at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Tiger greats Willie Horton, left, and Al Kaline, wave to the fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, during the All Star game, Tuesday July 12, 2005, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline pleads with an umpire for a call during a game in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline of the Tigers and former Cardinals great Stan Musial talk in the batting cage at Tiger Stadium before an exhibition game between the two teams. Musial, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969, had retired the year before but suited up for the love of the game. Four years later, Kaline would lead the Tigers to their first World Series victory in 23 seasons, batting .379 against those same St. Louis Cardinals. Detroit News Archive
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline slides into home plate during a game in 1966. Detroit News Photo Archive
Al Kaline looks up as the Ernie Harwell flag is raised during a tribute to the legendary Detroit Tigers broadcaster before the start of a game against the Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on May 10, 2010. Brandy Baker, Detroit News
Former Tigers great Al Kaline, now a special assistant to president and GM Dave Dombrowski, watches the fly ball drills for the Tigers outfielders during Detroit Tigers spring training camp in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, February 19, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline are seen in the television broadcast booth on Sept. 2, 1980. Detroit News Archive
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline throws out the first pitch before game three of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 27, 2012. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Former Detroit Tiger and 1968 team member Al Kaline talks during the ceremony recognizing the team's accomplishments before a game against the Twins on Saturday, May 25, 2013. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers hall-of-famer and special assistant Al Kaline, left, has some fun with Al Avila, assistant general manager and vice president, outside the clubhouse before a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2014. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Three generations of the Kaline family, from left, Al Kaline's son Michael Kaline, Florida Southern College infielder Colin Kaline and his grandfather, Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline, pose for a photo for the Detroit Tigers team photographer before a spring training game in 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline near the dugout as the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros in spring training action at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 12, 2008. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, right, watches the game with Al Kaline, far left, as the Detroit Tigers take on the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on March 7, 2007. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
This is a copy of Sports Illustrated, September 23, 1968, as Al Kaline congratulates Denny McLain after McLain's 30th win of the season. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline watches the end of the Texas Rangers workout from the visitors dugout at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington before Game One of the American League Championship Series on Friday, October 7, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Al Kaline, now a Hall of Famer, is introduced to the crowd before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on the 40th anniversary of the 1968 Tigers' World Series victory. Players from the Detroit Tigers 1968 World Championship were honored before the game on Monday, June 23, 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    Editor's note: Al Kaline, long known as "Mr. Tiger," died Monday at the age of 85. His playing career was the stuff of legends, of course, including winning a batting championship at the age of 20, collecting more than 3,000 hits, winning a World Series championship in 1968, and making the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980, on the first ballot. Fans, though, have their own memories of Kaline, and have shared them with The News. These have been edited for length, clarity, and grammar.

    Gael Garbarino Cullen

    MILWAUKEE, WIS.

    I was born the year you first donned the Olde English D, 1953.

    As I was growing up in northwest Detroit, our warm summer evenings were defined by dinners on the screened-in back porch, BLTs and Tigers baseball on the radio. My mother, a huge Tigers fan, taught me from my earliest days the art of carefully listening to the play-by-play and envisioning each at bat, each masterful catch or disappointing strikeout by the crackle of voices emanating from our well-worn Motorola. It was always “don’t touch that dial” tuned to Tigers baseball. Not until the mid 1960s was a television occasionally added to this sacred ritual. But even then, with home games blacked out of the local TV market, Tiger baseball on the radio was still an important, even a preferred way to take in a game.

    Amid this nightly, spring to fall tradition, there were many outstanding players that a kid like me could latch onto as idols. The 1968 World Series lineup alone abounded with options: Lolich, Northrup, Cash, Freehan, Horton, McAuliffe, even little third baseman Don Wert had his moments in the sun. But for me no other could claim my devotion like you did, Al Kaline. That magical season, on the heels of the devastating racial riots that tore our beloved city apart and burned much of it down just the previous year, cemented the Tigers, and you in particular, in a place of honor.

    The dictionary defines a hero as one noted for “special achievements, abilities or nobility of character.” With multiple Gold Gloves, 3,000-plus career hits and an uncanny ability to deliver a well-placed single, a clutch RBI double or certainly a game-winning homer, there is no question that you had the special achievements and abilities nailed. But for a kid who grew up on a regular diet of Tiger baseball, nobility of character was the one characteristic that, for me, will always set you apart, Mr. Tiger.

