The MLB Network will air Games 6 and 7 of the 1968 World Series on Tuesday at 8 and 10 p.m. in honor of the passing of Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline.

Kaline died Monday. He was 85.

Tigers outfielder Al Kaline swings away in the batting cage at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Oct. 1, 1968, as he worked out for the World Series opener against the Cardinals. (Photo: AP)

The Tigers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the series, 4-3.

The Tigers hammered the Cardinals, 13-1, in Game 6 to even the series 3-3. Kaline went 3-for-4, homering and driving in four runs. He was also hit by a pitch.

In the pivotal Game 7, the Tigers prevailed 4-1 as Mickey Lolich outdueled Bob Gibson and Jim Northrup knocked in two runs to give Detroit its first World Series championship in 23 years.

Kaline went hitless in four at-bats but finished the postseason by hitting .379 (11-for-29) with two home runs and eight RBIs.