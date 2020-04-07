LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The MLB Network will air Games 6 and 7 of the 1968 World Series on Tuesday at 8 and 10 p.m. in honor of the passing of Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline. 

Kaline died Monday. He was 85.

The Tigers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the series, 4-3.

The Tigers hammered the Cardinals, 13-1, in Game 6 to even the series 3-3. Kaline went 3-for-4, homering and driving in four runs. He was also hit by a pitch.

In the pivotal Game 7, the Tigers prevailed 4-1 as Mickey Lolich outdueled Bob Gibson and Jim Northrup knocked in two runs to give Detroit its first World Series championship in 23 years.

Kaline went hitless in four at-bats but finished the postseason by hitting .379 (11-for-29) with two home runs and eight RBIs.