    It was June 6, 1980. I had moved to Milwaukee and was working as a news reporter at the flagship radio station in town. The station manager, a mentor and father-like figure to me, had recently moved on to his dream job, as vice president of broadcast operations for the Milwaukee Brewers. We had often shared baseball stories and he appreciated my devotion to my hometown team, and a certain right fielder in particular. So when he offered tickets to a Brewers-Tigers game along with a promise to introduce me to you, Al Kaline, at that point color commentator for Tiger TV games, I was over the moon.

    For a 26-year-old woman who made her living interviewing city leaders, governors, even presidential candidates, I was not prepared for the shocking lack of words that overcame me when I met my hero face to face in the broadcast booth that night. I was so awe-struck that I could barely stammer out “nice to meet you,” my cheeks, I’m sure, glowing red in embarrassment. Yet, you gamely helped me through the awkwardness of the moment, turning around during commercial breaks, to ask me about myself and my love of baseball. You even managed to seem genuinely amused by the fact that I had named my dog Kaline and you offered to autograph my Tiger baseball cap, a cap that still holds a place of honor today amid my baseball memorabilia.

    Those nine innings alone would have been enough to enshrine you as my hero. But then you, oh noble of character, casually invited me and my husband to join you for a cocktail after the game. So there we sat in your hotel lobby, chatting like old friends, about the 1968 Series, your favorite teammates and a host of other topics, the specifics of which have faded in my memory. All this I assumed would have quickly vanished from your recollection, too, but again you surprised me. Years, maybe decades later, you happened to run into my nephew’s dad, another longtime Tigers fan. When that conversation turned to the topic of mutual connections, some mention of Milwaukee came up and you recalled meeting this woman from Milwaukee who had named her dog after you.

    So Al, let me now say what my awestruck self could not express 40 years ago. True, your baseball prowess is legendary. But far more impressive in my mind is your genuine nature, your total lack of ego, and your kindness to a fellow Detroiter that will live with me forever.

    Scott Storbeck

    BELLEVILLE

    I made breakfast for him in Lakeland one day last month. He had come in late, and was the only one in the dining room.

    When he finished, he came over and asked me, “Is there anything I can do for you?” I was more than a little taken aback, and not sure what he meant. I said, “No sir, Mr. Kaline, I’m fine. Thank you.” He said, “Well, how about an autographed ball?” The clubhouse boys got me a brand new ball. He signed it, put his arm around me and said, “Thank you for everything you do around here.”

    He was the best.

    Note: Storbeck is a chef for the Tigers, in Lakeland and at Comerica Park.

    Nick Niedzielski

    SWARTZ CREEK, MICH.

    I worked as an intern in the Tigers clubhouse in 2008. Al would come into my office once or twice a week to watch golf on the huge TV in our office. At the time, his grandson Colin was about to go to college, and I had just left Central Michigan as a baseball coach, so we often would get caught up talking about college baseball, and golf. No great fireworks type of story.

    But all in all, that season I probably had 10 conversations with Al, and was always blown away that he would talk to me so normally, he was so nice, knew my name, and would stop in just to say hi. I had always wondered after I left that if I bumped into him, he would remember my name.

    I guess I’ll never know. 

    Paul Devine

    YPSILANTI

    I had a good friend who interned in the broadcast department for the 2006 Tigers. The perks of having a friend with good access was cool, but with the unexpected success of that team it made it even better. 

    My story of meeting Al Kaline starts by taking my friend to the Lions game on Sunday, Sept. 24 (Lost 31-24 to the Packers, as usual). After the game, he gets a phone call saying that there will be a get-together at the airport hangar when the Tigers land from Kansas City (after they had clinched a spot in the playoffs), and one immediate family member can attend, so as a thank you for the Lions ticket, he tells me that I'm going to be his brother for this event.

    We look nothing alike, there is no way we could pass for brothers but we give it a try. We pull up and park the car and proceed to head in where his boss immediately recognizes there is no way that I'm his brother, but decides to play along.

    I am completely star-stuck that I am drinking beer with the team (I'm not even 21 yet). I notice Mr. Kaline hanging out by himself and go introduce myself, and let him know that he is my dad's favorite baseball player ever and I would appreciate if I could get a picture to show my dad. He obliged and I cherish it to this day.

    James Blanchard

    BIRMINGHAM

    Every Tiger fan in the 1950s and '60s and beyond admired him and every boy who played the sport wanted to be him and see him. I used to ride my bike from Ferndale out to Oak Park where he once lived to try to catch a glimpse of Al. He meant so much to all of us. It was special when we finally won the World Series in 1968 while he was still playing.

    Of course baseball is different now. Today baseball’s names and faces move from team to team and city to city. Fans don’t have what we had: a loyal star, who we grew up with, and got old with, and who gave us a lifetime of memories, all in our own hometown.

    Note: Blanchard is the former governor of Michigan.

    Tom Selleck

    LOS ANGELES

    Al Kaline is my hero from boyhood to this sad day and beyond.

    He played the game of baseball the way it should be played with commitment and grace. In baseball and throughout his life, he demonstrated the integrity to walk his talk.

    It is reassuring to know that the respect he earned as a ballplayer and as a man will ensure that his legacy is lasting.

    Note: Selleck, an actor, is a Detroit native and diehard Tigers fan.

    Steven Thorpe

    HILLMAN, MICH.

    You might enjoy my brief Kaline story about how he ended my baseball career.

    I was a kid growing up on the east side of Detroit in the early '60s and fancied myself a ballplayer, as we all did. Neither of my parents enjoyed sports, so I had never been to Tiger Stadium. I finally went with my scout troop and took my mitt so I could catch the foul ball I was sure would be hit my way. Our seats were down the first-base line and we had a great view of right field. As the game progressed, I watched players hit the ball and I said, "I can do that." I watched them field the ball and I said, "I can do that." I watched them throw the ball and I said, "I can do that." I already had my major-league career mapped out in my mind.

    Late in the game, there was a runner of the opposing team on second base. The batter hit a screaming line drive into the corner in right field. All eyes turned toward Kaline, then at the peak of his powers. My jaw dropped as he ran the WRONG WAY. Then, as if there was an actor's mark in the grass, he skidded to a halt, whirled and watched the ball carom off the wall straight into his glove. He whirled again and fired toward home plate. The ball passed over first base about three feet off the ground, bounced once and then straight into the catcher's glove. The runner was out.

    I quietly put my glove under my seat. "I ain't NEVER going to be able to do that." 

    His hitting feats got more attention, but Kaline owned right field at Tiger Stadium and, I swear, when the ball left the bat he knew where it would hit on the wall and where it would then go. Momentarily, he was playing billiards in addition to baseball. No one else could've done it.

    And in all my future years at the park, no one did.

    Jason Mikolayek

    PORT HURON

    In the mid-90s, Mr. Kaline was playing golf in a Tigers golf outing at a course I lived on. On the eighth hole where I lived, I ran into the foursome that he was playing in. I say out loud to the other three golfers, "What's it like to play with the BEST right fielder to ever play the game of baseball?" He had a huge smile on his face and I offer them a beer. I then ask him to sign a bat for me. He says he will do it after the round. He says, "What condo are you in?" I say, "2297."

    Never in a million years did I think he would stop by. About four hours go by, and I get a knock on my door. And standing there is none other than Al Kaline, "Mr. Tiger." I invite him in and he sees that I am a fan and an autograph collector. I told him I was at his induction in 1980 in Cooperstown.

    He looked around the condo and had little stories about the pictures, jerseys and baseballs I had. It was so amazing to have him tell his stories.

    Then he says to me, "Where's the bat?" I give it to him and he signs and says, "What else do you want me to sign?" He must have signed 15 things for me.

    He was so gracious and will be one of the coolest things that I have ever experienced.

    Greg Gania

    ERIE, PA. 

    My Kaline story was back in 2012. I found out earlier in the day they were potentially sending Al in to Erie, Pa., to work with (former Tiger Nick) Castellanos on transitioning to the outfield. Sure enough, I walk into manager Chris Cron’s office and he was sitting in the corner. I didn’t see him right away and Cron sort of gave me a head nod and I made eye contact with Al. He immediately stood up and introduced himself to me. I was shell-shocked at first, and the whole time I was thinking, "Man, this guy who did everything possible in the game and a living legend is a great human to stand up and come introduce himself to me."

    So I was just planning on dropping off whatever I needed to drop to Cron, and Al invited me to stick around and chat. He went on a bit of a rant how he hated to be the “back-in-my-day” kind of guy, but that back in his day, you were embarrassed as a hitter to strike out, and how in today’s game it was too widely an acceptable part of the game. I was in there for about a half-hour and just taken aback at what a wonderful guy he was.

    Note: Gania works for the Erie SeaWolves, the Tigers' Double-A affiliate.

    Twitter roundup

